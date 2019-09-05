ServiceNow: Best Of Breed Digital Workflows Provider Is A Buy

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is a high flying tech stock which might not be well known to the average investor, even though it should be. Its best of breed software as a service ('SAAS') offerings make it a high margin business with promises of high profits in the future. In this article, I explain why I believe NOW has a rosy future and give my verdict on shares at these levels.

Best Of Breed Digital Workflows Provider

NOW was ranked as the #1 most innovative company by Forbes in 2018, and it's easy to see why. NOW is a software company which gives its customers the ability to make a variety of business processes digital which traditionally have been recorded by paper and required lots of human handling. When a company lends out computers to their employees, that requires "paperwork." If you want to allow your customer to return an item, that requires a complicated process. NOW makes these kinds of "workflows" digital and easier to manage for their customers.

As we can see below, these workflows include not only IT workflows but also employee workflows (like allowing employees to bring visitors to their office) and also customer (that is, customers of NOW's customers) workflows (like customer feedback):

(Source: 2019 Analyst Day)

These digital workflows help not only to reduce the use of paper but also to reduce the need for human interaction for these many menial and thankless tasks, which help reduce human error, reduce costs, and enable their customers to offer a better experience for their employees and their own customers.

In this space, NOW is undoubtedly the best of breed operator. As we can see below, they are listed as the leader on Gartner's magic quadrant for service IT management:

(Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant)

NOW has emerged as a serious threat to incumbents BMC, Ivanti, and others and is showing this may really be a "winner takes all" market.

As the most innovative company of 2018, NOW, of course, is a leader and visionary for more than just IT Service Management - in fact, they have leadership across 5 different product lines:

(Source: 2019 Analyst Day)

One of the reasons that NOW has been able to grow so quickly is that its applications work across a variety of different organizations, silos, and systems (you might recognize a lot of these names):

(Source: 2019 Analyst Day)

Their strong reputation and ease of use have made NOW the service of choice by the market. In fact, NOW is clearly the market leader as it has essentially taken the business of all the market leaders from each of the industries below:

(Source: 2019 Analyst Day)

Having these top tier customers is very valuable as this provides easy networking and "word of mouth." After all, competitors in any given industry are going to want to compete neck to neck with the market leader and thus can be argued to be more likely to work with NOW in order to level the playing field.

NOW has been able to capitalize on their strong name brand recognition to continue growing the number of "large customer" relationships:

(Source: 2019 Q2 Presentation)

SAAS companies are known for their recurring revenues and high renewal rates, but NOW's retention rates are even higher than the normal 90%. NOW has been able to generate very high renewal rates near 99%:

(Source: 2019 Q2 Presentation)

Not only that, but NOW has been able to continuously "cross-sell" and market their other product offerings to existing customers.

(Source: 2019 Q2 Presentation)

In terms of numbers, they have been able to increase the annual contract value markedly over time - the longer one works with NOW, the more services they end up subscribing to:

(Source: 2019 Q2 Presentation)

Firing On All Cylinders

Best of breed operators tend to have best of breed financials. NOW has been able to grow their subscription revenues at a very rapid pace:

(Source: 2019 Analyst Day)

The reason I like SAAS companies so much is because of their high gross margins - new customers don't directly add incremental costs, and thus, the extra revenue just flows to the bottom line. We have been able to see this through NOW's impressive operating leverage:

(Source: 2019 Analyst Day)

NOW's tremendous growth may just be getting started - they estimate their total addressable market to be very high at around $110 billion and growing:

(Source: 2019 Analyst Day)

Balance Sheet

As of the latest quarter, NOW had over $1.6 billion in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet. NOW also carries roughly $420 million in operating lease liabilities as they lease their corporate offices. While this represents a net cash position, I do not adjust this in my calculation of valuation because NOW is still not free cash flow positive on a GAAP basis. However, their non-GAAP free cash flow positivity and net cash on the balance sheet mean that NOW has a strong financial position fit to handle a slowing economy.

NOW does have $661 million in 2022 convertible notes which can be converted to common stock at a price of $134.75 - much lower than today's levels. This equates to roughly 5.81 million dilutive shares - I have accounted for this by including the total in entirety in my calculation of price to sales below.

Valuation

For the 2020 fiscal year, NOW has guided for $3.25 billion in subscription revenues at the midpoint, representing growth of 34% YOY, and 194 million shares outstanding. In my calculation for valuation below, I have added 5.8 million shares due to the 2022 convertible notes.

NOW doesn't have any GAAP earnings to speak of, and I don't like using non-GAAP earnings when there is a lot of share-based compensation added back, as is the case with NOW and other tech companies. This means that we can only use price to sales using close peers.

In order to use price to sales, we must first determine an estimate of their future operating margins. Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), and Facebook (FB) have operating margins of 33%, 28%, and 38%, respectively. Given NOW's comparable gross margins, plus their long growth runway and market leader position, I anticipate them being able to have at least 30% operating margins in the future.

Next, we need to make sure we are using the right revenue numbers as not all revenue is created equal. For example, while NOW reported $2.6 billion of total revenues in 2018, $187.5 million of that was non-subscription based. We need to adjust that out because that actually has negative gross margins:

(Source: NOW 2018 10-K)

This comes out to $2.8 billion in trailing twelve months ('TTM') subscription revenues or $14.08 per share. At current prices, NOW trades at around 19 times trailing sales. Applying 30% operating margins, NOW trades at a "future equivalent multiple" of 60 times earnings. With revenue growth of 35%, this is conservatively (because not assuming operating leverage) just around 1.7 times "price to earnings growth" using that forward earnings number, which isn't out of the ordinary, given NOW's long growth runway.

NOW would be a strong buy if it traded under 15 times sales, or $213 per share. NOW is one of those stocks that, due to being in the early stages of their growth runway, finds itself with a very large valuation range in which it is "reasonably priced." As a result, there are many prices at which NOW would likely be a strong performer, as long as one's time horizon is long enough.

While 18 times sales is more than I normally would pay for a company not yet producing meaningful free cash flows, NOW has fast enough growth and a long enough growth runway to make me confident in a buy at current prices.

Risks

All things being equal, I much prefer companies which are already GAAP profitable and flowing free cash. As pointed out above, NOW finds itself with a large valuation range, and this means that it is difficult to determine exactly how much money they'll make in the future and when. A lot of revenue growth, future earnings, and earnings growth is being baked into the valuation - NOW definitely is priced as though profitability is a certainty in the future.

In my valuation model, I assumed that NOW would be able to achieve 30% operating margins in the future. This may prove to be too high if NOW's total addressable market proves to be much smaller than estimated. That said, NOW is already very close to GAAP profitability. NOW saw their GAAP net loss drop from $414 million in 2016 and $116.8 million in 2017 down to $26.7 million in 2018. Even after adjusting this for $19.3 million in unrealized gains, the adjusted net loss of $46 million shows that they are achieving significant operating leverage and at a rapid pace. As a result, I think that it may also be possible that 30% operating margins might prove to be too low.

Because of their lack of current profitability, NOW relies on significant amounts of share-based compensation to pay its workforce. This not only means that investors should continue to expect significant dilution moving forward but also that NOW may experience some difficulty retaining and attracting talent when their stock is lower without having to issue even more shares at lower prices.

Insiders do not have "that" much skin in the game. As we can see below, executives and directors collectively only own 1% of shares outstanding:

(Source: 2019 Proxy Statement)

Topically, this looks to be on the low end as compared to peers, and I prefer companies led by "owner-operators" as they would have more financial alignment with shareholders. That said, this isn't a red flag, and management has not made any moves to cause any concern about shareholder misalignment yet.

Conclusion

NOW is a best of breed digital workflows operator which has seen its valuation shoot higher along the rest of the tech rally. Even so, its high quality products make me confident that they will more than grow into their valuation. I rate shares a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, MSFT, NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.