Hexo Corp. Is A Mid-Cap Weed Stock To Watch (But Not A Buy Now)

The marijuana industry is in a state of flux, and many of the stocks in the sector are under pronounced selling pressure.

Investment thesis

It is very important that readers of this article are acutely aware that investment in the marijuana segment is littered with more potholes than Boston's Financial District. The pronounced volatility of many of the stocks trading in this space is a cautionary tale for those who may be attracted to this budding industry. Based on my due diligence in writing this article, I am very pessimistic short-term as this market segment faces many troubling headwinds. Many companies are under short-selling pressure and are trading near their 52-week lows.

My view is that Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC) - which has been considered the creme de la creme of Canadian cannabis companies is particularly vulnerable given their precarious financials and operational issues as reported by Motley Fool. I believe that the impending industry shakeout will adversely affect valuations. The purpose of this article is to discuss why in my view Hexo Corporation (HEXO) is a stock to watch during this turbulent time as a barometer of the status of the industry as a whole. Let's take a look at the methodology that led me to this conclusion, shall we?

The macro case

Forbes has stated that "the marijuana industry is growing so fast that if the (U.S.) government legalized it nationally it would outsell ice cream." This statistic would also apply to Canada based on recent statistics. However, although industry sales will surge on a long-term basis, competition, margin pressure, and on-going debate over the market size and supply/demand dynamics will have a negative impact short-term. So let's look at how we might proceed now to select an entry point to this high risk/high reward sector given the present froth in this space.

My triple option strategy

One of the reasons that I enjoy watching the annual Army-Navy football game is that it is 3+ hours of heaven for fans (like me) of the triple-option flexbone offense. Besides, I like watching other people do pushups although even I got tired when the cadets each did 385 of them while celebrating their Black Knights 70-14 Armed Forces Bowl win last year. Getting back to the subject at hand, when it comes to investing in the marijuana sector, I also believe a triple-option strategy can help level the playing field, at least to some degree. The marijuana "game plan" I developed consists of the following 3 steps:

Choosing 3 EFTs I believe are best representative of this market segment on a macro basis. Identifying and analyzing the top 10 most widely held stocks in each of their portfolios in terms of their financial stability and growth prospects. Based on these results, determine which stock is the most worthy of investment consideration when present market conditions improve.

Let's take a peek behind the curtain.

Marijuana ETFs are a recent and fast-growing trend

In an effort to "drill down" on this sector, I analyzed the portfolios of the following 3 ETFs:

Ticker Fund Name Issuer AUM Expense Ratio 3-Mo TR Segment MJ ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF ETF Managers Group $1.0B 0.75% -15.6% Equity: Global - Total Market CNBS Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Amplify $750M 0.75% -- Equity: Global - Total Market THCX The Cannabis ETF OBP Capital LLC $16.7M 0.70% -- Equity: North America - Total Market

Sources : Eft.com and Fidelity.com

MJ was founded in 2015 and is the largest Marijuana ETF with ~ $1B in assets. YTD the price is about unchanged, which is far better than the price performance of both CNBS and THCX, which to be fair only have an operating history of a tad more than 1 month.

CNBS was launched in July, 2019 and has $750M in assets. Tim Seymour, who is a co-host of CNBC's "Fast Money" is thePortfolio Manager.

THCX also began operations in July, 2019 and is the first passively managed pure-play ETF solution for investing in cannabis. CNBC contributors Jon and Pete Najarian are members of the fund's strategic advisor team.

I suggest that this site about Innovation Labs and their industry tracking index is a good primer on the current status and future growth prospects of the burgeoning marijuana business. I believe any of the above ETFs would a viable entry into this fast-growing industry but not until there is more clarity regarding the market environment.

My list of 10 "stocks to watch"

Based on the top holdings of the 3 ETFs that I referenced, I developed the following list of 10 "stocks to watch" for future investment consideration using the criteria discussed previously.

Company Symbol Cronos Group Inc. CRON Tilray Inc. TLRY Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB MediPharm Labs Corp. LABS Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. CWBH OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI Aphria Inc APHA HEXO Corp. HEXO Canopy Growth Corporation. CGC Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. SPRWF

Please do not "get ahead of your skis" by investing in any of the stocks above now as the current market is full of froth. The recent downward stock performance of CGC and TLRY is indicative of significant selling pressure after reporting weak earnings. I strongly believe that "bottom" fishing should be limited to catching flounder and thus doing so would likely be an exercise in futility. I will monitor the progress of these stocks both financially and operationally as a possible investment for those with a very high risk tolerance with the aid of the proprietary financial model which I'm developing utilizing my skills as a former CPA. I intend to do a follow-up article on this subject as soon as possible after HEXO enters bullish territory.

Why HEXO?

According to the company's website, HEXO began corporate life in 2013 as The Hydropothecary Corporation and became a publicly listed company headquartered in Quebec, Canada in 2017. With the advent of the legalized market in 2018, the company became HEXO Corp., for both adult-use (recreational) and medical markets and it is currently one of the largest licensed cannabis companies in Canada. Here's a link to the company's investor day 2019 presentation which showcases Hexo Corp. in a professional manner.

HEXO's financials show strength compared to their peers

My ratio analysis of HEXO's most recent filing on June 12, 2019, and of the company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements at Sedar.com yielded some bullish results. As an admitted devotee of "cash is king," I noted that the company's balance sheet shows a strong cash position coupled with a current ratio (which is equal to current assets/current liabilities) of a very impressive 5.6 which means that HEXO would be in a much better position to manage any industry headwinds that may arise on a short-term basis.

In addition, ~ 65% of their current assets is cash, which based on my accounting experience is "summa cum laude." HEXO's income metrics include an A+ gross margin % which is more than double the sector median. HEXO's financial handlers deserve kudos for their strict discipline in controlling expenses - something many of their peer group simply lack as shown by their recent poor stock performance.

Conclusion

The foregoing narrative regarding my perspective of the current landscape of the cannabis industry, underscores the monumental high risk/high reward nature of investment in this sector. Granted, it would take a pinball wizard to figure out how to earn the jackpot in this turgid market segment. (As an aside, for those of you who may enjoy pinball, I highly recommend Funspot in Laconia, New Hampshire, which is the largest arcade in the world as recognized by Guinness World Records in 2008. And nearby is the Kellerhaus, a Weirs Beach favorite that traces its roots to 1906 and is known for their iconic ice cream cones. My timeshare is nearby, so feel free to look me up if you are in the area.)

Based on my analysis of the portfolio holdings of industry ETFs MJ, CNBS and THCX, of the 10 stocks which I reviewed, HEXO Corp. is the No. 1 stock to watch of the 10 stocks which I reviewed in-depth. Since I anticipate an industry shakeout will have a negative impact on valuations, I'm waiting for a propitious entry point to initiate a starter position in HEXO. The company's favorable financial profile combined with its recent listing on the NYSE and strategic alliances with Fortune 500 companies will increase HEXO's visibility in the investing community and bodes well for the company's stock performance going forward.

Thank you and best of investment success to all!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.