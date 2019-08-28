The Cycle Is Probably The Least Of 3M's Worries Now

3M shares do look undervalued now, but management has a lot of work to do if they are to restore investor confidence in the stock as a quality multi-industrial name.

A bigger long-term issue for 3M is whether the company can become more flexible with respect to production and costs, as margin leverage has been lacking through the last cycle.

The downturn in short-cycle industrial markets has definitely hit 3M, but if this cycle is like past cycles, the bottom should be in sight.

Despite its arguably undeserved (or at least exaggerated) reputation as a “defensive growth” name, 3M (MMM) actually has a history of being one of the most sensitive names to turns in the cycle – 3M tends to see the downturn before others, and likewise tends to see the recovery earlier. While the good news in that is that 3M may already be about halfway through the downturn (if this cycle matches past cycles), the bad news is that there are a lot of bigger challenges for 3M beyond the cycle.

Environmental liability is going to capture a lot of attention in the near-term, but I’m more bothered by the company’s troubling lack of margin leverage and recent capital allocation decisions as they pertain to M&A. 3M isn’t a bad business, and it’s not un-fixable, but it’s going to take work to fix, and the apparent returns aren’t all that exciting in that context.

Making Sense Of End-Market Cross-Currents

As I’ve said in other articles on industrial companies, I believe there’s really no argument anymore about the reality of an industrial slowdown, as weakness that first appeared in end-markets like autos and electronics has spread into general industrial, heavy industrial, automation, and may start flipping low/medium-voltage electrical equipment, process automation, compressors, and construction-related categories. What’s more, I just don’t see the basis for a second-half rebound hypothesis, as incremental data from companies like Fastenal (FAST) and Parker Hannifin (PH) seems to be getting worse, not better.

Looking back at 3M’s second quarter, it’s not surprising that the auto OEM/aftermarket, adhesives, abrasives, commercial solutions, and closure/masking businesses were all down, as those all serve weak/weakening end-markets like autos, general industrial, and heavy industrial. Likewise, the declines in 3M’s electronics business is consistent with a still-very-weak end-market environment for electronics. In total, those contributed to a 5% organic decline in the Safety and Industrial segment and a 1% decline in the Transport and Electronics market. While the resegmentation of the business makes direct comparisons impossible, this looks like the weakest industrial results from 3M in about four years.

I expect 3M’s core end-markets will probably bottom out over the next couple of quarters, although that assumes there isn’t a more serious global recession that stretches that process out. Unfortunately for the nearer-term outlook, there aren’t many attractive markets where 3M has a strong presence – 3M doesn’t have Honeywell’s (HON) leverage to aerospace and it’s not particularly strong in non-resi construction. Likewise, while automation still has a few rough quarters ahead of it, I believe this market will eventually recover strongly and 3M isn’t particularly well-leveraged here either.

The one exception is healthcare, where 3M generates more than 20% of its revenue (and even more when the Acelity deal closes). 3M’s healthcare business isn’t leveraged to growth categories, but areas like wound care at least pretty stable and predictable, and the business has generally generated attractive margins.

Margin Leverage Is An Issue

I’ve said in the past that one of the challenges for 3M is that the company’s comparatively high margins don’t seem to leave a lot of room for improvement. To that end, while the last few years have seen many industrial peers posting improving margins, 3M really hasn’t joined in, and the company didn’t get much operating leverage from this past up-cycle.

I’m concerned that this remains a problem. 3M has implemented some extensive restructuring programs over the past few years (including a multi-hundred million dollar COGS restructuring program), but it doesn’t seem like those past efforts have led to all that much improvement. With that, I think 3M is seeing its overall cost of serving/servicing its customer base rising more than management has acknowledged and more than the Street has fully realized. Moreover, inventories still look too high to me.

Still, there are new efforts underway. In particular, management wants to improve its response time for global production and cost adjustments. 3M has gotten a lot better about implementing systems to quicken its pricing actions, but with very limited visibility in most of the business (a month or so, by management’s estimates), it’s increasingly crucial for 3M to be able to quickly adjust its production levels and costs in response to emerging changes in demand. Is this doable? I believe so, but it is going to take time and it’s not going to happen without some disruptions.

Uncertain Liabilities And Limited Flexibility

3M has plenty of operating challenges, and on top of that the company is also dealing with a potentially serious emerging environmental liability issue. As a major producer of PFAS (a collection of industrial chemicals used in a wide range of industries and products), 3M is now facing a growing number of suits from state AGs alleging environmental contamination, as well as a host of personal injury/liability claims.

Although the science is not settled with respect to the impact of PFAS on human health, one need only look at Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYRY) problems with RoundUp glyphosate lawsuits to realize that adverse liability outcomes don’t require anything like unanimous agreement on real safety/health problems.

Estimating 3M’s total liability is difficult, not in the least because of the uncertainty of how the individual/class action liability suits may play out. Looking at the company’s past settlement with the state of Minnesota, though, and projecting it across other state-level suits, I think liability estimates would start, at a minimum, at around $5 billion.

I do not believe that PFAS liability will sink 3M, but I do believe the company’s once-fortress-like balance sheet is now much more average. Between overspending on what I believe are mediocre acquisition targets (most recently Acelity and M*Modal) and the need to potentially increase legal reserves by a large amount, I believe 3M’s capacity for better-positioning the business through M&A is now far more limited, and in a bear-case scenario the company may actually have to consider reducing the dividend.

The Outlook

In some respects 3M reminds me of where Honeywell was around 15 to 20 years ago, when Honeywell had its own environmental liability issues, as well as issues related to the efficacy of restructuring efforts and the quality of its business mix. Suffice it to say, Honeywell has significantly improved itself since then. Unfortunately, I don’t think 3M has the balance sheet flexibility to take bigger swings at remaking its portfolio, and I think the company has under-invested in business areas that are likely to be more attractive in the future (aerospace, automation, electrification, industrial software, life sciences, and so on).

As is, though, I still believe 3M can achieve long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3%, and while 3M has under-invested in growth areas, products like abrasives, adhesives, electrical materials, industrial films, medical dressings, and so on are not going to go away. I do believe that 3M management has a lot of work to do on its margin/cost structure over the next few years, but I do believe high teens FCF margins are still possible over the long term, driving mid-single-digit (or mid-to-high single-digit) FCF growth.

Both my DCF and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach give me a similar fair value range now, with a fair value in the neighborhood of $170 and an annualized potential return of around 8%.

The Bottom Line

I don’t necessarily believe all the bad news is in 3M’s price yet, but I do believe a lot of negative news has been priced in over the last year. If management can build a convincing case that it can improve margins and allocate capital in ways that will build shareholder value, these shares will come back. I don’t believe 3M is a great name for the near-term, though, so there’s no need to rush into this stock today.

