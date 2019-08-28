Well Health Technologies: Many Catalysts Amidst Potential Challenges And Rich Valuation

The company has a strong management team with a history of value creation along with backing from the richest man in Hong Kong.

Investment Thesis

Well Health Technologies (OTCPK:WLYYF or WELL) is a Canadian owner and operator of a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities (i.e. medical clinics) and EMR software (i.e. Electronic Medical Record software). The company has an interesting business model whereby it looks to consolidate the fragmented primary healthcare clinic space along with vertical integration via acquisition of EMR and other health IT technologies. The goal is to drive operational efficiencies by creating shared service capabilities and through the use of technology with the thesis that most Canadian clinics lag behind when it comes to technology adoption. The company has a competent management team with a history of value creation, backed by high profile investors and has made early inroads towards achieving their vision, however, we speculate that challenges lie ahead and the company is currently richly valued. Investors should wait for a pullback in share price before establishing a long position.

Company Overview

Following several EMR acquisitions, the company has become the third-largest EMR player in the country (~5-7% market share) behind TELUS Health and QHR (acquired by Loblaws) which own an estimated combined 70-75% market share. Other key highlights include:

Operates 19 medical clinics (primarily in Western Canada) with ~350 employees

Services ~850 third party clinics through acquired EMR capabilities

Latest financials (quarter ended Jun 30, 2019) show revenue of $7.4M (~$30M annualized); 98% revenue generated through clinical services (patient billing for primary health care) with small portion of digital revenue (billings from EMR customers)

Key owners: CEO ~18%, Li Ka-shing (richest man in Hong Kong) ~10%, other insiders ~10%

Current market cap ~CAD $156M; EV ~$166M; share price $1.65 - share price increased by ~200% over the past year driven by investment from Li Ka-shing, M&A activity and media publicity (Bloomberg article). One of the best-performing stocks on the TSX venture exchange.

Recent Developments

Feb 2018 - Acquired 6 medical clinics in Western Canada ($3.5M)

April 2018 - Private placement led by Li Ka-shing

Nov 2018 - Acquired 13 medical clinics in Western Canada ($6.3M)

Nov 2018 - Acquired NerdEMR ($2.6M)

Feb 2019 - Private placement led by Li Ka-shing

Jun 2019 - Issued convertible debentures ($10.5M)

Jun 2019 - Acquired OSCARprn (EMR vendor) ($1M)

July 2019 - Acquired KAI Innovations (EMR vendor) ($10M plus potential earnout based on future performance)

Aug 2019 - Issued special warrants to raise ~$15M; Warrants can be exercised at $1.45 which can provide an additional $17M of funding

Industry Overview

Since the company primarily operates in 2 segments, we will analyze these areas separately

Primary Care Facilities/Medical clinics

Primary care facilities are the predominant means for Canadians to get health care services. Even more advanced services use these facilities as an entry point into the healthcare ecosystem. Since primary healthcare is funded by the government, this segment is highly regulated. For this reason, organic growth for insured services (i.e. services funded by the government) is very low. There is a higher growth associated with some non-insured services such as mental health assessments and other wellness-related diagnostics which are getting more public attention. Many facilities have now started offering these services.

As mentioned earlier, WELL's strategy is to consolidate and drive efficiencies and there is an enormous pipeline of clinics available for this. According to my high level estimates, there are several thousand primary healthcare facilities in Canada (I couldn't find exact figures however as an estimate, WELL services ~850 clinics using its EMR systems which essentially accounts for single-digit market share percentage). The largest primary healthcare clinic chain has only 34 sites, therefore, pointing towards a fragmented market.

EMR

For the past 10 years, there has been a heavy push by the government to modernize primary healthcare facilities and encourage the use of EMR's, including government-funded programs. This has led to 85-90% of primary care physicians adopting EMR's across Canada. This means that although there is still some room for greenfield growth, the market is mostly saturated and dominated by a few large players hence making it challenging for new entrants to grow. As mentioned previously, the incumbents in this area (TELUS and QHR/Loblaws) are well funded/marquee Canadian companies and own vast majority of the market share. These companies have sought to consolidate the larger EMR players in the past meaning that the remaining vendors are likely smaller in size.

Other Digital Healthcare Services

WELL has aspirations to leverage AI, Telemedicine and Big Data however I generally find these terms being used as buzz words and to date the company has not provided any specific details on how it intends to use these. Given these areas are nascent, valuations tend to be extremely rich and exact use cases are still under development. As an example, one of the largest providers of telemedicine/virtual care software is a UK based company called Babylon which was recently valued at $2B.

Analysis of Growth Catalysts and Key Challenges

Catalysts

Further consolidation of smaller medical clinics at reasonable valuations while building out shared services to drive operational efficiencies - These shared services would include improved billing, physician recruitment, EMR streamline, etc. As discussed, the market is fragmented and WELL has the potential to expand into Eastern Canada and potentially into the US

Acquire further digital assets including smaller EMR players

Experiment the use of technology married with physical primary care locations

Competent management team with a history of value creation and strong investor backing - The Company's CEO (Hamed Shahbazi) has previously sold a company he founded to PayPal for $304M. Additionally, Li Ka-shing who is the richest man in Hong Kong is a leading investor, lending further credibility to the company.

Key Challenges and risks

As discussed, the key segments WELL is focused on (medical clinics and EMR's) do not have the potential for explosive organic growth.

The company is focused on growing via M&A however this will require continued capital investment and potential dilution.

Roll-up plays are frequently accompanied by high execution and integration risk. Although the company has acquired many assets over the past year, there is a risk that they are moving too fast with little focus on integration, especially for the digital assets. I have already written about another healthcare-focused company that embarked on a similar path and experienced extreme gains in stock price before running into integration challenges (OTCPK:PHMZF or Protech Home Medical).

It is unclear when the company will reach profitability even though they can likely grow top-line fairly quickly via M&A. The company will incur high integration expenses which could lead to negative EBITDA/cash flow from operations in the near term.

Although the company has a competent management team and investors, it is pertinent to note that WELL is likely a very small portion of the total wealth for the CEO and definitely for Li Ka-shing, both of whom own a significant portion of the company.

The company has heavy reliance on physicians who are currently in low supply in Canada. The overall pay for physicians is also on the rise.

Valuation

Despite the many compelling aspects of the company noted above, my biggest concern is the rich valuation. Even before we delve into deeper analysis, it is interesting to note that the recent warrants issued was at an exercise price of $1.45 when the shares were trading above $1.60.

Revenue Forecast

Note that the revenue forecast below is quite aggressive and I have done this on purpose to illustrate the high valuation risk tied to the stock price. Key assumptions to my forecast include:

Insured clinical services growing organically at 4% annually - as discussed previously, organic growth in this area is expected to be quite low and my assumption is quite generous

Non-insured services growing organically at 10% - This is a fairly small portion of the business and my assumption is again quite generous

EMR and digital services growing organically at 15% - commensurate with growth rate experienced by QHR for 2-3 years prior to acquisition by Loblaws. Market saturation has increased since then and hence organic growth is likely slower now

WELL acquires 1 clinic per quarter at 1x revenue; $1M annual revenue per clinic - commensurate with previous clinic acquisitions

1 additional EMR acquisition that is similar in size to KAI; 3x revenue; $3M annual revenue

Run Rate EBITDA

As mentioned, the company is unlikely to be profitable in the near term however for the purposes of our valuation, let's assume that the company can achieve an EBITDA margin of 15-20% on a run rate basis. This is higher than the EBITDA margins of QHR at the time of acquisition (~10%) however we will assume that the clinic revenues are accompanied by higher margins and integration costs have already been incurred.

Comparables

Although I have seen many analysts point to QHR's acquisition by Loblaws in 2016 as a precedent (5x Revenue; 40x EBITDA), this is fundamentally flawed given that WELL's revenue base has <10% EMR revenue whereas the rest is generated from clinical billings. Also, some may argue that Loblaws overpaid for QHR. WELL is likely closer to a medical consolidation play which based on my conversations with contacts in the private equity space are valued closer to 8-12x forward EBITDA (presenting a broad range as there aren't many good public comparables and this information is based on high-level conversations).

Valuation, Target Price, and Sensitivity Analysis

Although I mentioned a range of 8-12x above, I will apply a higher multiple to WELL given the strong management team and investor backing (14x). Based on my calculation, the target price is closer to $1.30 although I have provided a sensitivity analysis to assist readers with alternative views on run rate EBITDA margins and multiples.

Even if we value the company based on a revenue multiple, the stock is currently trading at ~4.5-5x 2020 run rate revenue according to my calculations. In my view, this is quite rich.

Conclusion

WELL has several compelling catalysts on the horizon as discussed above however valuation appears to be rich and value investors should wait for a pull back before seeking to take a position.

