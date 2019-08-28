GoPro At All-Time Lows

GoPro (GPRO) is beginning to turn it around as it looks like 2019 will be the first year in several that the company will be profitable (non-GAAP). The company has reduced operating expenses while growing revenue slightly. Gross margins are seeing improvement over last year as well. That said, the company only has one successful product. Growth is not as high as I'd like to see for my investing style but it may be worth a small investment to the right investors.

Source: GoPro Tweet

The Stock Price

GoPro's stock has been nearly cut in half in a few short months. 25% of the decline has occurred since releasing Q2 earnings at the beginning of August. The stock is now trading at all-time lows despite an improved outlook. The market appears to have no faith in management.

Data by YCharts

With 154 million shares outstanding, the company trades at a market cap of around $615 million. Non-GAAP EPS of around $0.40 (mid-point of guidance) for 2019 puts the valuation at just 10 times non-GAAP earnings. The company is only expected to break-even using GAAP earnings, however. The current valuation also puts the company at 0.5 times sales, quite low for most companies.

Source: GoPro Q2 Earnings Slides

The Smartphone Argument

Many investors argue that a smartphone camera replaces a GoPro, and thus the market for GoPros is extremely limited. While there is some merit to this for a certain segment of the population, I would argue that GoPros achieve an entirely different purpose. GoPros are action cameras. To the average person, sure, a GoPro cannot do anything a smartphone camera can't. However, to the mountain biker or skier or skydiver that are not going to risk strapping a smartphone to their head, a GoPro (or other action camera) is by far the best alternative. Furthermore, many smartphones are becoming more and more expensive, meaning people are more willing to shell out $200-$400 for an action camera, as opposed to risking their $1200 smartphone. This is evidenced by the higher than expected Hero 7 white sales in the last quarter. Individuals are looking for a $200 camera that can sustain rough action-packed adventures. Combine this with a GoPro Plus subscription that offers to replace a camera for free if it breaks, and you have a product that beats any smartphone.

Long-Term Outlook

The long term outlook for GoPro remains mediocre. The company continues to only find success selling cameras, having failed in areas such as drones. Customers tend to only replace GoPros once every few years as the technology and price do not justify upgrading every year for most customers. GoPro Plus subscriptions remain a solid opportunity for the company to diversify the revenue stream and build a better re-occurring revenue business model but has yet to make up a meaningful portion of the revenue.

The action camera market still is expected to grow for the next few years, nearly doubling by 2023 from 2019 levels. GoPro has the largest market share of action camera makers and will continue to benefit from industry growth.

Who Should Own GoPro

GoPro is a potential turnaround play. If they can successfully retain current market share, they should continue to see high single digit to low double digit percentage revenue growth.

The stock is trading at an all-time low price and multiples valuation. There is no doubt that GoPro is more of a technology value play than a growth play. At 10 times non-GAAP earnings and 0.5 times sales, the company is quite cheap. If they can get GAAP earnings to a similar level in the next one or two years, there could be substantial price appreciation in the stock from $4.00 per share. That said, GoPro is not for everyone. The stock remains somewhat speculative, and investors in this company should have a strong understanding of accounting to investigate the differences between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings. I would also view this as a shorter-term rebound play than a long term investment idea. Thus the ideal investor is someone with a short to medium term timeframe that uses sensible risk management, as the possibility it doesn't work out remains significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.