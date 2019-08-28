Orchid Island Capital And Armour Residential REIT: MBS Pricing For July-August 2019 (Notable Discounts To Current BV)

However, readers should understand most sector valuations have already “priced-in” most of this negative relationship and narrowed spreads. Case in point, I currently believe ARR is attractively priced.

Since most mREIT companies have a portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this analysis will benefit readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one’s total return or minimize one’s total losses.

In addition, I also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC); 4) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 5) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 6) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company’s quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted ARR’s and ORC’s valuation fluctuations. I will likely provide a similar type of analysis on two different mREIT companies towards the end of the quarter (to provide additional insight within this sector). Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to ARR’s and ORC’s CURRENT book value (“BV”) (BV as of 8/23/2019).

This quarter, I wanted to provide ARR’s and ORC’s valuation fluctuations within the same article to highlight the fact each mREIT has a fairly similar investment portfolio and risk management strategy. This is the second time I am covering ARR via a “main ticker” article as a direct result of continued reader requests to do so. This article will also show how several different metrics between ARR and ORC can, at times, lead to differences in CURRENT BV. It should also be noted I previously correctly projected most mREIT peers (especially agency) world report a minor-modest BV decrease during the second quarter of 2019. This was pointed out in several mREIT articles/various comments throughout the prior quarter.

When it comes to ARR and ORC, my projections for the first quarter of 2019 were highly accurate and fairly accurate, respectively. I projected ARR and ORC would report a BV as of 6/30/2019 of $20.35 and $6.40 per share, respectively (provided before any sector peer reported). In comparison, ARR and ORC reported a BV as of 6/30/2019 of $20.50 and $6.63 per share, respectively. ARR’s BV was well within my projected range of $19.85-$20.85 per share (and under a 1% variance) while ORC’s BV was basically at the top end of my projected $6.15-$6.65 per share range. ARR and ORC had a BV as of 3/31/2019 of $21.29 and $6.82 per share, respectively.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q3 2019 (Through 8/23/2019)

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2019; Through 8/23/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company’s investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5%-4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2019. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.63, 0.63, 0.38, 0.34, and 0.36 to settle its price at 101.25, 102.50, 103.56, 104.16, and 102.75, respectively. As such, a modest (at or greater than 0.25 but less than 0.75) price increase occurred on all the coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 8/23/2019, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within the 4.5% coupon had a modest price decrease (larger bid/ask spread as well; less volume) while the other coupons had a very similar, modest price increase.

Due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “hawkish” rhetoric on monetary policy during 2018, along with quarterly increases in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) experienced net price decreases during the first, second, and third quarters of 2018. This general trend continued through the first half of the fourth quarter of 2018. However, during the second half, mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly reversed course due to renewed worries of the impacts of a U.S./China trade war and the beginning signs of slower global/U.S. economic growth. This caused mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields to revert back to levels seen earlier in 2018. This resulted in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experiencing a sharp reversal in intra-quarter pricing. This is due to the fact fixed-rate agency MBS prices (along with most types of fixed-rate mortgage-related pricing) typically increase when there is a decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship).

Mainly due to factors stated above, along with a quick decrease in overall asset valuations/multiples by equity markets, in January 2019 the FOMC basically made a complete reversal in its economic outlook which took on a more “dovish” tone. Simply put, it was implied further Fed Funds Rate increases were on hold through, in my opinion, over the foreseeable future. As such, this positively impacted fixed-rate bond/MBS pricing (along with most assets) and had also put a much needed “stop”/delay regarding continued increases in short-term borrowing rates. This more cautious tone caused overall rates/yields to decrease, on a net basis, during the first and second quarters of 2019.

After a very minor reversal to this trend during July 2019, rates/yields have once again quickly decreased during August 2019 (through 8/23/2019). As will be shown later in the article, this increased volatility has once again negatively impacted the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019; increase in spread/basis risk).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2019; Through 8/23/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% - 5.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance below the 3.0% coupon or over the 5.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2019. For example, during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase of 0.89, 0.42, 0.32, 0.75, and 1.20 to settle its price at 101.66, 102.61, 103.64, 105.22, and 106.86, respectively. As such, a modest price increase occurred on the 3.5% and 4.0% coupons (largest traded coupons this quarter) while a notable (at or greater than 0.75) price increase occurred on the 3.0%, 4.5%, and 5.0% coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 8/23/2019, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all five coupons had very similar price fluctuations.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements, let us take a look at how these price movements (including multifamily and specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, ARR and ORC. These valuations will also be compared to the prior quarter.

ARR and ORC MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

Let us start this analysis with a brief history of the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during 2018 and the first half of 2019. As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations had begun to develop (notable widening of spreads) which I highlighted to readers in “real time” as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship “abated” for the most part. During the third quarter of 2018, a minor-modest negative relationship occurred.

However, a notably negative relationship quickly developed during the fourth quarter of 2018 which ultimately led mREIT peers reporting a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who had an elevated/above average hedging coverage ratio and utilized derivative instruments towards the longer-end of the yield curve [higher durations]). Simply put, ARR and ORC were not “immune” to this negative trend. While I correctly projected both mREIT peers would report a modest-notable decrease in quarterly BV, each company’s actual BV decrease was more severe versus my projection due to, in my opinion, several quarterly missteps made my management.

Moving to 2019, a notably more positive relationship developed during the first quarter which ultimately led most mREIT peers to report a minor-modest increase in quarterly BV (especially companies who lowered their hedging coverage ratio and increased their MBS portfolio).

Regarding ARR, management correctly lowered the company’s hedging coverage ratio from 91% as of 12/31/2018 to 76% as of 3/31/2019. In addition, ARR aggressively increased the company’s agency MBS portfolio; mainly through two large “bulk” common stock equity issuances (which were modestly dilutive) while also increasing both its on-balance sheet and “at-risk” (includes impacts from “to-be-announced” [TBA] MBS) leverage. Even though an equity issuance inherently lowers leverage, ARR’s on balance sheet and at-risk leverage ratio increased from 6.3x and 7.1x as of 12/31/2018 to 8.2x and 8.8x as of 3/31/2019, respectively.

Put another way, this indicates ARR notably expanded their MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2019. ARR’s investment portfolio (when excluding TBA MBS) went from a fair market value (“FMV”) of $7.9 billion as of 12/31/2018 to $13.5 billion as of 3/31/2019. When calculated, ARR increased the company’s on-balance sheet investment portfolio by 72% during the first quarter of 2019. Out of the twenty mREIT companies I currently cover, I cannot recollect a larger percentage increase of one’s MBS/investment portfolio within just one quarter (excluding an initial public offering [IPO] quarter). Since ARR publicly provides monthly company updates, I was able to accurately quantify the impact from this rapid change regarding quarterly core earnings per share and change in BV. In a nutshell, MBS valuation gains “trumped” derivative instrument valuation losses by a minor-modest margin during the first quarter of 2019 which ultimately led to ARR’s quarterly 1.9% increase in BV (net of some equity dilution).

However, a notably more negative relationship quickly developed during the second quarter which ultimately led to most agency mREIT peers to report a modest decrease in quarterly BV (especially companies who increased, maintained, or only slightly lowered their elevated hedging coverage ratio and/or did not notably increase their MBS portfolio). This was recently discussed in the following mREIT sector comparison article:

Annaly Capital's BV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 20 mREIT Peers - Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings)

When it comes to ORC, management basically maintained the company’s fixed-rate agency MBS portfolio during most of the first quarter of 2019. As such, ORC “missed out” on more enhanced quarterly fixed-rate agency MBS valuation gains when compared to most sector peers. This especially holds true for specified pool MBS which experienced a sharp “uptick” in pay-up premiums towards the end of the quarter. In addition, while ORC’s hedging coverage ratio notably decreased from 141% as of 12/31/2018 to 95% as of 3/31/2019, this was still a fairly elevated ratio when compared to the company’s sector peers. For each respective point in time, ORC’s hedging coverage ratio was the highest and third highest out of all the 21 mREIT peers I currently cover (a negative quarterly factor/trend when it came to performance). Furthermore, a notable portion of ORC’s reduced hedging coverage ratio was a direct result of the company’s reduced ($600) million net (short) swaptions position (based on underlying interest rate swap’s notional value) which are less sensitive to valuation fluctuations versus interest rate swaps, Eurodollar futures, and U.S. Treasury securities. Since ORC’s swaptions were already notably written-down in prior periods, there was not a notable reduction in valuation losses when this position expired, was exercised, or was terminated. These were the main reasons why ORC reported a BV decrease of (0.3%) during the first quarter of 2019 which was an underperformance when compared to most sector peers.

Similar to ARR, the notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2019 ultimately led ORC to report a modest decrease in BV. However, mainly by lowering the company’s hedging coverage ratio from 95% as of 3/31/2019 to 82% as of 6/30/2019, management was able to slightly-modestly exceed my expectations during the second quarter of 2019 when it came to valuation fluctuations (as noted earlier ORC’s BV as of 6/30/2019 was near the top-end of my projection range). However, offsetting this factor, ORC’s quarterly core earnings came in a bit weaker versus my projections. As such, ORC’s dividend sustainability remains under pressure as we head into 2020 (especially if rates/yields continue to net decrease/remain suppressed).

Switching gears to the current quarter, let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within ARR’s and ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 – ARR and ORC MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q3 2019 [Through 8/23/2019] Versus Q2 2019 [Through 5/24/2019])

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations. This is merely a summary sheet which is directly supported by various underlying valuation models and sub-lead spreadsheets)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019) versus the prior quarter (through 5/24/2019) regarding ARR’s and ORC’s MBS and derivatives valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 5/24/2019 I projected ARR’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($45.6) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of ARR’s investment/MBS (including multifamily and specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts (also excludes changes to conditional prepayment rate [CPR] percentages; contra-interest income account). As readers can see, after a minor-modest positive relationship in April 2019, a notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during May (through 5/24/2019) which continued through the end of the quarter. In a nutshell, during most of the quarter, MBS valuation gains were trumped by severe derivative valuation losses. During a couple weeks, ARR experienced both MBS and derivative valuation losses which is a bit irregular.

Now using the top left-hand portion, as of 8/23/2019 a similar pattern has developed. During July 2019, a more positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred. This led most agency mREIT peers to either report, or I projected would have reported, a monthly minor increase in BV. However, as the U.S./China trade war has “ramped up”, along with some other macroeconomic factors/metrics, a notably more negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuation has taken shape in August. I believe it is a high probability all agency mREIT July BV gains have been “wiped out” and a minor-modest BV decrease has occurred during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019). I am projecting ARR’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($38.3) million as of 8/23/2019 when compared to 6/30/2019. As one can see, this projection is fairly similar when compared to the prior quarter.

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 5/24/2019 I projected ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($14.0) million. Now using the bottom left-hand portion, as of 8/23/2019 I am projecting ORC’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($2.5) million. This net valuation change is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of ORC’s investment/MBS (including specified pool considerations and the company’s prorated “premium lost due to paydowns” figure) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. When compared to most mREIT peers, ORC’s valuation fluctuations are typically more “skewed” to the downside due to a different accounting classification/methodology for one figure (which I’ve fully discussed in past articles). As a quick “refresher”, through ORC’s aforementioned premium lost due to paydowns figure, the company expenses all actual prepayments/repayments of investments within its gain (loss) on MBS/investments account as they occur (which is included in Table 3 above). Most other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers that I currently cover account for their premium amortization expense within a contra-interest income (or related) account and base this figure off estimated repayments/prepayments (including a quarterly “true-up” or “true-down” figure based on an estimated lifetime CPR adjustment). This projected loss may seem a bit “aggressive” (less severe valuation loss) when compared to some peers. However, I would point out ORC completed a fairly large common stock equity offering in July which likely means management has begun to expand the company’s MBS/investment portfolio in late July-August 2019. This would have been beneficial from an MBS valuation gain perspective. In addition, when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, ORC’s derivatives portfolio continued to move towards a lower weighted average tenor/maturity which helps mitigate some valuation losses.

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and was highlighted earlier in this article as “spread/basis risk”. While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the fourth quarter of 2016, second quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2018, and most recently the second quarter of 2019. This more recent heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the FOMC’s now growing dovish tone/rhetoric regarding future monetary policy during 2019-2020 (likely two-three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019) and the recent “easing” of the Fed’s “wind-down”/decrease to its balance sheet through less net “runoff”/ non-reinvestment starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and now in August 2019 regarding agency MBS.

Conclusions Drawn

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2019 (through 8/23/2019). After a notably negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2018 (notable widening of spreads), a more positive relationship existed during the first quarter of 2019. This was the main reason why most mREIT peers reported a net increase in quarterly BV. However, a notably negative relationship once again took shape during the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, as the third quarter of 2019 has progressed (through 8/23/2019), this negative relationship has once again occurred (mainly in August).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting ARR’s and ORC’s BV as of 8/23/2019 was approximately $19.85 and $6.50 per common share, respectively. This calculates to a projected BV decrease of (3%) and (2%), respectively when compared to each company’s BV as of 6/30/2019. These projections include ARR’s common stock dividend for July and August 2019 and ORC’s common stock dividend for July 2019 (ex-dividend date has occurred).

With that being said, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments). In addition, I believe readers should understand most sector valuations have already “priced-in” most of this negative relationship and narrowed spreads. Case in point, I currently believe ARR is attractively priced (see below).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ARR as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/23/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (10.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last ARR article (approximately three months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate ARR as a BUY. As such, I currently believe ARR is undervalued (yes, even when factoring in my projected quarterly decrease in BV). My current price target for ARR is approximately $19.85 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This is a ($0.45) per share decrease when compared to my last ARR article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $17.85 per share. This is a ($0.50) per share decrease when compared to my last ARR article.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate ORC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/23/2019; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading greater than a (2.5%) but less than a (12.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (12.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These ranges are a minor decrease when compared to my last ORC article (approximately three months ago) mainly due to rising prepayments, a modest-notable increase in the premium lost due to paydowns figure, and the growing pressure for another monthly dividend per share rate decrease over the foreseeable future (recent alarming drop in estimated REIT taxable income [ERTI]; a close equivalent to core earnings).

Therefore, I currently rate ORC as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe ORC is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for ORC is approximately $6.35 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This is a ($0.30) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $5.70 per share. This is also a ($0.30) per share decrease when compared to my last ORC article.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the likely two-three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and now August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures

On 10/26/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.388 per share. On 12/18/2018 and 12/20/2018, I increased my position in ORC at a weighted average price of $6.215 and $5.845 per share, respectively. When combined, my ORC position had a weighted average purchase price of $5.992 per share. On 1/25/2019, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $7.027 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.00 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.3% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 19.1% within a couple of months. These ORC trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ARR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, and 7/23/2019 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, and $15.325 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $16.221 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position has a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This GPMT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on GPMT.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MITT trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MITT (close to my BUY range though).

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This IVR trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on IVR.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of July 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 92.9% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 42 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ORC, AGNC, AI, CIM, DX, EFC, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MORL, NLY, REM, REML, or WMC.