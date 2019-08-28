Eni: Bullish Outlook Reiterated Despite YTD Underperformance, Q2 2019 EPS Miss

The market was disappointed by Eni's 2Q19 results; the supermajor failed to live up to analysts' expectations on EPS; profits dipped, and production remained soft (unadjusted for the Intisar).

As Eni has been underperforming this year, I suppose it is worth carefully examining the bullish thesis and make a few adjustments, if necessary.

Eni (NYSE:E), an Italian integrated energy company, continues to underperform as markets jitter amid anticipated global economic downturn; traders closely watch economic data trying to figure out what comes next, while unrelenting trade conflict tests the confidence of permabulls. Eni, a company that operates in a cyclical industry, is not immune to the shifts in the markets that stem from new trade barriers, especially from those that put pressure on demand for oil, fuels, and petrochemicals. Since January 2019, Eni has underperformed both the S&P 500 and the Italian market.

Data by YCharts

While Italian stocks also reflect fears regarding the country's debt, Eni's share price plunge was deeper, and thus exhibited not only the country-specific but also much more profound underlying issues. Compared to the peer group figures, its returns were also not excellent.

Data by YCharts

The key culprits of underperformance were oil prices (that were dragged down by demand concerns even despite extended OPEC+ production curbs) and two EPS misses, both in 1Q19 and 2Q19. Yet, the prevailing bearish sentiment is not fully justified. I reckon Mr. Market mistakenly focuses solely on the bottom line and overlooks a few relevant matters. So, at the moment, Eni is unjustifiably undervalued. Now, let's observe a few merits of the firm that support that point and take a deeper look at the most recent half-year report.

FCF is abundant, thanks to the portfolio and discipline

In 1Q19, as I highlighted in the previous article, Eni turned FCF-negative due to the uptick in working capital (outflow related to inventory build-up, to be precise). It is always a disappointing matter to see that a company outspends its operating cash flow. It might provoke investor concerns, especially when positive accounting profit remains above zero for quite some time, while the cash flow statement tells that a firm is barely capable of financing operations and replenishing assets without turning to capital markets and lenders to raise funds.

The Goliat project offshore Norway. Source: Eni's website

Fortunately, in 2Q19 and 1H19, the firm exerted muscle and returned to FCF generation, even despite plunged IFRS net profit, which was dragged down by higher tax rate (the firm mentioned only "a higher share of taxable profit reported in countries with higher taxation," but I suppose it was mostly the Norwegian petroleum taxation that has taken a toll). As I have mentioned in the article "Eni: Solid 2018 FCF, Plethora Of Start-Ups In 2019", in 2018, the company generated €4.53 billion in FCF. Its LTM figure now equals €6.2 billion, so, even despite 1Q19 weakness, LTM FCF continues to grow. Also, this number is far above the LTM IFRS net profit of €3,444 million, which unambiguously denotes that the quality of earnings is still stellar.

This astounding result was driven primarily by the E&P segment (especially by the Zohr gas field offshore Egypt), as it plays an essential role in the corporate structure and generates the bulk of revenue and cash flow. Eni's dedication to sizable cash returns instead of growth at all costs resulted in ~12.7% Free Cash Flow Return on Equity (Levered FCF/Average shareholder equity), which genuinely deserves credit. The company is virtually printing cash, thus boosting the intrinsic value of the stock and cementing its ability to reward shareowners and withstand unfavorable macroeconomic swings.

Yet, revenue growth was tepid. LTM revenues increased only by diminutive 0.9% compared to FY18, as oil prices across the globe were not supportive despite an attempt undertaken by OPEC+ to balance the market using production curbs. Production was also not stellar compared to 1H18, but readers should bear in mind that the last year figures reflected the contribution from the Intisar contract in Libya, which was terminated. Instead, Eni is now focusing on other projects in the country like the Wafa compression and Bahr Essalam Phase 2. So, adjusted for the contribution from the contract and portfolio effects total hydrocarbon production even improved, rose 6.5% and achieved 1,825 kboepd. After all, Eni reiterated its guidance and assured that 2019 production would rise 2.0-2.5% (net of portfolio transactions). I suppose the growth is fairly achievable, as the prominent Zohr gas field offshore Egypt continues to ramp up, while a few start-ups (e.g., the Miztón field offshore Area 1 in Mexico, the Trestakk offshore Norway) will bolster growth.

While the E&P unit suffered from oil volatility in 1H19, lower gas sales (due to weaker PSV and TTF prices) also impacted Gas & Power segment, while Refining & Marketing and Chemicals also suffered from lower retail sales in Europe and standstills that hammered petrochemicals division. However, as free cash flow remains resilient thanks to competent capex management and, to some extent, higher dividends received, the balance sheet is still robust, as leverage (adjusted for IFRS 16 effect) equals safe 0.27.

Inter alia, it is worth briefly reminding that Eni also reports adjusted CFFO (or cash flow from operations before working capital at replacement cost), but I prefer to use IFRS EU figure for the sake of consistency. Also, Eni has a few capital spending items that it classifies as operating activities, so, do not forget to check the detailed capital expenditure (see p. 33 of the report) if you examine its capital allocation pattern by yourself.

FCF-rich Eni returns cash to shareholders

In the corporate world, high dividend payments and regular buybacks have always been a way to reward shareholders and attract new investor interest to a company. The flip side is that high cash distribution could jeopardize future growth, which depends on a company's ability to replenish long-term assets and cover Additional Funds Needed. In the case of Eni, sizable cash flow surplus makes it possible to generously reward stockholders, while not risking to run out of funds in the case of onerous oil & gas market swings. The stock currently yields ~6.4%, while its dividend remains fully covered with Brent of $55/bbl (see detailed guidance on p. 6 of the report).

Eni tests a few exploration opportunities and expands in renewables

On August 27, Eni announced "significant gas and condensates discovery onshore Niger Delta." For broader context, in 1H19, the group discovered 350 mmboe of resources (e.g., in Block 15/06 offshore Angola and in the CTP-Block 4 offshore Ghana). So, as resources of the supermajor are getting bigger, I believe its organic growth prospects are secure.

Apart from that, I should remind that energy companies are currently facing mounting pressure from the investing community regarding environmental concerns; the ESG score is gaining importance. Eni undertakes measures to reduce emissions and succeeds: upstream GHG emission intensity has plummeted to the lowest level since 2014; so, that should be appreciated. At the same time, the company currently develops seven renewable energy projects in four countries, like the Katherine and Bhit photovoltaic plants in Australia and Pakistan; in the late 2020s, when demand for oil will be considerably lower due to anticipated widespread of EVs, the supermajor will undoubtedly benefit from its portfolio of renewable energy assets.

Valuation secures the room for capital gain

In the peer group comprised of supermajors, Eni still has the lowest trading multiples and trades at a substantial discount. For instance, take a look at its EV/EBITDA (or earnings yield adjusted for leverage and DD&A).

Data by YCharts

Undervaluation is apparent. Operating cash flow-based multiple is also the most attractive.

Data by YCharts

It is also worth highlighting that, according to the data presented on Eni's website, by now, 19 analysts from a total of 26 are bullish on the share price, with the highest price target of €21.5 (on August 27, the stock price on the Milan Stock Exchange was €13.3).

Final thoughts

Eni, which is close to 52-week lows, appears to be considerably undervalued and thus represents a long-term investment opportunity. Yet, I expect news related to the pace of the global economy and trade barriers will continue to spark volatility in the short term.

However, in the age of sub-zero bond yields, especially while new rate cuts are likely approaching as the European Central Bank, the Fed, and other regulators ponder options to stimulate the economy, the dividend-paying stock that yields ~6.4% is a precious holding. Also, thanks to its expanding footprint in renewable energy, Eni will continue to be an appealing investment even in the late 2020s, when electric vehicles that gain momentum will definitely take a toll on petroleum demand. While Eni clearly remains under the radar of bulls, readers should bear its merits in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.