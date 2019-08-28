Potential Reasons Baidu Is Undervalued

On the other hand, China’s tech giants are building their own closed-end ecosystem, limiting the reaching of traditional search engines such as Baidu.

Our valuation analysis shows that Baidu may be undervalued by as much as 75%.

Baidu’s Q2 Earnings: Much Better Than Expected

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) delivered strong Q2 earnings beating expectations:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Baidu App DAUs reached 188 million, up 27% year over year, in-app search queries grew over 20% year over year and smart mini program MAUs reached 270 million, up 49% sequentially.

Revenues reached RMB 26.3 billion, growing 9% sequentially, and Baidu Core revenues growing 12% sequentially, despite the weak macro environment.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 2.4 billion ($351 million), and net margin was 9%. Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 3.7 billion ($543 million), and Baidu Core net margin was 19%.

Apparently, the market considers the earnings result that BIDU delivered more than satisfactory. The share price jumped 7.8% on the release day. Let’s refresh our memory a little bit. In the 2019 Q1 earnings release, BIDU reported its first ever quarterly loss since its IPO in 2005. A net loss of RMB 327m ($49m) for the first three months of the year sent BIDU's shares down 9.9 percent in after-hours trading despite Baidu announcing plans for a $1bn share buyback program.

Compared to its main competitor, China's second largest search engine, Sogou.com (NYSE: SOGO) wasn’t so lucky with their Q2 results, where they only delivered 1% revenue growth YoY, sending the share price down more than 12% on August 5th. Despite the fact that SOGO has been gaining market share in search and its related ads business, BIDU’s Q2 performance is believed to be much stronger.

A Valuation Update For BIDU

BIDU has a market cap of $37 Billion, with a P/E ratio around 15-16, which is much lower than its peers such as Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and SOGO:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, when we tried to peel off each of BIDU’s core assets and perform a valuation separately, we got a much higher value than its current market cap:

First of all, BIDU’s Core Business. Although we have witnessed slowing growth rate on the search business, we have to admit that BIDU’s core business is still a “cash cow.” In the short term (4-8 quarter range), we don’t see any meaningful challenges to its market position. With a conservative outlook, assuming $2 Billion net income (Q2 net income from core business was $543 Million) from its core business, and a 10x P/E ratio, we got a valuation on BIDU’s core business at $20 Billion.

Second, BIDU’s holdings. BIDU has been actively investing in the tech sector. Its major holdings, that can be easily valued, include 58% of iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) and 19% of Ctrip (NASDAQ: CTRP). As of the completion of this article, IQ and CTRP each has a market cap of $13.5 Billion and $19.6 Billion, leading to a total of $11.5 Billion for BIDU’s holdings.

Third, BIDU’s Net Cash Position. As of Q2 2019, BIDU has $20 Billion in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. Subtracting about $2 Billion in short-term loans and customer deposits and deferred revenue, BIDU has $18 Billion in net cash.

Lastly, BIDU’s Autonomous Driving component. BIDU has been investing heavily in AI technology, most importantly, in autonomous driving. Its self-driving business was reported to rank #1 in domestic China, and #7 in the heart of world innovation center, Silicon Valley. It’s hard to give an exact valuation on this component as there has been no external fund-raising activity. To give some benchmarks:

As the leading self-driving player in China, we would like to value this part of BIDU at $15 Billion, a value between ArgoAI and Cruise.

Adding all these together, we get a $65 Billion valuation for BIDU, which is over 75% higher than BIDU’s current market cap. Note that we are only counting the major components here. Some of BIDU’s long-term investments were not considered, to be conservative.

So what is going on here? Is the market totally wrong about BIDU’s value? Before we can say that BIDU is a rare opportunity that is largely undervalued by the market, we want to list two risk factors that we believe are most influential for BIDU in the coming years.

Risk Factor #1: New Era Of Internet, Or Should We Say, Intra-Net?

People may argue that, ByteDance’s (BDNCE) search business isn’t really comparable to what BIDU has, as it is not covering the whole “internet.” That’s a fair argument, at least for now. But here is some scary truth:

China’s internet system is becoming less open but more close-ended, with the rise of several tech giants that basically formed their own ecosystems.

WeChat from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) would be a good example. According to Statista, WeChat has reached over 1.1 billion MAU in Q1 2019. This basically means every Chinese, as long as he/she has a smartphone, should be a WeChat user. WeChat has not only dominated the communication and social network business within China, it has also become the largest content generator:

On WeChat, individuals/institutions can register “Official Account”, which can be used to publish originals or re-post articles from other official accounts. WeChat reported over 20 million official accounts by 2018. The number has been growing so fast that Tencent had to limit the registration of official accounts.

As the content generated on WeChat can be easily shared, viewed and commented through the app, the social impact is considered much higher than traditional online media. A devastating fact for BIDU or other search engines is, these contents are somewhat close-ended, meaning they are not “searchable” from a normal search engine. A probably more scary news is that Tencent also launched their own search function within WeChat, which is considered an alternate vision of search, one that’s uniquely suited to a social media app.

So as people commented, the search function within WeChat, or ByteDance similarly, is a “walled garden” approach to search. Whereas BIDU’s vision of search entails aggregating everything published on the internet, WeChat and ByteDance entail aggregating everything that’s published and shared within their own ecosystem. By launching the search function, they are increasing the “stickiness” of their users, making sure they won’t leave the ecosystem.

Risk Factor #2: ByteDance Is Entering The Search Business

When Google pulled out of the Chinese market in 2010, it left local leader BIDU a de facto monopoly in the lucrative internet search business. BIDU’s share price went up more than 130% in 2010:

Source: BIDU’s share price, 2010

Things may change now, as a rising tech giant ByteDance has announced recently their entry into the search business.

So who is ByteDance?

Bytedance Limited is an innovative Beijing startup that regards themselves as an “online information and content provider.” The company develops short video platforms, original short video community, news platforms, and other related products. If these sound too abstract for you, then you will probably get a better idea by looking at the following names:

Douyin (or TikTok on the global market): one of the most popular short video apps in China and globally with an MAU of over 500 million.

Jinri Toutiao: Chinese news aggregator based on data mining that recommends valuable, personalized information to users in China. It’s said to have registered 700 million users and an MAU over 250 million.

According to Bloomberg, ByteDance reached a $75 billion valuation in October 2018, making it the most valuable startup in the world now.

According to Bloomberg:

ByteDance likely won’t create a standalone search engine, a Baidu- or Google-like site users would go to from a personal computer or smartphone, because that’s not how most people in China use search. Instead, ByteDance’s search will be embedded within its own apps, beginning with its Jinri Toutiao news service. That will allow users to quickly search for related news, information or products -- and ByteDance will be able to profit from search and display advertising.

Apparently, ByteDance wants to start the search business from within their own ecosystem. With such a large number of users (some said it’s actually close to 1 billion MAU for all the products under ByteDance), the search function will easily attract users’ attention, and most importantly, the attention from advertisers.

Conclusion

Our valuation analysis shows that BIDU’s market cap is well below the sum of valuation for each major business component. The undervalued stock price may present an appreciation opportunity up to 75%. But on the other hand, social network giants in China such as Tencent and ByteDance are building their own close-ended ecosystems, which can largely limit the reach of a traditional search engine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.