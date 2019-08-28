American Outdoor Brand Corp.: Q1 FY 2020 Expectations

We discuss my revenue expectations and the decisions going into those numbers.

American Outdoor Brands is coming off of positive growth and NICS data however the same trends did not help their competitors, Ruger and Vista Outdoor.

On Thursday, August 29, after the close, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) is set to report their Q1 FY2020 earnings results.

I believe this will be an interesting, rather than an important quarter, so let's discuss some of the things I am looking for including financial results, and then discuss some of the recent industry events which will have an impact for both American Outdoor Brands and the industry.

Looking Ahead

As my regular readers know, American Outdoor Brands, unlike their competitor Ruger (RGR) publishes forward looking guidance. This forward looking guidance, while is appreciated by analysts, was for the longest time merely a guideline and a marker which the company would most always blow through to the top side.

Over the last few years, the guidance became rather hit or miss with the company either blowing through the expectations or terribly missing the expectations they had just set two months into the quarter.

In my last article on the company, we looked and digested the positive surprise and a great earnings beat! If you have not read it already, please take a look at "American Outdoor Brands: 'Bundling' Delivered A Meaningful Revenue Beat."

What was most puzzling however was the forward guidance provided by the company.

On one hand, they delivered growth and a positive surprise in a quarter which had declines in comparable adjusted NICS Data.

On the other hand, they guided for net sales of between $120 and $130 million for Q1 FY2020 which is a down from $138.8 million in sales in the prior year.

Source: FY2019 Results Release

Instantly I thought that the company was once again back to sandbagging, err... setting beatable expectations,

So is the company really forecasting a year over year decrease? Or perhaps they are just setting expectations low so that they can blow those out of the water once again? The one explanation provided is that the company believes the strong end of Q4 FY 2019 which was responsible for the current beat, may have pulled a good amount of sales into the quarter from Q1 as distributors made sure to take advantage of the promo deals on the bundled products. Two things that will certainly help the performance is the newly launched products including the Performance Center Shield EZ and to a smaller extent an increase in suppressor sales as gun owners look to Gemtech in order to get ahead of any new potential suppressor legislation.

Source: "American Outdoor Brands: 'Bundling' Delivered A Meaningful Revenue Beat"

Based on the positive beat by AOBC and increasing adjusted NICS data in the subsequent months, investors in the industry were hopeful. Unfortunately all of those hopes were crushed when both Ruger (RGR) and Vista (VSTO) delivered bad and subsequently worse news.

So perhaps now the guidance seems to be about what we should expect? Did the company's firearms brands, Smith & Wesson and Thompson Center deliver more packaged value?

What we do know is that the company has stated that they felt they pulled some sales into the prior quarter with packages. Since then, the discounts have been seemingly increasing with one distributor offering a Buy 2 get 1 Free package on the company's Thompson Center Compass rifles.

Interesting, Not Important

When we look at the previous quarter's results we had a distinct difference between the three publicly traded companies. Ruger was beat to the punch by competitors who started to double up on heavy discounting and private competitors willing to take losses in order to grow their market share.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) was completely hammered by declining sales and lowered guidance, especially as they were forced to sell off Savage Arms to pay off debt and their competitors kept on fighting for market-share in an ammunition market which has largely turned into a commodities race.

American Outdoor Brands outperformed by growing their outdoors and accessories business and bundling their way into profits.

Since those earnings results, the industry and the country lived through two more acts of domestic terrorism and while there was no notable difference in sales in the immediate aftermath, seemingly, this time is different.

We are seeing a marked increase in AR-15 and other semi-auto rifle sales since the most recent shootings in El Paso and Ohio. Customers are expressing a fear of further restrictions as being the impetus for the purchases. There was a week delay from the shootings themselves until the increase in sales volume started. The increase started when political talks of gun restrictions began to make front page news.

Source: Todd Moyer, Freedom Sports LLC, a PA based FFL.

The proof I suppose, was in the three Ruger AR-556s and one other AR-15 that came in that day from various distributors for transfers.

Source: Picture taken by author at Freedom Sports LLC.

What is different this time? Why are gun owners going out to buy guns?

It is a combination of factors but the election is not one of those reasons, yet.

The primary reason and as is the popular topic among gun owners is President Trump selling out gun rights and gun owners with his support for new gun control legislation.

The three areas of gun control being discussed and pursued are 1. Red flag laws, 2. Instructing the ATF to reclassify pistol braces and, 3. Further legislation of suppressors.

While gun owners would ordinarily not give a second thought to new legislation, unfortunately President Trump had already set a precedent by pushing the ATF to ban bump stocks. As such, any newly introduced moves are taken far more seriously.

As such, IF this is going to be the new norm, then the Q1 FY2020 earnings results will end up being interesting, however not so consequential to the future as we head into a recession and an election.

The first signs of this should be seen in the August NICS data which should be published in about 1 week and we will have a better idea if Mr. Moyer's experiences are the new national trend or merely good business management.

Bottom Line

I am patiently awaiting the latest earnings results.

Once again I am fairly certain the company's firearms sales will be less than exciting.

The growth story here is the outdoor products and accessories segment. This has been a growth catalyst for the company over the previous few years and I am very interested and excited to see how much the outdoor products have grown.

What is interesting here is whether American Outdoor Brands has taken market share from Vista Outdoor.

As I wrote in the Vista Outdoor Q1 FY2020 Earnings article, "Vista Outdoor Q1 FY 2020 Earnings: No Pleasure In Being Right," American Outdoor Brands has been growing their outdoor and shooting accessories segment, Vista Outdoor however has continued to see double digit declines.

Is American Outdoor Brands stealing their lunch money? Or is the entire market turning?

On the firearms side, I am once again looking forward to learning about new product introductions as it relates to full sized pistols. As we discussed, while I believe the company is doing a great job in the carry firearms space, I believe the full sized lines are getting left behind.

Lastly, I want to re-iterate my thoughts and beliefs for the rest of the year as I wrote them 2 months ago and as things are playing out right now.

Where I believe this will play out is starting this holiday season and into next year when gun owners will once again find themselves listening to the anti-gun rhetoric instilling fear, once again causing gun owners to go out and purchase more firearms. What is quite unique is that more and more, President Trump is making himself look like an anti-gun President. Despite his tough talk at 2A groups and NRA speeches, President Trump has done numerous things to irritate gun owners including adding Vyatski Polyani, the manufacturer of the popular Russian VEPR rifles onto the sanctions list, thus preventing new imports. President Trump also drove gun owners away with his instructed ban of bump-stocks and his current stance that he does not like suppressors. This is in stark contrast to President Obama who made it easier for law abiding citizens to purchase suppressors. On this topic, I do believe American Outdoor Brands has a lot of potential to capitalize on this upcoming fear/election cycle. What is different this time however is that there is no shortage of supply or manufacturing capacity. As such, I believe having attractive products which gun owners look for will be necessary for the largest success.

Source: "American Outdoor Brand Corp: Q4 FY 2019 Expectations"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.