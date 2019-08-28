Now That The Yield Curve Has Inverted, Watch For These Recessionary Patterns

These patterns can help investors better determine when the economy is likely to fall into a recession.

Extended 10Y/3M inversion has occurred between eight to 16 months prior to the last five recessions - a reliable recession signal but not very precise.

Dismiss the recent yield curve inversions at your own peril. When he was chair of the Fed, Ben Bernanke did so when he saw no harm from the yield curve inversion that had started in July 2006. On February 14, 2007, 10 months prior to the start of the recession, Reuters reported Bernanke making this statement to the Senate Banking Committee.

"There's been a good bit of evidence that the declines in the term premium … have led to a somewhat permanent flattening or even inversion of the yield curve, and that pattern does not necessarily predict a slowing in the economy or recession." (Reuters link)

Getting it right this time

Fortunately, we can avoid Bernanke's mistake because we can identify distinct recessionary patterns from previous business cycles using the BaR Analysis Grid©. If we start to see the same patterns now, a recession is likely. If you are not familiar with the BaR, you can read about it here.

Which inversion matters?

Over the past few months, some of the articles I have read claimed the 10Y/3M spread is the better signal of a recession, others that the 10Y/2Y is. The truth is that since the two-year Treasuries have been regularly auctioned since the 1970s, both curves invert in tandem, and until this business cycle, the 10Y/2Y has always inverted first. I documented this pattern in my last Seeking Alpha article. I also showed that starting in the 1980s, brief inversions consistently occur before extended ones.

For this analysis, I'm using the 10Y/3M. Its inversion periods prior to recessions have been tighter than the 10Y/2Y.

Tracking recessionary patterns

The pattern shown by the BaR for all business cycles since the 1980s is similar. I demonstrated that in a series of three Seeking Alpha articles, the first of which is here (I've refined the BaR since then, but the overall patterns remain the same). For this reason, I'm only going to look at the 2001-2007 business cycle in this article. Read my previous articles referenced above to see how the "road to recession" patterns are similar on all of the business cycles I have tracked on the BaR.

2001-2007 business cycle recessionary pattern

Grid 1 shows the BaR when the first, extended 10Y/3M yield curve inversion happened during this business cycle. The inversion started on July 19, 2006, 16 months prior to the recession, and lasted 217 days. The MoC was 20.4% above the baseline (recession threshold). The majority of the indicators and the MoC were in the decline quadrant, with three indicators below the baseline. Swings to the left by most indicators and the MoC are normal even when the economy is in a growth period. However, at this point, the MoC had dropped 27% from a peak of 27.9%, which it hit in December 2005, seven months earlier. When the MoC (hence, economic activity and sentiment) is in a general pattern of decline, leftward swings into the decline quadrant are especially dangerous (the MoC is the mean of coordinates, the average of all plotted points).

Grid 1

It is important to realize that the extended 10Y/3M yield curve inversion occurred after the business cycle hit its peak. This pattern, in this and other business cycles, is one that has stood out on the BaR. More about this later in Table 2.

Grid 2 moves forward to 12 months before the start of the 2007-2009 recession. The MoC was at 20.3%, largely unchanged from July 2006 when the yield curve inverted. There had been a shift to the right of many indicators and the MoC, indicating improving rates of change. In addition, all of the indicators were above the baseline. I have also added the leading indicators (LD) which were showing a rightward swing, as well.

Grid 2

Grid 2 demonstrates that cyclical patterns continue even as the economy slides towards recession. From when the yield curve inverted, about four months earlier, until this point, the economy seemed to be improving. Whatever means the Fed was using to track economic activity during this period would have shown improving trends, too. This might be a reason that Bernanke thought the economy was doing fine 10 months prior to the 2007-2009 recession. In fact, in February 2007, the month when Bernanke made his statement to the Senate (second paragraph of article), the BaR looked very much like Grid 2.

Grid 3 represents the economy six months prior to the recession. Clearly, the economy had weakened. The MoC was 14.9% above the baseline. One indicator was below the baseline and several others were approaching it. Importantly, the leading indicators (LD) mark was to the left of the MoC, indicating that the rate of growth was likely to slow. When the MoC gets down to this level, leftward shifts of the MoC are more significant because the economy is being pulled to a point where recovery is unlikely.

Grid 3

It is worth noting that at the period shown in Grid 3, the Fed started to cut the Federal Funds Rate. Whatever data the Fed would have been looking at the time would have shown that the economy was weakening.

In Grid 4, three months prior to the recession, the MoC was 9% above the baseline, and the LD was at 7.4%. Only four indicators were in the expansion quadrant. For the economy to recover when the MoC reaches this point would be highly unlikely.

Grid 4

Grid 5 shows the BaR one-month before the start of the recession. The MoC had dropped to 4.9%, the LD was at 0.6%, and six indicators were below the baseline. Even though six indicators were in the expansion quadrant, three of them were near the baseline. There was little question a recession was imminent.

Grid 5

One-year pattern prior to three recessions

In Table 1, I'm showing by what percent the MoC was above the baseline from one month to 12 months prior to the last three recessions. The table shows the downward slide of the MoC, which indicates that recessionary conditions were building.

Table 1

I pay more attention to the MoC percentages prior to the last recession because all but one of the indicators currently tracked on the BaR were available then. In the 1990s and 1980s, and particularly the 80s, less data were available. If more indicators were available, the percentages would probably be closer to those seen before the 2007-2009 recession. Regardless, even with these percentages, similar patterns are exhibited prior to all three recessions.

Some readers are likely to point out that I'm only looking at three business cycles and that is a limited sample size. However, this is the known universe since the 1980s. The modern economy grew out of the 1980s, so these are the most relevant business cycles to understand.

Business cycle peak, inversion, and recession patterns

Table 2 shows that for the last three recessions, extended 10Y/3M inversions have followed the business cycle peak. The peak is the month when the MoC hit its highest point on the BaR. Extended 10Y/3M inversions have come after business cycle peaks. They are a product of an after-peak economy.

Table 2

Chart 1 helps explain why business cycle peaks precede inversions. It shows the Fed's normal pattern of pushing up short-term rates as a business cycle ages, generally with the stated purpose of cooling inflationary pressures. Never mind that increases in the FFR help create recessionary conditions.

Evidence of this is seen by the business cycle peaks (blue arrows) consistently occurring after the Fed has implemented a series of rate increases. Extended 10Y/3M inversions (red arrows) have occurred when the FFR has hit its peak. The rate hikes have slowed growth enough that the business cycle peaks as the economy moved from an aging expansion to gradual decline. This is why inversions signal a recession will occur eventually. The economy is now on the downside. In addition, yield curve inversions make things worse by distorting risk premiums, affecting investments and lending.

Chart 1

The big question is whether or not this time is different. In the current business cycle, we are seeing the same pattern as before - business cycle peak followed by 10Y/3M inversion. At this point, if the Fed aggressively cuts rates, can it make a difference?

Probably, a better question is whether it wants to cut rates aggressively. If the Fed does and a recession still happens, it has limited its arsenal. The Fed probably prefers to wait until a recession is staring it in the face, similar to the last recession (Grid 3). Although this will allow the Fed to justify the rate cuts, it will be too late.

Where are we now?

Grid 6 shows the most current BaR. Clearly, a recession is not looming, but the MoC has dropped steadily over the past year. The current MoC is at 26.6%, down from a high of 34.0% that was reached in late 2018. The main drivers of the drop have been declines in sentiment measures and purchasing and credit indexes.

Grid 6

Even though we are at a point where the business cycle has peaked, and an extended 10Y/3M inversion has occurred, there is still some strength in the economy. If the trade war is resolved and the Fed cuts rates, growth could improve.

However, timely and effective rate cuts by the Fed may be wishful thinking. Also, the benefits of resolving the trade war may be overstated. If our massive, $20-trillion economy continues losing steam, reversing its downward spiral is a tall order. And, don't expect much from the federal government. As we near record deficits, more incremental government spending and/or substantial tax cuts are/is unlikely.

To investors, I can't say anything more than I said in my last article. Which was: keep an eye on economic indicators. If you follow the BaR and the MoC drops below 20%, take note. Even though, as Grids 1 and 2 show, the MoC can hover around 20% for a while, based on Table 1, the MoC will be approaching some dangerous territory. The BaR is updated every Friday on the homepage of Econ P.I.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.