Yandex: Value With A Catalyst

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) shares are up c. 31% YTD, but there is still room to grow. I think the market is incorrectly pricing the company as a pure-play Russian search engine company, and has largely discounted the transformation to become a diversified technology company through its growing assets, which includes Yandex Taxi, food delivery service, and autonomous driving technology. Over time, these new assets should drive the majority of the company’s total revenues, with less reliance on its search engine business.

The recent shares' pullback – a decline of 9% last month – which are attributable to the proposed regulatory measures to limit foreign ownership in Russian tech companies, provides a window of opportunity to accumulate shares.

A sum-of-the-parts valuation implies a value of $58, implying a significant 61% upside from current levels. Investors buying Yandex shares at current prices are essentially getting Yandex Taxi and other assets for free.

Yandex Taxi Should Highlight the Company’s Long-Term Potential

Founded in October 2011, Yandex Taxi is a technology company that operates a ride-hailing and food technology business in more than 300 cities across Russia, CIS, Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

In July 2017, the company signed an agreement with Uber to merge their business and operations in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Russia. The company chipped in $100 million, while Uber added $225 million in the new structure. It also went into the food delivery business with the acquisition of Foodfox in December 2017.

Yandex’s 2Q 2019 financial results underscore the importance of Yandex Taxi’s business to the Group’s financial performance. Segment-wise, its revenues increased by 117% YoY to RUB 8.8 billion and accounted for 21% of the total Group revenues. For the first time, the segment reported a positive EBITDA of RUB 423 million, or a 5% EBITDA margin, driven by robust performance of the ride-hailing business in Russia, offsetting the losses from international operations and the investments in food technology and autonomous driving technology.

Last month, the company disclosed that it acquired the IP and call-centers of the Vezet Taxi Group in Russia for a combination of shares in Yandex Taxi and $71.5 million cash. The transaction will be finalized by the end of 2019, subject to the approval of the Russian Anti-monopoly Service.

We see the acquisition as a game-changer for Yandex Taxi for the following reasons:

The acquisition will boost Yandex Taxi’s market position . Vezet operates in 123 Russian cities under the Vezet, Taxi Saturn, Red Taxi brands, mainly across Russian regions. The acquisition will provide Yandex Taxi an incremental 500 million rides in 2020 – 6x bigger than the nearest competitor. Having a dominant position in the ride-hailing space is crucial to retaining the network effects, given the increasing competition.

. Vezet operates in 123 Russian cities under the Vezet, Taxi Saturn, Red Taxi brands, mainly across Russian regions. The acquisition will provide Yandex Taxi an incremental 500 million rides in 2020 – 6x bigger than the nearest competitor. Having a dominant position in the ride-hailing space is crucial to retaining the network effects, given the increasing competition. Increased long-term commissions rates . At present, Yandex Taxi’s commission rates are only circa 12% vs. global peers' of mid 20%. One of the reasons is the greater level of competition in the region. We see that the consolidation of Yandex and Vezet could support further upside in long-term take-up rates.

. At present, Yandex Taxi’s commission rates are only circa 12% vs. global peers' of mid 20%. One of the reasons is the greater level of competition in the region. We see that the consolidation of Yandex and Vezet could support further upside in long-term take-up rates. Accelerate online penetration in the region. Online penetration seems relatively lower in the region due to the presence of the black market and cheap traditional taxi rates. As part of the deal, Yandex committed to investing RUB 8 billion to improve the safety and security of drivers and customers. Consequently, this should help differentiate the online ride-hailing experience for the company, and in turn, accelerate the transition online.

Online penetration seems relatively lower in the region due to the presence of the black market and cheap traditional taxi rates. As part of the deal, Yandex committed to investing RUB 8 billion to improve the safety and security of drivers and customers. Consequently, this should help differentiate the online ride-hailing experience for the company, and in turn, accelerate the transition online. Possible Synergies. I expect synergies in the transaction as Yandex migrates drivers to a single tech platform. Further, these synergies will help boost the company’s margins over time.

The food delivery business within Yandex Taxi is a different story. While the further inflow of capital into the food delivery space will help grow the market, the incumbents, including Yandex, is likely to maintain current investment levels. However, improving cash flows from the ride-hailing business will help fund the food delivery unit.

Upcoming IPO Should Unlock the Yandex Taxi’s Value

Part of the reason Yandex is valued a pure-play search engine company is that other businesses such as Yandex Taxi et al. have not provided sustainable cash flow generation. It is understandable – Yandex remains entrenched in its core business, cornering 57% share of the Russian search engine market. The company’s search business showed improving trends, highlighting growth of circa 20% for the year.

The continued dominance of Yandex in the Russian search engine space may have lead the market to miss the growth story beyond search. This misperception is likely to be corrected soon as Yandex Taxi is planning to pursue an initial public offering in the next two years. Whereas a potential IPO could also provide investors with a good monetization opportunity, I think it will unlock Yandex Taxi’s underlying value as it would provide more clarity on the segment’s future growth plans.

Option Value from Self-Driving Car Projects

Yandex has made considerable progress in the self-driving car segment following its development in 2017. In just two years, the company has provided visible results as it created prototype autos and launched an autonomous ride-hailing service through Yandex Taxi. In March of this year, a Hyundai Motor Group unit and Yandex N.V. signed an agreement to jointly develop autonomous vehicles based on Hyundai models. Last year, the company was also in talks with Renault SA to explore the possibility of autonomous driving features in Renault's locally-made vehicles. The company is expected to operate 100+ Level 4 cars by the end of this year and might pursue commercialization in 2022.

This project represents a significant opportunity for Yandex N.V. on a global scale, where they could sell licenses for self-driving technology and further monetization opportunities through advertising and media services. Overall, this should provide incremental cash flows for Yandex that may be utilized to fund further growth.

Valuation

My Yandex valuation is derived using a sum-of-the-parts of Yandex N.V. business. I calculate the value of the core search operations using a discounted cash flow approach while employing a multiple-based valuation for other Yandex businesses.

The sum-of-the-parts method yields a value of $58.30 per share, an upside of 61.3% from current levels, as summarized below:

Segment Valuation (in $) Valuation Method Core Search 10.88 billion DCF; 2.5% terminal growth rate & 13.5% weighted average cost of capital Yandex Taxi 5.8 billion EV/Gross Merchandise Volume Other Business (Classifieds, Media Service, Experimental) 2.39 billion EV / Sales Total 19.07 billion Equity Value Per Share 58.30 Per Share Price as of 26 August 2019 36.15 Upside 61.3%

Conclusion

At current prices, the market has valued only the core search business, and largely discounted the other Yandex assets. However, a potential IPO of Yandex Taxi could be the key catalyst in driving a re-rating of the stock. Finally, there is a lot of optionality in its other ventures, e.g., its autonomous vehicle segment, to which the market is giving little credit. Based on an evaluation of Yandex's sum-of-parts, I believe Yandex has a further 61.3% upside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.