One must look past the big names to find better value within the REIT space in today's times.

The five names mentioned below not only provide appreciation potential, but they are all solid investments for income investors.

After going through my trading platform last week, I looked at my more recent work and noticed small and mid-cap REITs have not garnered the attention they deserve, especially at this day in age. Small-cap REITs are trading at high discounts to large-cap REITs. In June, Dane Bowler posted an interesting chart depicting all 169 REITs that have S&P Capital IQ consensus 2019 FFO estimates.

Looking at the chart above, it appears REITs are trading at a median FFO multiple of approximately 15x. From the look at the chart above, REITs appear to be trading within their normal range, but Dane did not stop there and took it a step further.

In a separate chart, Dane created a chart by market cap which gives readers a better understanding of the separation between large and small-cap REITs. Shown below, Dane created a chart using the same data, except the size of the bubbles represents the average market cap of REITs trading at their respective multiples.

This second chart shows the separation between small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap REITs, which is heavily skewed towards large-cap REITs having high FFO multiples. As many have mentioned before, one reason behind this epidemic is partly due to the popularity of ETFs. The growing number of ETFs invest in well-established, well-known names, which in return drives their price higher than it should be, leaving mid-cap and small-cap names behind.

Due to this separation in value, we are going to look at five mid-cap REITs you should consider for your portfolio. As a reminder, mid-cap REITs fall in the market cap range of $2 billion to $10 billion.

5 Mid-Cap REITs To Consider For Your Portfolio

Mid-Cap REIT #1 – Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

We are going to begin with a name in the net-lease sector that we at High Yield Landlord have been high on for some time. In fact, dating back to last quarter, it was our largest holding in our portfolio. For those unfamiliar with SRC, they invest primarily in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, containing long-term, net leases.

As of June 30, 2019, the company portfolio was comprised of 1,563 properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of 29.3 million squarer feet. The company leases their properties to 255 tenants across 48 states and 32 industries.

Over the course of the past few years, SRC has gone through a restructuring of sorts to become more of a pure play triple net lease REIT. They have focused on strengthening their Balance Sheet as well as their portfolio.

Expense management and debt ratios saw positive steps in the right direction this year. Same-store sales grew 1.3% during the quarter, led by positive results from Health and Fitness and Movie Theaters. During the quarter, the company maintained an occupancy level of 99.6%. The company continues to make strategic acquisitions to build their portfolio of high-quality tenants, which we will look at next.

Here is a look at the company’s top 20 tenants:

The gold standard REIT when it comes to the net lease sector has always been Realty Income (O) and for good reason. They have performed year in and year out and have been a reliable investment for many investors over the years. However, growth can become stagnant when companies get too large or their premiums can get far ahead of them, thus the reason we are looking into mid-cap REITs.

My admiration for big O is one reason I really like SRC and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), which we will talk about soon. Both companies have modeled a portfolio very consistent with that of Realty Income but trading at much more reasonable valuations.

Take a look at the chart below, you will see that half of SRC’s top 20 tenants overlap with those of Realty Income.

You can see the similarities between the three rivals, but once you look closer from a valuation perspective, you will see the opportunity. When similar portfolios then are priced at very different market rates, it gives public investors the chance to buy similar assets at very different prices.

The company does carry more risk than that of a Realty Income, as O has proven themselves over the years, and Spirit is essentially getting a second chance, a chance we believe they will not take for granted. Building up the portfolio while maintaining low leverage positions is key for them right now, as one of Realty Income’s biggest advantages amongst other net lease REITs is their low cost of capital. Just this past quarter, SRC received a credit upgrade from BBB- to BBB/stable from S&P Global Ratings, which was huge for the company. Things are trending in the right direction, and investors are starting to take notice.

SRC is having a solid year so far up roughly 30% year to date. As we have mentioned above, SRC is built eerily similar to Realty Income. SRC continues to trade at a discount. SRC currently trades at an FFO multiple of 13.7x, which is in the sweet spot for a net lease REIT. In comparison, Realty Income trades at an FFO multiple of 21x at the moment.

In addition to trading at a discount, the stock also offers a steady dividend yield of 5.5%. The dividend has plenty of room to grow as it currently trades at an FFO payout ratio of roughly 76%. Comparing SRC’s yield with that of Realty Income’s dividend yield of only 3.8%, income investors can earn more than 50% income with a similar portfolio.

All in all, SRC is continuing to make great strides in terms of their strong portfolio and Balance Sheet, which leads me to rate this stock a BUY even after the year the company has had thus far.

Mid-Cap REIT #2 – STORE Capital Corporation

STORE Capital is one of the fastest growing net-lease REITs on the market today, as they have been trading for only four full years. The company targets single tenant operational real estate, or STORE Properties as the company refers to. As of their most recently filed 10-Q, ending 6/30/2019, the company has a real estate portfolio totaling $8.3 billion, representing 2,389 property locations leased to 456 customers. Of the $8.0 billion portfolio, 95% is related to commercial real estate properties subject to long-term leases, and the remaining 5% relates to mortgage loans and direct financial receivables.

What separates STOR from the large net-lease REITs mentioned above is the fact they focus much of their attention on middle market and large non-rated companies who have limited sources to raise capital at favorable terms. As noted in the company’s Q2 investor presentation, the median tenant revenue is just $56M, with 72% of STOR's tenants having revenues exceeding $50M.

Management has done a fine job diversifying the portfolio with no single tenants accounting for more than 2.6% of base rent revenues, which is down from over 3% a few quarters ago. The company is also not heavily invested in retail that is susceptible to the threat of e-commerce, namely Amazon (AMZN), by investing primarily within the service industry, which has been the company’s primary focus industry.

Here is a look at the breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Service: 64%

Retail: 19%

Manufacturing: 17%

Year-to-date, STORE Capital has appreciated roughly 28% thus far. Like SRC above, STOR is similar to Realty Income as they are in the net lease space, but STOR focuses on more middle market tenants. As it trades right now, STOR currently trades at an FFO multiple of 20x, which is more closely aligned with that of Realty Income at 21x.

In June 2017, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) took a stake in STORE Capital, and since then, the stock is up roughly 75%. The company has only been publicly traded for four full years, and due to the strong stock appreciation, investors have seen the dividend yield go from a dividend over 5% in early 2018 to a current yield of 3.6%. As the stock sits right now, the valuation seems slightly rich, and I am willing to wait for a better price. I would prefer purchasing the stock closer to an FFO multiple of about 18x. Nonetheless, keep this mid-cap name on your watchlist.

Mid-Cap REIT #3 – Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM)

Kimco is one of the largest operators of open-air shopping centers in the space today, and they have largely revamped their portfolio to operate only the best performing properties in their portfolio. Over the past few years, company management has divested from many underperforming properties to improve the quality and performance of the portfolio. The trimming of their portfolio now has management focused primarily on coastal and high-barrier of entry locations, which tend to be the best performing properties for many in the shopping center industry. To give you an idea on how the company has transformed, in 2010, the company operated 816 shopping centers compared to 428 as of June 30, 2019. Look at the company’s change over the years.

As we mentioned, you can see how the focus has shifted to high performing centers in core markets. In 2010, the company had only 63% Annual Base Rent coming from the top 20 core markets, but today, that has increased to 81% ABR coming from those core markets.

In a time when retail has been under intense pressure due to store closings, KIM has strategically partnered with some of the higher quality retail companies to date. The slide below gives you a better idea of the 6,000 net new stores they are opening in just 2019.

In addition to a strengthening portfolio, the company maintains a fortress balance sheet that has resulted in an S&P rating of BBB+ with a stable outlook. The company’s weighted average debt maturity profile is 9.9 years, which is one of the longest in the REIT industry. The company currently has $0.4 billion in redevelopment projects underway as they continue to reinvest in their top performing properties, and they still have $2.25 billion available on its unsecured revolving credit facility, which leaves room for further redevelopment projects.

KIM shares are currently trading at a P/FFO of only 12.4x compared to their five-year average of 15x. The company also has a dividend yield of 6.2%, which is well above their five-year average of 4.59%.

Considering this low valuation paired with improving portfolio results and new projects coming online in the near future, I see a great opportunity here.

Mid-Cap REIT #4 – Iron Mountain (IRM)

Iron Mountain is a storage and information management company, structured as a REIT, that was founded in 1951. The company assists other organizations around the world in protecting their information, reduce storage rental costs, comply with regulations, facilitate corporate disaster recovery, and better use their information and IT infrastructure for business advantages, regardless of its format, location or life cycle stage. Due to the company having their hands in various areas of business, the REIT is labeled more as a “Specialty” REIT.

IRM’s core business relies on the fact that companies produce large amounts of paper records that, either due to regulations or legal reasons, must be stored for several years. A lot of these documents, though they need to be retained, don't necessarily need to be within arm’s reach on a daily basis. As such, in order for these organizations to free up space, they hire IRM to store the documents offsite.

In addition to physical data storage, IRM has developed several related services due to changing technology. Many corporations this day in age is pushing for more digitalization, as such, IRM also has services that convert original data onto various digital formats. Other services include: shredding, inventory management services, and data centers for digital storage.

The company reports revenue using two segments: Storage and Services. As of June 30, 2019, the Storage segment accounted for 63% of total revenues, with Services accounting for the remaining 37%. The slide below gives you a look at what makes up the various segments.

The driver for the company going forward is going to be centered around the digital line of the business. With so many companies looking to move to a cloud-based network and lessening the reliance on paper, the company must adapt, and that starts with the growth in their data centers.

During the most recent quarter, Q2 2019, the company now has 13 data centers online. The sector only accounts for 6% of total revenue, but the potential is enormous. Revenue related to the Data Centers through Q2 2019 was $123.8 million. During 2018, revenue related to Data Centers was $229 million for the full year. This sector is going to continue to be a growth driver for the company as the demand remains strong.

In the slide below, you can clearly see Data Centers are a primary focus for company management.

IRM offers investors a reliable dividend of 7.8% that has increased for nine straight years now. Year to date, the stock is even and trading at a P/FFO multiple of 13.7x compared with a five-year average multiple of 16x. I believe an investment in IRM not only adds a reliable dividend payer to your portfolio but also provides a sense of safety in the likely event a recession heads our way in the next 18 months or so.

Mid-Cap REIT #5 – STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)

The final mid-cap REIT we will look at today hails from the Industrial REIT sector. STAG Industrial was incorporated in 2010 as a REIT focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties located throughout the United States. The company currently trades with a market cap of $3.6 billion.

As of Q2 2019, the company maintained a diverse portfolio of 409 buildings within 38 states across the nation, housing 367 tenants. The current portfolio sports a weighted-average lease term of 5.3 years.

Due to the rise in e-commerce over the years, Industrial REITs have been growing at a rapid rate. Not just the likes of Amazon (AMZN) but big retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have expanded their e-commerce offerings over the years to compete. The sector should sustain healthy returns in the years to come.

Industrial properties make up less than 10% of all commercial properties in 2019, accounting for $1.5 trillion in industrial real estate. Of that amount, REITs own roughly 8%, suggesting much growth potential for REITs within this sector.

As I alluded to above, the biggest driver for the industrial space coincides with the growth in e-commerce sales. According to Statista, e-commerce is expected to grow by almost $300 billion from 2017 to 2023. Growth at this rate would mean e-commerce sales are growing at an 8.6% compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR.

Source: Statista

The company portfolio is well-diversified with much of their portfolio located in primary markets. Here is a look at the highly-diversified portfolio.

The company is also well-diversified when it comes to tenants, as their largest tenant only accounts for 2.1% of total ABR. The largest industry they are involved with is auto parts, which accounts for 12.5% of their tenants' total ABR.

The space has huge potential still untapped, which has me excited moving forward. In addition to the company’s strong growth outlook, they also pay a generous 5% monthly dividend, which is backed by quality cash flows and a solid balance sheet. The company has no major debt maturing until 2023. Led by a strong management team, this stock should provide solid gains in the years to come.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC, KIM, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.