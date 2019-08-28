Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DDF Crashes

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, August 9th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

8 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 15 last week) and the average price return was -0.77% (down from -0.49% last week). The leading gainers were US real estate (+1.63%), California Munis (+0.92%) and Pennsylvania Munis (+0.50%), while MLPs (-4.54%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

14 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 10 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.10 (up from -1.09% last week). The top sector by NAV was U.S. Real Estate (+1.44%), followed by California Munis (+1.08%). The weakest sector was MLPs (-4.34%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were US Utilities (+3.90%), Preferreds (+3.51%) and Emerging Market Income (+1.70%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-13.09%). The average sector discount is -5.57% (down from -4.95% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase U.S. Utilities (+0.44%), while U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-1.97%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.62% (down from +0.60% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Pennsylvania Munis (+1.98). The lowest z-score was U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-1.08). The average z-score is +0.62 (down from +0.97 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.29%), Global Equity Dividend (10.11%), Global Growth & Income (9.60%), Emerging Market Income (8.85%) and Covered Call (8.62%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.08% (up from +7.02% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -20.28% 8.65% 16.25% -0.1 -14.70% 0.19% Tortoise Essential Assets Inco (TEAF) -6.99% 7.94% -7.24% 0.0 -8.89% -1.85% Tortoise Energy Independence F (NDP) -5.79% 31.53% 10.76% 0.1 -7.89% -3.07% Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) -5.61% 4.73% -5.83% 1.4 -4.72% 0.96% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) -5.03% 6.65% 17.16% 1.3 -2.23% 1.99% Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK) -4.90% 9.05% -1.30% -0.2 -4.75% 0.00% Western Asset Invest Grade Inc (PAI) -4.61% 4.63% -2.99% -0.2 -4.24% 0.33% MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -4.59% 4.46% 0.55% 2.1 -3.67% 0.74% PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc (PGP) -4.36% 9.47% 25.53% -1.0 -4.57% -1.25% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP) -4.15% 11.81% -12.72% -1.7 -8.14% -3.75%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) 7.07% % -14.58% 0.0 7.89% -1.03% Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML (DSE) 6.83% 12.00% 8.23% 5.6 -0.60% -6.85% Nuveen High Income 2023 Target (JHAA) 4.61% 5.72% 6.55% 0.0 4.21% -0.29% BlackRock Util, Infra & Power (BUI) 4.07% 6.05% 16.39% 4.1 4.17% 0.54% Dreyfus Muni Bond Infrastructu (DMB) 3.88% 4.32% 1.10% 3.4 4.70% 0.69% Nuveen Pref and Inc 2022 Term (JPT) 3.52% 5.73% 2.35% 2.1 3.25% -0.29% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In (EDI) 3.52% 13.89% 16.52% 1.4 2.92% -0.18% EV Tax Adv Global Div Opps (ETO) 3.35% 8.47% 10.82% 2.7 2.25% -0.82% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 3.22% 15.80% 27.97% 0.2 -1.25% -3.73% Nuveen CA Select Tax-Free (NXC) 3.16% 3.34% -0.38% 3.9 4.17% 0.90%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 18, 2019 | Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces the Results of its Rights Offering. The Cushing® Renaissance Fund (SZC) (the "Fund") announced the results of its transferable rights offering (the "Offer"). The Offer commenced on June 19, 2019 and expired on July 18, 2019 (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 2,601,714 of the Fund's common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares"). The subscription price was $13.15 per Common Share and was determined based upon a formula equal to 78% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per Common Share at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on the Expiration Date. The Offer was oversubscribed. Common Shares will be issued promptly after completion and receipt of all shareholder payments and the pro-rata allocation of Common Shares in respect of the over-subscription privilege. Gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $35 million. The Fund intends to invest the net proceeds of the Offer in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

Upcoming corporate actions

Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 25, 2019| Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Announces Commencement of Tender Offer. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc. (LOR) today announced the commencement of its previously-announced one-time tender offer to acquire, in exchange for cash, up to 20% of LOR's outstanding shares of common stock at a price equal to 98% of LOR's net asset value ("NAV") per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the day the offer expires (the "Offer"). The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 21, 2019, unless the Offer is extended. If more than 20% of LOR's outstanding shares of common stock are tendered in the Offer, LOR will purchase its shares from tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis at a price of 98% of LOR's NAV per share. Additional terms and conditions of the Offer will be set forth in LOR's Offer to Purchase, which will be distributed to LOR stockholders of record commencing today. July 19, 2019 | OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Intention to Commence Rights Offering. OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) announced today that it intends to issue non-transferable rights to subscribe for up to 1,254,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Offering") to its stockholders of record ("Record Date Stockholders") on July 31, 2019 (the "Record Date"). Record Date Stockholders will receive one non-transferable right for each outstanding share of common stock owned on the Record Date. The rights will entitle the holders to purchase one new share of common stock for every two rights held. The estimated subscription price for the common stock offered in the Offering is expected to be between $16.50 and $17.00 per share. The exact subscription price will be determined after the Record Date by the pricing committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company will then file a prospectus with the exact subscription price and other terms of the Offering. The rights will be non-transferable and will not be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market or any other stock exchange. The rights may not be purchased or sold and there will not be any market for trading the rights. The shares of common stock to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OCCI." Record Date Stockholders who fully exercise all rights issued to them are entitled to subscribe for additional shares of the Company's common stock, if any, which were not subscribed for by other Record Date Stockholders. Affiliates of OFS Capital Management, LLC, investment adviser to the Company (the "Affiliates"), currently own approximately 13.1% of the Company's common stock. The Affiliates intend to commit to fully exercise all rights issued to them in connection with the Offering. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this Offering to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes. [August 1, 2019 update: Subscription price will be $16.50 per share. Expiration date is August 23, 2019 unless otherwise extended] July 19, 2019 | MFS Investment Management Announces Planned Liquidation of MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS Investment Management® ("MFS®") announced that, at a meeting held today, the Board of Trustees of MFS California Municipal Fund (CCA), a closed-end management investment company, approved a plan of liquidation and termination for the fund (the "liquidation"). The liquidation is currently expected to be completed on or about October 4, 2019. In determining to terminate and liquidate the fund, the fund's investment manager, MFS, and the board considered a variety of factors. These included a request for a liquidity event made by a common shareholder holding a significant percentage of the fund's common shares; the relatively small size of the fund; the nature of the fund's portfolio holdings; and the fund's common share trading discount to net asset value (NAV). MFS and the board also considered alternatives, including merging the fund into another investment company; converting the fund to an open-end structure; or conducting a tender offer. On balance it was determined that a liquidation would be in the best interests of the fund and its shareholders. Subsequent to the effective date of the plan of liquidation (on or about September 11, 2019), the fund will begin the orderly liquidation of its assets, determine and pay, or set aside in cash or cash equivalents, an amount at least equal to all known or reasonably ascertainable liabilities and obligations of the fund and make one or more liquidating distributions to the fund's common shareholders. The fund will also redeem its outstanding Variable Rate Municipal Term Preferred Shares during this period prior to the liquidation. The fund may also begin to liquidate certain holdings prior to the effective date of the plan. The fund has fixed the close of business on September 11, 2019, as the record date for determining the common shareholders of the fund entitled to receive liquidating distributions. As of the effective date of the plan, the transfer agent's share register will be closed (except as necessary to allow settlement of trades made on or before record date). September 11, 2019, is expected to be the last day of trading of the fund's common shares on the NYSE American. The MFS Closed-End Funds Dividend Reinvestment and Cash Purchase Plan for the fund will be terminated and shares held in the plan will be liquidated and proceeds will be remitted directly to shareholders participating in the plan. The fund's recurring monthly common share distribution that ordinarily would have been declared and paid in September 2019 will not be declared or paid and the August 2019 monthly distribution will be the fund's final monthly distribution. The fund's liquidating distributions will be paid in cash. It is currently anticipated that the liquidation will be completed on or about October 4, 2019. July 8, 2019 | Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Record Date For Rights Offering. The Board of Trustees of Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund's shareholders of rights to purchase additional common shares of the Fund. The Fund is issuing transferable subscription rights ("Rights") to its common shareholders of record as of July 18, 2019 (the "Record Date" and such shareholders, "Record Date Shareholders") who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the Fund (the "Primary Subscription"). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. For every five Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the Fund. Record Date Shareholders who exercise their Rights will not be entitled to distributions payable during July 2019 and August 2019 on shares issued in connection with the Rights Offering. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription may be entitled to subscribe for additional common shares that are not purchased by other Record Date Shareholders. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to 85% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per common share, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per common share will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales prices of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date (not including sales price on the Expiration Date). The Fund anticipates that the offering will commence on or about July 24, 2019 and expire on or about August 23, 2019 (the "Expiration Date"), unless the offer is extended. July 8, 2019 | Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Record Date For Rights Offering. The Board of Trustees of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) has authorized and set the terms of an offering to the Fund's shareholders of rights to purchase additional common shares of the Fund. The Fund is issuing transferable subscription rights ("Rights") to its common shareholders of record as of July 18, 2019 (the "Record Date" and such shareholders, "Record Date Shareholders") who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the Fund (the "Primary Subscription"). For every five Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the Fund. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription may be entitled to subscribe for additional common shares that are not purchased by other Record Date Shareholders. The subscription price per common share will be determined based upon a formula equal to 85% of the reported net asset value or 95% of the market price per common share, whichever is higher on the Expiration Date (as defined below). Market price per common share will be determined based on the average of the last reported sales prices of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date (not including sales price on the Expiration Date). The Fund anticipates that the offering will commence on or about July 24, 2019 and expire on or about August 23, 2019 (the "Expiration Date"), unless the offer is extended. July 3, 2019 | Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Joint Special Meetings of Shareholders.The Boards of Directors of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR), Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZF), Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (DSE), and Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) today announced they will hold joint special meetings of shareholders for the purpose of voting on several proposals concerning each fund. At the joint special meeting of ZF and ZTR, shareholders of ZF will be asked to approve the reorganization of ZF into ZTR, and shareholders of ZTR will be asked to approve that fund's issuance of additional shares of common stock to effect the proposed reorganization. The reorganized fund will be named Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. The boards of ZF and ZTR are recommending this reorganization as a result of a comprehensive assessment of the two funds, which currently are managed by the same investment adviser and have similar investment objectives and substantially similar investment strategies. The boards believe this reorganization will benefit shareholders of both funds through the creation of a larger fund that may offer economies of scale, including lower portfolio trading costs and a lower total annual operating expense ratio, as the fixed expenses of the combined fund would be spread over a larger asset base. The boards also believe shareholders will benefit from the potential for enhanced market liquidity for the combined fund's common stock, which could positively impact trading in the combined fund's shares. The joint special meetings will be held on November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) for ZF and ZTR and at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) for DSE and VGI at the offices of Virtus Investment Partners, One Financial Plaza, Hartford, CT. A joint proxy/registration statement for ZF and ZTR was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 2, 2019 and is subject to the SEC's review. A joint proxy for DSE and VGI will be filed with the SEC at a later date. The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, each joint special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof is August 5, 2019.

Recent activist or other CEF news

Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

August 9, 2019 | Nuveen Closed-End Funds Board Approves New Sub-Advisory Contracts. The Board of Trustees of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) have approved both an interim investment sub-advisory agreement and a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. The Board determined that the new investment sub-advisory agreement would be presented to the fund's shareholders for approval at an upcoming shareholder meeting. The new investment sub-advisory agreements were approved in connection with a previously announced transaction whereby Tortoise Capital Advisors will acquire the midstream energy business of Advisory Research, Inc. from its current owner, Piper Jaffray Companies. In the transaction, the members of the funds' current portfolio management team will join Tortoise Capital Advisors. Consummation of the transaction will result in an assignment and termination of the funds' existing sub-advisory agreements with Advisory Research. The parties have stated that they expect the transaction to be consummated during the third quarter. To assure continuity of sub-advisory services after the transaction, the interim agreement will take effect upon consummation of the transaction. Tortoise Capital Advisors will continue to serve as each fund's subadvisor under the interim agreement until the earlier of 150 days after the closing of the transaction or when shareholders approve the new sub-advisory agreement. If shareholders of a fund do not approve the new sub-advisory agreement prior to the end of the interim period, the Board will take such action as it deems to be in the best interests of the fund. If the transaction is not consummated, Advisory Research will continue to act as subadvisor under the current sub-advisory agreements. August 8, 2019 | Tortoise Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ, TEAF. In addition, NDP revised its non-fundamental investment policy effective immediately to reduce the threshold level invested in equity securities of upstream energy companies from at least 70% of total assets to at least 50%. "The next phase of U.S. energy independence is the U.S. becoming a net exporter to the rest of the world," said Senior Portfolio Manager Rob Thummel. "The modification to our non-fundamental investment policy allows us to expand NDP's investment universe to capture export opportunities in the midstream and downstream sectors. This broader strategy allows for a more diversified portfolio with approximately 60% upstream, 22% midstream and 18% downstream that should decrease portfolio risk and increase total return potential for shareholders. Both TTP and NDP will also seek to enhance return potential by writing covered calls further out of the money to capture more capital appreciation." July 26, 2019 | The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announce Extension of Share Repurchases. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (CEE), The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA), and The New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) (each, a "Fund," and collectively, the "Funds") each announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an extension of the current repurchase authorization permitting EEA, GF and CEE to repurchase up to 767,000, 1,610,000, and 677,000 shares, respectively (representing approximately 10% of each Fund's current shares outstanding) for the twelve month period from August 1, 2019 through July 31, 2020. Repurchases will be made from time to time when they are believed to be in the best interests of a Fund. In addition, each Fund announced that its Board continues to reserve its discretion to determine if it would be appropriate to initiate a tender offer during the twelve month period from August 1, 2019 through July 31, 2020. Each Board intends to continue to consider this matter on a regular basis. July 23, 2019 | Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.89 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $23.1 million after payment of certain organizational expenses and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 180,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Eagle Point Income Management LLC, the Company's investment adviser, or its affiliates will pay the full amount of the sales load in connection with this initial public offering and all of the Company's organizational expenses and offering expenses incurred prior to or in connection with the initial public offering that exceed $750,000 (excluding the sales load). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of its common stock to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Tortoise Energy Independence F (NDP) -77.1% 0.4375 0.1 31.53% 10.76% 0.1 0% 8/8/2019 8/22/2019 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP) -30.1% 0.4075 0.285 11.81% -12.72% -1.7 -6% 8/8/2019 8/22/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -10.6% 0.0358 0.032 6.63% -8.86% 1.8 99% 8/1/2019 8/14/2019 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) -9.5% 0.0525 0.0475 4.53% -4.55% 1.1 104% 8/6/2019 8/19/2019 EV National Muni Opps Trust (EOT) -6.2% 0.0809 0.0759 3.97% 5.47% 0.8 105% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 Nuveen Select Maturities Muni (NIM) -5.7% 0.0265 0.025 2.88% -3.76% 0.8 104% 8/1/2019 8/14/2019 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) -5.3% 0.019 0.018 4.52% -3.43% 0.6 108% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) -2.9% 0.068 0.066 4.12% -6.15% 0.5 104% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.3% 0.0911 0.0908 8.65% 16.25% -0.1 37% 8/6/2019 8/22/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.2% 0.02883 0.02876 9.01% -6.36% 1.1 30% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.1% 0.02891 0.02887 7.55% -5.17% 0.3 34% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0917 0.0916 11.32% -11.08% -0.2 40% 8/6/2019 8/22/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) -0.1% 0.1172 0.1171 % -0.49% 0 0% 8/1/2019 8/15/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.3% 0.1032 0.1035 11.56% -12.75% -1.3 19% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.7% 0.0202 0.02035 9.47% 0.78% 0.7 57% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.0% 0.05925 0.05983 8.57% -7.20% 2.2 49% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.2% 0.04192 0.04242 8.57% -6.90% 1.7 54% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.3% 0.075 0.076 6.75% -12.02% -0.6 97% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 1.3% 0.075 0.076 6.47% -11.62% -0.3 98% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.4% 0.04611 0.04676 9.64% 4.11% 1.3 29% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 2.1% 0.0884 0.0903 11.68% -11.70% -0.7 0% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 2.4% 0.1125 0.1152 11.62% -10.86% -1.8 2% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 30.8% 0.013 0.017 1.96% -17.64% 0 0% 8/2/2019 8/9/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents JPI: An Attractive Preferred Option With A Term Yield Boost (Aug. 6)

Alpha Gen Capital presents YH CEF Report August | Everything Is (Was) Awesome (Aug. 9)

*Alpha Male presents Are The Advisors At ECC And OXLC Earning Their Incentive Fee (Aug. 8)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Trade War Is Again In Focus (Aug. 6), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Positive Week After The Rate Cut (Aug. 7)

BOOX Research presents Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund: 21% Yield, But Mixed Performance And High Volatility (Aug. 3)

Closed End Fund Tracker presents Neuberger Berman MLP And Energy Income Fund: An Intriguing High Yield Contrarian Investment (Aug. 7)

Dividend Seeker presents PFN: Steady As She Goes (Aug. 6), PGP: Still A Mixed Bag, But High Yield Should Support Share Price (Aug. 8)

Maks F. S. presents Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund - Looks Better In The Window Than Your Portfolio (Aug. 7)

Michael Foster presents One Of The Smallest Closed-End Funds Is Also A Great Buy (Aug. 7), Why You Should Sell NDP Immediately (Aug. 7) Why Cushing Energy Income Fund's 90.6% Loss Was Easy To Predict (Aug. 8), The Curious Case Of Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (Aug. 9)

*Nick Ackerman presents BST: Tech-Heavy Fund Trading At A Reasonable Price (Aug. 5), BTO: Financial Selloff Pushes Distribution Rate To Over 7% (Aug. 8)

Power Hedge presents HQL: Healthcare Offers A Defensive Play For A Volatile Market With Solid Growth Potential (Aug. 8)

Tom Roseen presents The Month In Closed-End Funds: July 2019 (Aug. 5)

*Stanford Chemist presents Why Closed-End Fund Valuation Matters (Aug 5)m Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: July 19, 2019 (Aug. 6), The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - July 2019: Premium/Discounts At 18-Month Highs (Aug. 7)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Markets In Neutral. Calm Before The Storm? (Aug. 10)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Get Out, Hide Out, Or Ride It Out (Aug. 11)

Lance Roberts presents Risk Happens Fast. Risk Happens Slowly, Too (Aug. 11)

Commentary and actionable takeaway

Delaware Investments Dividend And Income Fund (DDF) comes crashing down to earth! It was our top premium/discount loser last week, shedding over 20 points of premium. In terms of share price, the fund lost -17% in a matter of days, wiping out 2 years' worth of distributions in the process. This is another reminder of why closed-end fund valuation matters. Granted, we have been calling for its decline for a while now, so you could say that we were a bit early, and kudos to those who were brave enough to continue to ride the momentum up. But I knew it was just a matter of time before the unsustainable premium would collapse (triggered perhaps by the filing of a rights offering registration document, as covered by Douglas Albo), and it's usually an elevator ride on the way down.

Is there a buying opportunity in DDF? I wouldn't say so. After the sell-off, the fund still trades at a premium of over +16% which I still consider to be overvalued. Moreover, if the rights offering does materialize, it's a good bet that there will be continued negative share price going forward, at least temporarily.

In the top premium/discount gainers list, we see some fund's that are relatively overvalued and are good sell candidates. We already talked about how Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund (DSE), which gained +6.83% in premium last week, was significantly overvalued (+8.23% premium, +5.6 z-score) in our recent midstream/MLP report (Our MLP/Midstream CEF Picks Are Leading The Pack).

[August 27, 2019 update: DSE has tremendously lagged the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) by 970bps since two weeks ago. Rotating out of DSE could have saved the equivalent of 8.5 months' worth of distributions from DSE.]

Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) is another overvalued candidate. This fund gained +4.61% in premium last week and is up to a +6.55% premium/discount valuation. With liquidation only 4 years away, investors are set to suffer an -1.5% annual loss of alpha simply by holding JHAA. One could swap to Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) with a 2025 term (though not target term) structure, which is available at a much more attractive discount of -7.77%.

Data by YCharts

[August 27, 2019 update: JHAA has underperformed the suggested replacement by 484bps since two weeks ago. Rotating out of JHAA could have saved the equivalent of 9.5 months' worth of distributions from JHAA.]

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) gained +4.07% in valuation last week and now sits at a +16.79% premium, a record high since inception. Yes, I know that utilities have had a very nice performance recently but this valuation spike seems excessive.

[August 27, 2019 update: BUI has underperformed the suggested replacement by 472bps since two weeks ago. Rotating out of JHAA could have saved the equivalent of 9 months' worth of distributions from JHAA.]

Of course, there's a chance that BUI could join the "insanity club" that is Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) with its mega premiums, but it's not something that I would count on. I've railed against GUT many times in the past, and at its current premium of +50% there's not much I can do more than just shake my head. Yes, the valuation is being propped up by yield hunters - but don't they realize that paying $1.50 for assets to have $1.00 returned to you isn't a great deal?

I've been recommending Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) over GUT for many years, UTG has continued to outperform. Year-to-date, UTG's NAV has risen by +20.17% compared to only +7.81% for GUT - yet, their share price returns are similar which of course is due to GUT's massively expanding premium. Don't let premium/discount reversion catch you out!

Data by YCharts

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield that beat the market to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long OUR PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.