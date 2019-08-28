BOC Aviation: Current Valuation Still Not Attractive Due To Boeing 737 MAX Concerns

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed aircraft lessor BOC Aviation Limited (OTC:BCVVF) (OTC:BCCVY) [2588:HK] is currently trading at 8.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 1.36 times P/B. Since the grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX in March 2019, BOC Aviation's share price has traded as low as HK$60.00 on March 25, 2019. BOC Aviation's current share price of HK$65.85 as of August 26, 2019 is approximately 6% lower than the stock's new all-time historical share price peak of HK$70.10 achieved on April 15, 2019.

While BOC Aviation is guiding that up to 30 aircraft deliveries could be delayed beyond 2019, it is utilizing purchase and leaseback transactions and non-lease rental income to compensate for any potential earnings or asset growth shortfall resulting from the aircraft deliveries.

BOC Aviation remains an excellent long-term investment and proxy for secular tailwinds in the global aviation industry. It operates on a low-risk model with favorable characteristics such as a young fleet age, long average remaining lease term, limited lease expires, focus on narrow-body aircraft and a diversified customer base.

BOC Aviation's current valuation is not sufficiently attractive due to concerns regarding the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. I am staying invested, but will consider buying on dips at HK$58.20 or below equivalent to 1.2 times P/B.

Company Description

Listed in Hong Kong and headquartered in Singapore, BOC Aviation is the largest aircraft operating leasing company in Asia and among the top five globally with a fleet of 499 aircraft as of June 30, 2019. Its customers include 92 airlines worldwide in 40 countries and regions.

Company Using Purchase and Leasebacks To Offset Delay In Aircraft Deliveries And 737 MAX Grounding

BOC Aviation's share price hit a new 52-week and an all-time high of HK$69.20 on February 26, 2019. Following a fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane in early March and the subsequent grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, BOC Aviation's share price fell to a low of HK$60.00 on March 25, 2019. The company's share price reached another new 52-week and an all-time high of HK$70.10 on April 15, 2019. As of August 26, 2019, BOC Aviation's current share price of HK$65.85 is approximately 6% lower than the new share price peak of HK$70.10 achieved on April 15, 2019.

While markets have been volatile in the past six months due to ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing economic growth, the Boeing 737 MAX is the single most important factor that has influenced BOC Aviation's share price. This is because there are currently 87 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order, which accounts for 54% of BOC Aviation's total 162 aircraft on order (aircraft for which commitments to purchase are in place). The total 93 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft represent a smaller 19% of BOC Aviation's total fleet of 499 aircraft owned, managed and on order.

In 1H2019, 18 aircraft scheduled for delivery were delayed of which six of them were Boeing 737 MAX aircraft affected by the grounding. Looking ahead, BOC Aviation is guiding that up to 30 aircraft deliveries could be delayed beyond 2019, of which 23 of them are Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing has estimated in its 2Q2019 earnings call on July 24, 2019 that the return to service date for the currently-grounded 737 MAX aircraft is "early in the fourth quarter (of 2019)."

But things are not as bad for BOC Aviation as perceived.

BOC Aviation is partially offsetting the negative impact of the delayed aircraft deliveries with purchase and leaseback transactions. On August 5, 2019, it announced purchase and leaseback transactions for three Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A350-900 aircraft with Qatar Airways Group. Two of three Airbus A350-900 have been delivered in May and June 2019, while the remaining one is scheduled for delivery in August 2019.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 15, 2019, BOC Aviation explained how it is addressing the issue of delays in aircraft deliveries:

You can tell from the way that we've been very frank in our news to the investors on how we think it could impact us with potentially losing up to 23 MAX in the second half of the year. This is something that's out of our control. But as when we've had previous situations where we lose balance sheet, we've looked at alternative ways to grow the balance sheet through our pre-delivery payment plus lease financing and also our purchase leaseback financing. You've -- will already note, we've announced the transaction for 3 A350 aircraft on long-term leases to Qatar Airways, and we will be looking for other similar transactions in the second half of the year, both single-aisle and wide-body aircraft.

BOC Aviation's FY2019 committed aircraft deliveries by number of aircraft has been lowered to 74 from 79 earlier, but the company cautioned that "the number of aircraft delivered in 2019 is likely to be lower" taking into account that up to 30 aircraft deliveries could be delayed beyond 2019, of which 23 of them are Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

BOC Aviation is working hard to replace the capital expenditure represented by the delayed aircraft deliveries and maintain asset growth, a key indicator for aircraft lessors. BOC Aviation's total assets were $19.2 billion as of end-1H2019, representing a 5% growth from end-FY2018. BOC Aviation's full-year guidance for capital expenditure is $3.0-3.5 billion for FY2019, of which $1.5 billion (a shortfall of $900 million compared with its original target) has already been spent on aircraft deliveries and pre-delivery payments in 1H2019. The company is committing another $1.5 billion of capital expenditures for 2H2019. The FY2019 capital expenditure guidance of $3.0-$3.5 billion is lower than capital expenditures of $4.4 billion for FY2017 and $4.1 billion for FY2018, but higher than the $2.9 billion of capital expenditures for FY2016. BOC Aviation continues to seek out new purchase and leaseback opportunities to make up for the shortfall in asset growth.

However, note that margins for purchase and leaseback transactions could be lower than conventional leases. Also, the leasing rates for the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft could be under pressure next year if and when they come back into the market, but BOC Aviation will negotiate with Boeing on the issue of compensation.

With regards to compensating for potential earnings shortfall, BOC Aviation has plans to grow non-lease rental income such as sale of aircraft and interest & fee income. BOC Aviation generated 89.4% of its 1H2019 top line from core lease rental income, with the remaining 2.4% and 8.2% of revenue derived from the sale of aircraft and interest & fee income respectively.

On July 19, 2019, BOC Aviation announced that it has entered into a transaction to sell 17 aircraft to Silver Aircraft Lease Investment Limited, with the sale expected to be completed in 2019. BOC Aviation is providing lease management services to the buyer for the 17 aircraft post-sale. The company's full-year FY2019 sales guidance is 30 aircraft, and it has already sold 11 aircraft and recognized a pre-tax gain on sale of $22 million in 1H2019.

BOC Aviation's fee income from aircraft pre-delivery payments more than doubled from $23.9 million in 1H2018 to $49.9 million in 1H2019. BOC Aviation provides financing for pre-delivery payments for aircraft on order with the manufacturers, and the company highlighted the attractiveness and growth potential of this pre-delivery payment financing business at its 1H2019 results briefing on August 15, 2019:

We've seen a lot of demand for this product over the last 12 months. So the results you're seeing in the first half are a period when we have, for the first time, the full impact of all of the transactions we put in place. So that's one of the reasons why the amount is much higher than previously. Interestingly, in the pre-delivery financing part of the marketplace, there aren't that many players and because of our unique situation where we have contracts in place with all the manufacturers and we have access to unsecured financing that allows us to do this more easily than others in the market. In terms of the risk, we obviously do this with an eye to if anything goes wrong, we actually take the aircraft onto our balance sheet and we lease it out to other customers, which is part of our core competency of the company. So we will only do things for aircraft that we would otherwise consider investing and this is not something where we move away from that.

In summary, I think that BOC Aviation's current share price has priced in both the delay in Boeing 737 MAX aircraft deliveries and BOC Aviation's available tools (e.g. purchase and leaseback transactions, sales of aircraft, pre-delivery payment financing transactions etc) to make up for any potential earnings and asset growth shortfall. While BOC Aviation's current share price of HK$65.85 is approximately 6% lower than the new share price peak of HK$70.10 achieved on April 15, 2019, it is not exactly cheap, as I will discuss in the "Valuation" section of this article.

But BOC Aviation remains a good long-term investment at the right price, which I will elaborate on in the next section.

Low Risk Business Model Leveraged To Secular Growth Trends

BOC Aviation has multiple key characteristics which makes the company an excellent long-term investment candidates in terms of risk profile and growth potential.

The company has a fleet age of 3.1 years, weighted by net book value of owned fleet. The relative young age of BOC Aviation's fleet helps to maintain the marketability (and value) of its aircraft and reduces residual value risk.

BOC Aviation's average remaining lease term for its fleet is long at 8.2 years, with only aircraft leases equivalent to 0.2% and 0.9% of current net book value expected to expire in 2H2019 and FY2020 respectively. Its long locked-in lease terms provide significant earnings and cash flow visibility. BOC Aviation has a committed future revenue stream of $15.4 billion (close to 9 times its FY2018 revenue) comprising $13.0 billion in committed orders and $2.4 billion in scheduled deliveries.

The company also manages risk by focusing primarily on narrow-body aircraft, which is a more liquid market than wide-body aircraft, with estimates suggesting that there are four times as many narrow-body aircraft compared with wide-body aircraft.

BOC Aviation also diversifies to reduce single customer risk. No single airline or customer accounted for more than 10% of the company's net book value as of June 30, 2019. Furthermore, BOC Aviation defines low-risk clients as airlines with higher credit ratings than peer average and a minimum of 20 aircraft. This group of low-risk airlines (approximately a fifth of total global airlines) operate approximately three-quarters of the company's aircraft. BOC Aviation's focus on customer risk management has resulted in a 10-year (2008-1H2019) average fleet utilization rate of 99.8% (never fell below 99.0% in this period) and a 10-year average collection rate of 99.5% (never fell below 97.2% in this period).

The company has sold over 330 aircraft since its inception in 1993, which validates its fleet management and asset quality. Selling older aircraft aged 10 years or older helps to keep BOC Aviation's overall fleet age down and also gives the company the ability to monetize its assets in an opportunistic manner to realize value. As aircraft lessors such as BOC Aviation get a significant discount when they purchase aircraft from aircraft manufacturers, subsequent sales can be very profitable. In FY2018, net gain from the sale of aircraft contributed 13% of BOC Aviation's profit before tax.

There are multiple secular tailwinds in the global aviation market with future passenger demand and air traffic growth to be driven by the growth of the middle class in emerging economies and also the increased popularity of low-budget carriers as per the charts below.

Secular Tailwinds For Global Aviation Market

Source: BOC Aviation's Investor Presentation for Daiwa (OTCPK:DSECF) (OTCPK:DSEEY) Auto and Industrials Leaders Conference 2019 on June 26 2019

BOC Aviation is a better play on the global aviation industry's future growth prospects compared with airlines and airport operators. Airlines are notorious "red-ocean" businesses which are subject to the volatility of oil prices and intense price competition; while most airport operators are priced for perfection, leaving a listed aircraft leasing company like BOC Aviation as the perfect proxy for global aviation traffic growth. As an aircraft lessor, the company collects lease payments on a monthly basis with security deposits, letter of guarantees and collateral (aircraft) protecting its downside in the event of any default.

The results speak for themselves. BOC Aviation has been profitable in every year since its inception in 1993, including challenging times like the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. The company's historical 10-year average ROE is also above 15%.

Valuation

BOC Aviation is trading at 8.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 7.6 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$65.85 as of August 26, 2019. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year forward P/E is approximately 7.2 times.

The stock is also valued by the market at 1.36 times P/B, representing a premium to its historical three-year mean P/B of approximately 1.1 times.

BOC Aviation offers a trailing 3.7% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for BOC Aviation include a further delay in the delivery of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft beyond 2020, a slowdown in global aviation growth, increased competition for aircraft acquisitions and a spike in interest rates.

