Pattern Energy Has Further Upside Amid Takeover Talks

Strong tailwind from the renewable energy sector

Megatrends are powerful, transformative forces that could change a whole industry as we know it today. Identifying companies that could benefit from these trends could have a positive impact on an investor's portfolio performance over time. One of the strongest themes today is the world's transition to renewable energy sources, replacing the historic fossil fuel based power generation mix with clean, sustainable sources like solar and wind.

Based on Bloomberg New Energy Finance's estimates, solar and wind will make up almost 50% of world electricity by 2050, as illustrated below. The same research reveals, that a 12TW expansion of generating capacity requires about $13.3 trillion of new investment between now and 2050 – 77% of which goes to renewables.

source: BloombergNEF

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) is one of the few pure-play renewable energy companies with a so called yield-co structure: it owns power generating assets that produce a predictable cash flow, resulting primarily from long-term contracts. The company operates a global portfolio of ~4 GW in the U.S., Japan and Puerto Rico, consisting of 24 wind, solar, and transmission facilities with an average 13.5 year life PPA (Power Purchase Agreement). Pattern Energy is well diversified across regions, assets and offtakers in terms of generated capacity, as illustrated below:

Source: Investor Presentation| May 2019

Investors' key concern: safety of the dividend

Due to its special yield-co structure, the company pays out most of its cash-flow in the form dividends. Management defines CAFD, or Cash Available for Distribution as the key metric to assess the company's performance over time. CAFD is essentially EBITDA further adjusted by subtracting interest expense, income taxes, distributions to non-controlling interests and other items as necessary to present the cash flows management deems representative of the company's core business operations. CAFD defines at the end, how much cash is left over at the company to pay dividends to its shareholders.

As of late, the seemingly unsustainable payout ratio has caused increasing concern among PEGI's shareholders. In 2018, the company payed ca. $165M in dividends, compared to $167M in CAFD for the year, representing a payout ratio of 98,88%. Management even addressed this topic in the latest earnings call on a reassuring note:

"We are committed to maintaining our dividend and driving down our payout ratio towards our targeted level of 80% by the end of 2020, without the requirement to issue new common equity"

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Call

And they do have a robust plan in place to reach this goal: CAFD is estimated to rise to a mid-point of $175M in 2019, followed by a target CAFD of $205M in 2020, representing a 94.3% and 80.5% payout ratio respectively.

We believe therefore, that the dividend is currently safe and will prudently be maintained at the current level for the upcoming years, starting to be increased again after 2020 once the target payout ratio is reached. While waiting, the company offers an annualized dividend of $1.688 / share, representing a 6.4% current yield on its common shares, based on a share price of $26.54 as of August 26, 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation| May 2019

Shares could have further room to increase

On August 13, Pattern Energy confirmed drawing interest from third parties, assumed to be Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM), floating the idea of merging the company with TerraForm Power Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP). Brookfield owns about 65% of TerraForm Power, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In reflection of the news, PEGI currently trades at a share price of $26.54, representing a 2019 forward CAFD multiple of 14.88. This would be roughly in line with the 15x CAFD multiple, at which the company recently divested its K2 assets.

However, to reflect the company's full value during such a transaction, we believe the 2020 CAFD should be considered as a basis, since by then PEGI's investment in Pattern Development starts to contribute to CAFD as well, as illustrated in the above chart. Applying the 15x multiple to the estimated $205M CAFD in 2020, we arrive at a possible transaction value of $3.075B, or $31.3 per share, representing a ~18% upside from today's share price, while paying an attractive 6.4% dividend for investors to wait.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

As outlined in our previous article, the Danube Dividends Portfolio holds 155 shares of PEGI, with an average cost basis of $18.62, providing $262 in forward annual dividend income at a YOC of over 9%. Considering the fact that we reached our 3% allocation goal of our mid-term $100k target portfolio size, we do not plan to increase our holdings in PEGI at the current prices, but plan to hold on to our shares regardless of the outcome of the acquisition talks. The only reason why we would sell our shares if management decided to cut the dividend, which we consider unlikely based on the above communication and outlined CAFD growth trajectory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.