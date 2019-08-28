RSX: Gloomy Chances Of Growth

The indicators of business activity point to the deterioration of the situation in Russia's corporate sector.

The domestic demand will have a negative impact on the Russian economy in the coming quarter.

Investment Thesis

A recent price drop of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) does not mean a good time to buy. It is because, fundamentally, the Russian market is not prone to growth in the coming months.

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors® Russia ETF is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which includes publicly-traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but has at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Russian energy companies form about 40% of the RSX's portfolio, and they are, in turn, mainly represented by oil companies.

Source: Vaneck

1. Domestic Demand

In July, the Russian retail turnover slowed down to a two-year low of 1% YoY:

Russia Total Vehicle Sales

New car sales are declining:

The main fundamental reason for the slowdown in Russia's retail sector is a relatively low real wage growth rate when the population cannot afford to increase consumer spending:

Moreover, the calculation of the retail turnover does not include the costs associated with loan repayments, a record growth rate, which is a matter of concern even for the Minister of Economy in Russia.

In addition, the recent ruble devaluation wave is forcing people to buy foreign currency more actively to the detriment of consumption growth.

Most likely, the domestic demand will have a negative impact on the Russian economy in the coming quarter.

2. Industrial Production

According to official data, in July, the Russian industry grew by 2.8% YoY, which was just a little bit worse than a month earlier:

In the structure of this indicator, the growth rate of the mining sector was only 3% YoY, which is much lower than the average growth rate of the past year. Since Russia's participation in the OPEC+ deal will restrain oil production until April 2020, industrial growth is unlikely to accelerate in the next quarter, and this is not the only disappointing forecast.

Over the last seven months, there has been practically no increase in the volume of construction in Russia. This is a negative sign because construction is always a marker of long-term confidence of businesses in stability.

The indicators of business activity point to the deterioration of the situation in Russia's corporate sector. So, the seasonally adjusted Russian manufacturing PMI remains below the critical 50-point mark that indicates a decline in manufacturing:

...The fall in client demand was seen among domestic and foreign customers, with new export orders decreasing at the fastest pace for five months. At the same time, optimism among manufacturers was the joint-weakest for a year...

Source: markiteconomics.com|Russia Manufacturing PMI

The Services PMI is at 50, which means no growth in the industry.

...The expansion in output was supported by a return to growth in new business. Although expectations among service providers towards the year ahead strengthened slightly, firms reduced their workforce numbers at a quicker pace amid weak underlying demand conditions...

Source: markiteconomics.com|Russia Services PMI

By and large, the weak domestic demand and involvement in the OPEC+ deal suggest a low potential for growth in Russia's production in the current quarter. Despite the optimistic statements made by the officials, Russia's industrial growth rate is unlikely to be more than 2.5% this year.

3. Ruble

The RSX is tied to shares of Russian companies that are traded in rubles. Therefore, the value of the Russian currency considerably influences the price of the fund.

Over the last two months, the ruble has depreciated against the dollar by 7% and has practically reached the level of the start of the year:

This was facilitated by the capital outflows from emerging markets after another aggravation in the US-Chinese trade standoff. This factor has also had a negative impact on the price of oil which traditionally plays an important role in creating the value of the ruble.

In addition, the dividend payment period ended in Russia in July, and, as a result, the demand for the ruble has decreased while the demand for hard currencies has increased.

I believe that in the near future, the ruble will remain close to its current level, which will have a neutral effect on the RSX.

Bottom line

The retail sector is slowing down in the face of a saving pattern of behavior of the population, and the industry is maintained only by the mining sector, whose chances are gloomy as a result of Russia's participation in the OPEC+ deal. Under such conditions, it is most likely that the RSX is in for a sideways trend in the near future.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding RSX. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.