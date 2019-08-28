Oil At The Center Of Confidence Crisis

The oil market has once again come to the forefront as a major worry for investors. As was the case in last year’s stock market plunge, oil prices are under pressure as the trade war threatens to further reduce global demand. In this report, we’ll look at the evidence which shows that a weakening energy sector is one of the biggest problems for the global economy. Not only is the weak energy outlook reflecting economic weakness in the emerging markets, it’s also creating a confidence crisis for investors and threatening increased volatility for global equities. And while U.S. equities are more insulated from this problem than the emerging markets, until the energy sector strengthens, investors should continue to focus on safety and avoiding risk.

With trade-related uncertainty having reached a fever pitch, investors are running to the traditional safe havens of U.S. Treasury bonds, gold and the Japanese yen while avoiding risk assets like equities. Problems in the financial market first appeared last year when the tariff dispute between Washington and Beijing began to unnerve participants.

Last year’s 20% plunge in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was partly the result of rising interest rates which led to a massive liquidation of rate-sensitive securities on both major U.S. stock exchanges. This could be seen in the extremely high number of NYSE- and Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows starting last summer. By October, the internal weakness this liquidation created led to an outright collapse in the stock prices of other sectors and brought Wall Street to the very edge of a bear market.

Among the rate-sensitive securities which were dumped last summer were the stocks and funds in the energy sector. This problem was exacerbated by a plunge in the crude oil price late last year as investors realized that lower use by big industrial users like China would weigh heavily on future demand.

By late December 2018, however, the crude oil price had hit bottom and reversed its decline. This set up a rebound for equity prices and gave the global financial market some much-needed breathing room to recover as fears of a deflationary collapse diminished. Below is the 1-year graph for the continuous contract crude oil futures price. The rally in the oil price since late December is one of the main factors which allowed Wall Street to sidestep a bear market and launch a vigorous stock market rally earlier this year.

In recent weeks, however, a similar problem has arisen in the energy market. This time the problem doesn’t involve higher interest rates, but instead concerns dwindling demand for energy consumption in China and the emerging markets. It also involves the threat of tariffs against U.S. energy exports. On Aug. 23, Beijing said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of imports from the U.S., including a levy on crude oil. This new tariff threat coincides with crude exports from the U.S. to China hitting their highest levels of the past year, at approximately 300,000 barrels per day. Understandably, investors are increasingly worried that the energy market may be setting up for a decline similar to last year’s plunge.

Are investors right to worry about the potentially negative economic impact of lower oil prices? Or is this just another exaggerated fear conjured up by short sellers with a vested interest in an oil market collapse? The odds of an oil price crash on the same magnitude of the one that occurred last October to December are low, especially given that there is simply too much of a political and economic stake to allow oil prices to decline below $40/barrel. However, investors are justified in their concern that energy sector weakness is a major problem for the U.S. and global equity market.

Consider for instance that since July, a substantial number of the NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows have been energy sector stocks. This is similar to what happened in the months leading up to the October-December 2018 market plunge. On most days this month, energy-related stocks have accounted from anywhere from 20% to 35% of the daily total of new 52-week lows on the Big Board. In fact, the energy space has provided more new lows than any other major sector since July. Thus, the threat lower crude oil prices pose to international equity investors is real and shouldn’t be downplayed.

Another problem facing equity investors now, which was also a problem last summer, is the grinding upward trend in the U.S. dollar index (DXY). A stronger dollar puts further downward pressure on inflation-sensitive commodities like oil and only adds to the energy sector’s troubles. Below is the graph of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which illustrates the dollar’s relentless rising trend over the last couple of years. A gradually strengthening dollar normally implies a diminished threat of inflation. However, if the trend persists long enough it can actually create a deflationary undercurrent for the global economy. The dollar’s strength has been so persistent in the last two years that the threat of lower commodity prices – and hence greater weakness in export-dependent nations – has increased. As long as the dollar is rising, therefore, investors have reason to fear a weaker energy sector and also weaker global equity prices.

Clearly the corporate shares of emerging market nations stand to lose more from a weak energy sector than does the U.S. equity market. This can be clearly seen in the following graph which compares the performance of the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). As emerging markets are more vulnerable to the vagaries of the U.S. dollar and the crude oil price, continued weakness in the oil price can be expected to weigh further on emerging market stocks.

For U.S. equity investors, continued weakness in the energy sector will almost certainly mean the continued threat of near-term volatility. To that end, participants should be watching closely the NYSE new 52-week lows list in the coming days and weeks. Until the number of stocks making new lows decreases to below 40 for a few consecutive days, investors should assume that volatility risk remains high. Moreover, any decline in the new lows should definitely include a diminishing number of energy sector stocks.

As of Aug. 26, the daily number of new 52-week lows on the Big Board has averaged more than 100 for the past month (see above chart). Of course, energy stocks continue to be among the top leaders on this list. Until we see the requisite improvement here, I recommend that investors remain on the defensive and avoid initiating new equity positions for now.

Although the weak crude oil price outlook is weighing on the financial markets of the U.S. and emerging nations, it’s the emerging nations that are more vulnerable to oil-related risks and therefore stand to lose more by continued weakness in the energy sector. The weakness in this sector has helped increase flight-to-safety demand for U.S. Treasury and corporate bonds, as well as other defensive assets including real estate equities and utility stocks. Investors should continue to focus their attention on these safety assets while also maintaining a healthy level of cash. Keeping some of your powder dry will facilitate the deployment of cash back into riskier segments of the market once the energy sector improves and the new 52-week lows diminish significantly. For now, a continued focus on safety is paramount.

