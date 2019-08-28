Natural Gas: Prices Range-Bound With Downside Risk Outweighing Upside Potential

Tropical Storm Dorian could come near Florida's coast as a hurricane on Sunday; it could have more negative impacts on demand rather than production.

Weather outlook turns warmer early September but overall is not supportive for a significant rally in prices; models remain mixed in the 11-16 day.

Investment Thesis

Range-bound trading with downside risk outweighing upside potential can be expected with production, LNG, weather, and inventory reports amongst variables weighing.

Natural gas prices edge lower on Tuesday after short-cover rallying on Monday

After a mostly quiet week last week with several muted trading sessions, the first day of the new week saw natural prices climb nearly 4%. NYMEX's Fall contracts on Monday all settled more than 7 cents higher. September and October contracts finished higher 7.8 cents and 7.7 cents, respectively to both settle at $2.23. November finished Monday 7.3 cents higher to settle at $2.285.

The rally was short-lived as prices on Tuesday took a breather to settle lower. On Tuesday, the expiring September natural gas futures contract settled down 2.8 cents ($0.028) to $2.202, the soon to be front-month October contract settled lower 1.70% 4.1 cents ($0.041) to $2.192, and the November contract also lower 4 cents ($0.040) to $2.245. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the soon to be front-month October contract over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

Meanwhile, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, on Tuesday, finished down 1.29% to $19.05.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower on Tuesday by 4.13% and 2.73% at $14.24 and $12.12, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 3.96% and 2.69% at $164.78 and $32.50, respectively. Figure 2 below is a graph depicting the natural gas contract prices over the next 7 months (including the expiring September contract).

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Warmer trends in the forecast models over the weekend plus a strong cash market with record to near record-setting heat across West Texas and the Southwest U.S. were amongst variables that triggered Monday's short cover rally

Over the weekend, forecast models trended warmer for the early September time period. This warmer shift in the models coupled with a strong spot gas market located over Texas and the western U.S. (via intense heat) is what helped to trigger a short cover rally on Monday, enhancing the upside movement and ultimately leading to natural gas prices finishing nearly 4% higher. The near 4% run-up in prices on Monday explicitly indicated just how large a number of speculative traders holding short positions there were that were trying to cover their shorts as prices began to edge higher.

Despite some fluctuations/inconsistencies in the forecast models (especially amongst the GFS model) from Monday and Tuesday, forecast models have overall kept the idea of a warming trend next week or for the early parts of September across the eastern half of the country.

Weather's impact on prices will start to have less effect as we move deeper into the month of September and shoulder season

Despite the warmer trends in the forecast models for early September, temperatures and therefore cooling demand across the eastern half of the country are not expected to reach levels that would necessitate sustaining a rally. This plus mixed signals in the forecast models in the 12-16 day led to prices finishing lower on Tuesday.

It's important to note that as we head into shoulder season, weather will begin to have a lessened impact on the market. Temperatures during prime shoulder season (i.e. second half of September through the early parts of November) are generally at comfortable levels. Additionally, that part of the year is where it becomes hard in general for heat or cold to have any meaningful impact on the markets in comparison to prime summer or winter season.

With that said, other variables (by default) will start to have a greater impact on the market. These variables include supply/demand balance, LNG feed gas demand, production, and the natural gas inventory report/storage balance.

Natural gas production and LNG feed gas demand off record highs; LNG likely to increase in the weeks ahead

According to EBW Analytics Group, LNG demand reached a new record high of 6.8 Bcf/d on Monday after Corpus Christi and Cameron both saw an increase in demand and Cheniere's Sabine Pass Trains 3 and 4 returned to full operations following maintenance over the weekend.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico are set to quickly ramp up after Mexican utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad reached new contract terms with three pipeline companies that would allow the start of commercial gas delivery on the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan marine pipeline.

On Tuesday, demand fell slightly from its record high, but LNG demand ultimately is expected to increase in the weeks ahead as pipeline maintenance wanes and utilization increases.

Natural gas production, similar to LNG demand, was also slightly off day/day from its record high reached on Monday.

Important inventory report coming Thursday; build of 58 Bcf expected; will likely determine where prices go

Closely watched in the weeks ahead will be EIA's natural gas inventory reports. This week, a build of 58 Bcf is expected. Should this verify, the year/year comparison would come in tighter/more bullish for the first time since early March. It would come slightly more bearish but in line with the 5-year average. After this week, injections through mid September are expected to return bearish year/year and vs. the 5-year average with weekly builds in the 80s to possibly 90s.

Bearish weather set up over the next couple of weeks highlighted by a hot western U.S. vs. a cool/mild Central and Eastern U.S.

Weather will not provide much support for natural gas prices over at least the next couple of weeks. Despite some warming across the central and eastern U.S. early September as upper level troughing retreats further north into Canada, it will not be enough to support natural gas prices. Furthermore, the reprieve from upper level troughing influence over the northern U.S. will be brief.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (September 2-7) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

While the heat will be mostly confined to the western U.S. amid upper level ridging, the major natural gas consumption regions across parts of the central and eastern U.S. will remain in a mostly bearish state. Downstream upper level troughing over central and eastern Canada will have great influence with constant passages of cold frontal boundaries and thus cooler temperatures across central and eastern Canada and extending south into the Lower 48 (namely the north-central and Northeast U.S.) Figure 4 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (September 6-11) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

As we move through the month of September, weather will start to have less impact on prices. Over the next couple of weeks, the pattern overall remains bearish with the bulk of the heat staying out over the western U.S. Despite some warming early September across the central and eastern U.S., the warmth doesn't look strong enough to support strong upside in prices. Tropical Storm Dorian could have more of a negative impact on demand than production assuming it gets near the Southeast U.S. coast. Expected increases in LNG feed gas demand will help to offset production some.

The weekly storage report becomes another important variable as well. Overall, that looks bearish over the next month. Taking into account all of these variables, prices could remain range-bound over the next week, but with downside risk outweighing upside potential. Thursday's storage report will really dictate where prices go. Natural gas bulls need injection in the 50s. While that may still not trigger a significant rally, it would at least keep prices from bottoming out. If injection is in the 60s, bears would be in full control with prices likely to tumble in an already bearish market.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.