Everyone Hates The Stock Market. Perfect! Let's Get Ready To Buy

It's still not about the yield curve, it's about long rates; keep an eye on that and the VIX.

Whenever it looks like everyone hates the market and calling for doom in the economy, it's time to think about getting long.

When everyone is pessimistic that is the time to prepare to buy

Over the last 10 days, I have been giving examples of how to hedge, whether it's to sell into the rally or use the VIX, TLT/TBT, GLD/SLV writing covered Calls, and buying Puts. I think we should take another look at our shopping lists. You should also be looking further out, towards the end of the year. If you want to be more of a fast money trader, you can still bet for the downside.

I believe that 2800-ish the 200-day holds, I also believe the 2820 level holds, if not the 2750 holds. The key is to very slowly pay out your cash, take very small positions right now - 1/10th positions and then see if we bounce at these levels. THEN I would get aggressive.

I still maintain that the market is not following the yield curve

What the market participants are looking at is the historic drop in the 30-year, the 10-year has been lower in 2016 when it fell to 1.37%. If the 10-year gets a 1.3 handle, I expect the selling to get stronger. I think we hold somewhere above 1.37% and that will be good enough for a rally. Everyone who wanted to be out will be out by then.

Look for the VIX to get close to 30

The VIX has been elevated for most of the last 5+ trading days, at or around 20. Today it's above 21. I want to see some panic selling evidenced by a jump in the VIX with a bounce off of 2820. That would be ideal. Actually, a bounce above 2820 even if it was a few points would be even better. We want to see a higher low.

Take Advantage of the Altria/Philip Morris Int'l Merger

Of the two I think Altria (MO) makes more sense to buy than Philip Morris International (PM). MO is now paying 7%. The combination is about more than cancer sticks, you have MO's 35% ownership of JUUL, and its investment in Cronos Group (CRON). Also, PM's iQOS product that has actual tobacco but doesn't burn it. They claim that this scheme reduces the risk of smoking. The truth is, these two entities should never have split apart, and there are still ways that they can evolve with the times.

Meanwhile, MO throws off 7%. I think that in this environment, MO could offer safety to the downside, and an interesting upside. I know I am going to get hate mail and I don't care. My job is to point out opportunities for alpha. These two companies sell a deadly product; it seems to me that they are moving in the right direction by offering better alternatives. You don't like them? Don't buy them. Buy MO and collect a 7% dividend. Once the merger goes through, you can decide to stay on for the faster growth in international sales for iQOS, JUUL and whatever happens in the cannabis world.

I am even more positive that Elanco is a good speculation

As you can see below two insiders together bought $700K in Elanco (ELAN). This was only a week after Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) unloaded its Pet Pharma business to them. If you are not aware, Bayer is in an existential struggle with class action suits on Roundup. They bought Monsanto and spent a pretty penny for it. How did they not see that Monsanto was going to be killed in the courts? I have no idea, but whoever was on the board who approved that should hang their heads in shame. There were already lawsuits starting when the merger was being completed. In any case, they need the $7 Billion pronto. I am sure ELAN got a bargain and nearly doubled their size in market cap. I would buy ELAN

Autodesk beat on earnings and revenue but was spanked for lowering forward guidance. Sound familiar?

Yes, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is involved with making things, from designing clothes to gadgets, architecture and interior design. So, of course, it will do worse because we are going into a recession! However, it did just fine, better than fine. Naturally, they want to be prudent and pull in the most aggressive projections. I wouldn't buy it today, but maybe tomorrow? The traditional wait is 3 days, so maybe wait for 3. But to my eye, ADSK is the classic tech earning "Sandbag" scenario. This happens all the time, and I find myself reminding you of this ploy. Under-promise then over-deliver, that is what is happening here. Buy ADSK.

Start accumulating Netflix and Alphabet

I believe I recommended Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) at 304, so once you see NFLX break 290 pick up more or initiate a position. There is support at $275, so I would buy a little below 290 and then a little more under 280. As far as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), I think you all should have a little of this name by now since I have been calling for it to be bought for more than a month.

A few more names to look at

The Trade Desk (TTD) is getting close to a -20% level from its all-time high. Also, look at Anaplan (PLAN). I like this name and it looks like it is getting into a buyable range.

Insider Corner

Elanco Animal Health Michael-Bryant Hicks (Insider) $293,949.50 and R. David Hoover (Director) $404K.

My take: This confirmation that my call to buy ELAN is a great call.

Danaher (DHR) Mitchell P Rales (Chairman) $348,800.00.

My take: Much ink has been spilled regarding Larry Culp's great tenure at DHR. Danaher is now a health-technology company. This is a reminder that Danaher is a great company in itself. If you are looking for a very well-run Medical equipment name DHR is one to look into

General Electric (GE) Leslie Seidman (Director) buys $50K in shares.

My take: Speaking of Larry Culp, we have Leslie Seidman buying shares in GE. Normally, I would slide right over a small amount like that. If Ms. Seidman's name sounds familiar, she figures prominently in the Harry Markopolos "Madoff Whistleblower" brouhaha. She is in charge of the financial oversight committee and called Markopolos a Dum-Dum and self-dealing. She was once the chair of FASB and stated that she stood by all the numbers under Culp's tenure. Again, I think this purchase is largely symbolic, but it should be noted. I still think GE is an interesting speculation. Not without risk, but I think it will be closing in on $14 a year from now.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Richard Kinder (insider) buys nearly $8 Million in shares, Deborah Macdonald (Director) buys nearly $100K.

My take: Richard Kinder has been buying up shares in his eponymous Kinder Morgan for more than a year. It's like clockwork several million per month. I find it interesting that someone else is getting in on the buying as well. I have largely backed away from energy, but pipelines are interesting since a whole bunch are getting completed or are already completed. Perhaps with the capital spending cycle coming to an end, more FCF will be distributed to investors. KMI yields 5% "ish." I suspect the dividend payout will rise at this point.

