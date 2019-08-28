Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of August 2019

Junior lithium miner company news - Altura Mining commits $1.5 million on exploration over 3 years to earn a 51% stake in Sayona Mining.

Lithium market news - Lithium heavyweights acknowledge the current lithium oversupply. The battery manufacturers continue to plan new battery capacity. Samsung SDI sees battery demand growth accelerating.

Welcome to the August 2019 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2020 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

August saw lithium prices move lower again. The biggest theme in the lithium juniors continues to be industry consolidation - Ganfeng Lithium acquiring 29.99% of Bacanora, Wesfarmers buying Kidman Resources, Alturing Mining 51% earn-in into Sayona Mining's Australian lithium assets, and Huayou Cobalt acquiring an 11.2% stake in AVZ Minerals (to be confirmed).

Lithium spot and contract price news

During August, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 7.38%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 2.07%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$11.00/kg (US$11,000/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$13.00/kg (13,000/t).

The charts below courtesy of Fastmarkets show lithium prices have fallen further in recent months.

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2019" article. Highlights include:

Albemarle and SQM say the lithium market is oversupplied causing prices to fall.

Albemarle to delay construction plans for about 125,000 tons of additional lithium processing capacity due to oversupply.

LG Chem accelerates investment in EV batteries. LG Chems sees battery sales rising nearly fivefold by 2024.

Samsung SDI sees battery demand growth accelerating.

SK Innovation secures 'green loan' - will invest in EV battery plants in the U.S. and Hungary, and LiBS plants in China and Poland.

Junior lithium miners company news

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

On August 1, Bacanora Lithium announced: "Update on strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium." Highlights include:

Summary of key terms of the Ganfeng ["GFL"] strategic investment:

"GFL to acquire 29.99% of Bacanora.

GFL to acquire 22.5% of Sonora Lithium Ltd ("SLL"), the holding company for the Sonora Lithium Project.

Additional long-term offtake at a market-based price per ton. 50% of Stage 1 lithium production. Up to 75% of Stage 2 lithium production."

On August 20, Bacanora Lithium announced:

Update on Strategic Investment by Ganfeng Lithium....The first of the approvals, from the PRC Ministry of Commerce [MOFCOM], was received by Ganfeng at the end of July 2019 and we have now been informed that the second approval has been processed by NDRC (National Development and Reform Commission) and received by Ganfeng. It is anticipated that the final approval from SAFE (State Administration of Foreign Exchange) will be received following a Ganfeng board meeting to be held in the coming weeks. Bacanora will provide further updates once final approval is received.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2019 - Project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinwald.

H2 2020 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites.

On July 26, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities and cash flow report 30 June 2019." Highlights include:

"Definitive Feasibility Study released for the Finniss Lithium Project confirming the potential for a high-grade, low capex and low-cost operation.

Finniss Project Mineral Resource grown to 9.6 million tons, including an initial estimate for the Lees deposit.

$8.125 million lithium royalty agreement reached with Lithium Royalty Corporation.

Oversubscribed $3.3 million Share Purchase Plan completed.

Positive Assessment Report on Finniss from the NTEPA delivered to the NT Government.

Lithium concentrate offtake commitment with Yahua increased by 50%.

Expressions of interest received from several parties for fine lithium product from Finniss."

Investors can read my article - An Update On Core Lithium (Formerly Core Exploration), and a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Production planned to begin.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On July 31, Sayona Mining announced: "June 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"New Australia‐based Managing Director to drive Sayona's emerging lithium projects.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer, Sayona Québec to further strengthen management team.

Engineering firm appointed for revised Authier Definitive Feasibility Study based on optimized mining production rate.

New Environmental Impact Study launched for Authier Lithium Project.

Positive drilling results and expansion of project area at Tansim.

Québec government funding for research project on mining waste.

WA funding received for Mallina Project.

Exploration in Pilangoora district in West Australia identifies new prospective pegmatite systems.

Project work returns positive results at the Mt Edon Project in West Australia."

On August 8, Sayona Mining announced: "Altura earn‐in agreement boosts Sayona's Australian lithium assets." Highlights include:

"Sayona agrees to an earn‐in with leading lithium producer, Altura Mining to develop its exploration portfolio in the world‐class Pilgangoora lithium district of Western Australia.

Altura commits $1.5 million on exploration over 3 years to earn a 51% stake, providing potential for new lithium discoveries.

Earn‐in ensures value of Sayona's Australian projects is maximized at minimal cost to shareholders, with the Company focused on delivering a sustainable and profitable new lithium mine in Québec."

On August 14, Sayona Mining announced: "Directors & management invest in Sayona's future." Highlights include:

"Sayona's Board and management have backed the Company's future, investing $925,000 in an approximate $1.2m placement to support the development of Sayona's flagship Authier and other projects."

On August 23, Sayona Mining announced: "SPP & placement secure $1.9m to Advance Sayona Projects."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019/20 - Authier permitting, project financing and off-take.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Rose Stage 2 Feasibility Study due. Project financing announcements.

2022 - Possible producer.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On July 30, Lithium Power International announced: "Activity report for the quarter ended June 2019." Highlights include:

"The Maricunga project's Environmental Impact Assessment [EIA] is in its final stage of formal assessment by Chilean government agencies, with MSB responding to further questions from agencies by providing additional documentation in support of the monitoring and analysis completed as part of the EIA. EIA approval is still forecasted in 4Q19.

International bidding process for the EPC contract of the project commenced and is expected to be finalized by the end of October.

The Company is in discussions with a number of international companies for the financing of the project. Approaches have been received from international companies for possible off-take deals and equity participation.

Exploration activities in Western Australia are underway. LPI has properties in key locations including tenements adjacent to the Green bushes and Pilgangoora mines and at Tabba Tabba in the Pilbara. Initial results from these activities are expected in 3Q19.

Geological mapping and drill hole planning on the Tabba Tabba project confirmed the presence of extensive pegmatites through the green stone belts on the property and 30 drill holes are planned for drilling. The drilling program commenced at Tabba Tabba in July with an initial drilling program of up to 4,000 m planned."

On August 1, Lithium Power International announced: "LPI's JV Company MSB and the Chilean state-owned enterprise CODELCO sign MOU to jointly develop the Maricunga Salar lithium project."

Investors can read my article: "Lithium Power International Has A Very High Grade And Expanding Lithium Project In Chile", as well as my ex-CEO interview on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Drill results from the Tabba Tabba Lithium Project.

2022 - Possible producer.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR] (OTCPK:KDDRF) - Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] are offering a take over

2017 news included the 50/50 JV with SQM for the Mt Holland Lithium Project, and a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Last month Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] proposed to acquire 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, or a US$545 million in total.

On August 1 Kidman Resources announced:

Kidman Resources Limited (Kidman or the Company) (ASX: KDR) refers to its announcement dated 31 July 2019 in which it advised that the Federal Court had ordered that a meeting of Kidman shareholders (Scheme Meeting) be convened to consider and vote on the proposed Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) with Wesfarmers Lithium Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers Limited (Wesfarmers). The Scheme Meeting will be held at 10:00am on 5 September 2019...

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2019 - Wesfarmers take over.

Late 2019 - FS due for the Mt Holland Lithium Project.

H2 2021 - Plan to commence lithium production.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On July 30, Mali Lithium announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 June 2019." Highlights include:

Goulamina Lithium Project

"Exploitation Permit progressing well through approval process.

DRA Global appointed to optimise processing flowsheet.

Lycopodium appointed to complete Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS].

Testwork indicates High Pressure grinding and flotation should be adopted as per current WA Lithium Projects."

Corporate

"Company name change to Mali Lithium Ltd from Birimian Ltd.

New management team in place in Australia and Mali to replace previous business model of reliance on multiple consultants."

Dankassa and Massigui Gold Projects

"Final Royalty payment of $735,000 for Viper deposit expected post quarter.

Cash after receipt of royalty $3.3M."

On July 31, Mali Lithium announced:

Exploitation permit application with Malian Prime Minister's Office for final approval. Mali Lithium Limited is pleased to announce that the Exploitation Permit application for its 100% owned Goulamina Lithium project is now with the office of the Prime Minister for sign off, constituting the final stage in the approval process. Commenting on the progress of the Exploitation Permit, Mali Lithium Managing Director Chris Evans said: "After hosting a very successful site visit by the DNGM, the Mali Lithium team are delighted that the Exploitation Permit application has now progressed to the final stage of approvals. We look forward to this final, crucial approval being in place so we can continue with the development of our world class Lithium deposit."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q1, 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

On July 29 Millennial Lithium Corp. announced: "Millennial Lithium Corp. announces positive feasibility study results for its Pastos Grandes Project, Argentina." Highlights include:

"US$ 1,030 million after-tax NPV at 8% discount rate and IRR of 24.2% for approx. 24,000 TPY production of Battery Grade lithium carbonate (> 99.5% LCE).

Total Initial CAPEX estimate of US$ 448.2 million.

OPEX of US $ 3,388/T battery grade lithium carbonate over the mine life.

Operation based on proven solar evaporation technology and conventional lithium brine processing.

Projected production mine life of 40 years."

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Feasibility Study results due for Pastos Grande.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read my February 2019 article "Neo Lithium Is Just Too Cheap Too Ignore".

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Project partner/funding announcements.

By end 2019 - Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Late 2021 or 2022 - Potential to start production.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On July 31 AVZ Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ending June 30, 2019." Highlights include:

Resource Upgrade at Roche Dure prospect makes the Project the largest JORC Measured and Indicated Lithium hard rock resource globally.

DFS progressing and AVZ continues to target delivery due in Q1 2020.

Strategic relationship formed with Hauyou to assist in financing and logistics for Manono Project.

Equity ownership at Manono Project potentially increased by 5% in a highly NPV accretive option transaction, with further increase in ownership planned.

5Mtpa scenario Scoping Study delivered highlighting a pre-tax, pre-royalties, NPV10 (100% basis) of US$2.63bn & IRR of 64%.

Balance sheet remains strong with $8.7m cash and no debt."

On August 5 AVZ Minerals announced: "Positive results from initial metallurgical test work on Roche Dure resource samples." Recoveries are shown in the table below.

*does not include flotation recovery.

On August 13 AVZ Minerals announced: "Progress continues at the Manono Lithium & Tin Project." Highlights include:

"AVZ Management met with senior DRC government officials to update the Government on continuing progress at the Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

His Excellency, President Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the DRC also briefed personally by AVZ's Technical Director, Graeme Johnston on the Manono Project.

Pit de-watering continues at Roche Dure.

Metallurgical test work continues at both Nagrom and ALS Laboratories with a further update expected soon.

Improved recoveries utilizing a finer crush size in HLS test work with grades now returned over 6.5% lithia* for the 3.35mm crush size test."

On August 14 Yicai Global reported: "Metal firm Huayou Cobalt eyes lithium resources, agrees to acquire 11.2% stake in AVZ Minerals." Note this news has not appeared on the AVZ website to my knowledge.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - PFS for Manono.

Q1 2020 - DFS for Manono.

Pioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - DFS.

2020 - Off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On July 30 Argosy Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report-June 2019." Highlights include:

"Lithium carbonate production operations from industrial scale pilot plant commenced to supply high-value product into executed Sales Agreement.

Argosy joins the exclusive list of international lithium carbonate producers -chemical process tested and proven to produce ≥99.5% Li2CO3 product.

Awaiting regulatory approvals for the construction of an initial ~2,000tpa commercial lithium carbonate processing plant - as part of staged scale-up development of the Rincon Lithium Project. Permitting applications submitted to Salta Province Mines Department during previous Quarter.

Works continuing for preparation of applications for full scale (~10,000tpa) project development approvals/permits.

Total of ~$9.1 million raised from oversubscribed entitlement offer, shortfall shares and oversubscriptions.

High purity lithium hydroxide (LiOH) processing works conducted at pilot plant and in-house laboratory for customer sample testing. Laboratory analysis results confirm 56.84% LiOH content value (note: standard battery grade LiOH is 56.5%) that corresponds to a purity of 99.61% lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Continued progress with Asian based LCE end-users for potential commercial scale off-take and investment."

On August 14 Argosy Minerals announced: "Argosy signs binding agreement for strategic lithium project in USA." Highlights include:

"Argosy executes binding Sale Agreement to acquire the Tonopah Lithium Brine Project in Nevada, USA - subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence.

The Project lies ~4km from Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine operation - the only lithium carbonate producer in the USA, having been in production for over 50 years...."

On August 23 Argosy Minerals announced:

Argosy executes offtake HOA with Mitsubishi corporation RTM Japan..... HOA provides for the supply of 2,000tpa of lithium carbonate product from the Rincon Lithium Project to Mitsubishi RtM for a term of 3-years with an option to extend for a further 2-years.

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On July 31 European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report-June 2019." Highlights include:

"Prefeasibility Update Confirms Potential Low-Cost LiOH production.

Funding Arrangements and Potential Partnership with CEZ Group."

On August 5 European Metals Holdings announced:

Extension of Cinovec exploration license. European Metals Holdings Limited ("European Metals" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the granting of an extension to the Cinovec Exploration license ("the license") that covers the two granted Preliminary Mining Permits ("PMP's"). The license has now been extended until 31 December 2020.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - Off-take discussions.

2019/20 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Advantage Lithium (OTCQB:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL]

On July 25 Advantage Lithium announced:

Advantage Lithium on schedule to complete pre-feasibility study on its Cauchari JV Property.....on schedule for completion in early September with release of the NI43-101 Independent Technical Report within 45 days.

Upcoming catalysts:

2019 - Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study due to be released.

Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY)

No significant news for the month.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA] (SLRFF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On August 21 Sigma Lithium Resources announced:

Brazilian Government commits to foster the development of the lithium value chain. Government Leaders Discuss Infrastructure Development in the Jequitinhonha Valley building on Sigma's Investments in the Region.

Catalysts include:

2019 - PFS due.

2020 - Commissioning.

2022 - Plan to be a 220ktpa lithium spodumene producer.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On August 15, Wealth Minerals announced:

Wealth receives key document from Chilean environmental agency regarding work at the Atacama Project. Henk Van Alphen, Wealth's CEO, states: "We now have the Pertinencia, and the way is open for the exploration of our Atacama Project beyond initial geophysical work. It also is a sign of the government's inclusion in the development process, as both our team and the regulatory bodies put significant work into the review and dialog behind the issuance of the document. I would also like to mention that Chile is a mining friendly and stable jurisdiction, and for large projects such as ours (Atacama Project), this stability is the bedrock of long-term smooth operations and asset success. Wealth continues to work with potential development partners and technology providers to ensure the Atacama gets developed using the best the industry has to offer."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - PFS

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On July 31 Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Plateau Energy Metals Provides an update on concessions under administrative procedure......However, in terms of the resolutions received to date, the Mining Council within MINEM has denied the Company's appeal to suspend the Institute of Geology, Mining and Metallurgy's ("INGEMMET") resolution recommending the cancellation of the validity of these seven (7) concessions by reason of 'late receipt of annual concession payments'.

On August 6 Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Plateau Energy Metals provides an update on remaining concession resolutions from administrative procedure. The Mining Council within the Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MINEM") in Peru has dismissed the Company's appeal to suspend the Institute of Geology, Mining and Metallurgy's ("INGEMMET") resolution recommending the cancellation of the validity of 32 the concessions by reason of 'late receipt of annual concession payments'.

On August 19 Plateau Energy Metals announced:

Plateau Energy Metals provides corporate update. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. today reports that its subsidiary, Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C. ("Macusani") has completed the filing of appeals, known as 'Recursos de Nulidad', with the Mining Council of the Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MINEM") in Peru requesting the recent administrative resolutions issued with respect to its 32 concessions be overturned.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - Complete PEA for the Falchani Lithium Project.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCBB:OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2019 - PFS due.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On July 30 Piedmonth Lithium announced: "Piedmont Lithium June 2019 quarterly report." Highlights include:

Increased total Mineral Resources for the Piedmont Lithium Project ("Project") by 72% to 27.9 million tons ("Mt") at a grade of 1.11% Li 2 O following: An updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Company's Core property, increasing the Core property Mineral Resources to 25.1 Mt at a grade of 1.09% Li 2 O; and an initial Mineral Resource estimate for the Company's Central property, located approximately one mile south of the Core property, of 2.8 Mt at a grade of 1.34% Li 2 O.

Completed mineralogical analysis on samples of mineralized pegmatites and composite samples from the Project demonstrating that lithium occurs almost exclusively within spodumene in the Project's ore body.

Completed PFS-level metallurgical test work demonstrating high quality spodumene concentrate product with a grade above 6.0% Li 2 O, iron oxide below 1.0%, and low impurities from representative bulk samples using a combination of Dense Medium Separation ("DMS") and flotation technology.

O, iron oxide below 1.0%, and low impurities from representative bulk samples using a combination of Dense Medium Separation ("DMS") and flotation technology. Continued the 25,000-meter Phase 4 drill program, where a total of 94 holes have been completed to date for a total of 15,738 meters.

Substantially completed engineering for the planned Scoping Study update to integrate updated Mineral Resources, latest metallurgical testwork, flowsheet optimization and updated costs.

Continued numerous preliminary off-take, financing and strategic conversations, including companies from the lithium, mining, chemicals, battery, automotive and private equity sectors.

After quarter end, on July 10th, Piedmont completed an institutional placement of 145 million shares at A$0.145 per share to raise gross proceeds of A$21 million, led by cornerstone investor, Fidelity International ("Fidelity") and the Company's largest shareholder, Australian Super.

On August 1 Piedmonth Lithium announced:

Piedmont Lithium announces significant increase in by-product mineral resources.

On August 7 Piedmonth Lithium announced: "Piedmont Lithium: updated scoping study extends project life and enhances exceptional economics. Highlights include:

"Integrated project to produce 22,700t/y of LiOH.

25-year project life with 2 years of concentrate-only sales and 23 years of integrated operations. More than 100% increase in life-of-project LiOH production compared with prior studies.

1st quartile operating costs. Lithium hydroxide cash costs of US$3,105/t (AISC of US$3,565/t). Spodumene concentrate cash costs of US$199/t (AISC of US$238/t).

Exceptional project economics. NPV8% of US$1.45B. After-tax IRR of 34%. Steady-state annual average EBITDA of US$298M.

Mine/Concentrator engineering and metallurgical testwork completed to PFS-level.

Conventional technology selection in all project aspects."

Upcoming catalysts include:

August 2019 - Updated Scoping Study to be completed. Resource update.

2019/2020 - Definitive Feasibility Study and permitting approvals.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Liontown Resources [AS:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On July 31 Liontown Resources announced: "June 2019 quarterly activities report. Liontown establishes itself as a major WA lithium company with a 353% Resource increase, significant scope for growth and a PFS underway." Highlights include:

Kathleen Valley Lithium Project [WA]

"New Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate completed for the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum deposit: 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5."

On August 2 Liontown Resources announced:

$18m capital raising to fast-track Australian lithium projects. Kathleen Valley Project fully funded through to completion of DFS.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2019 - PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

No news for the month.

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On August 8 Nano One Material announced:

Nano One granted important battery material patent in the US. Dr. Campbell said: "This patent is particularly significant as it defines the properties of our high energy NMC cathode powders, rather than the underlying process to make them. These powders have unique physical properties, related to size and nanostructure, that Nano One is exploiting for improved durability, handling, safety and cost. It complements our process patent portfolio and adds substantially to our strategy with recently announced automotive partners to develop a new generation of low cost and durable high energy cathodes."

On August 21 Nano One Material announced:

Nano One's new cathode materials aim to make batteries safer and longer lasting.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: Alpha Lithium Corporation [TSXV:ALLI], ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTC:EEMMF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV:OTC:LEXI) (OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

August saw lithium spot prices fall lower again and good progress from many of the lithium juniors, as well as several mergers and acquisitions.

Highlights for the month were:

Ganfeng Lithium deal to acquire 29.99% of Bacanora Lithium is progressing.

Altura Mining commits $1.5 million on exploration over 3 years to earn a 51% stake in Sayona Mining.

Lithium Power International's JV Company MSB and the Chilean state-owned enterprise CODELCO sign MOU to jointly develop the Maricunga Salar lithium project.

Wesfarmers takeover of Kidman Resources next step is Kidman Resources shareholders' approval on September 5.

Huayou Cobalt is acquiring an 11.2% stake in AVZ Minerals.

Argosy executes binding Sale Agreement to acquire the Tonopah Lithium Brine Project in Nevada, USA. Argosy executes 2,000 tpa offtake HOA with Mitsubishi corporation RTM Japan.

Plateau Energy Metals files an appeal to the recent administrative resolutions issued with respect to its 32 concessions be overturned.

Piedmont Lithium: Updated scoping study extends project life and enhances exceptional economics.

Nano One granted important battery material patent in the US.

As usual all comments are welcome.

