BlackLine: Valuation Pullback From Recent High Looks Attractive

BlackLine (BL) continues to dominate the accounting software market, remaining the clear leader. After reporting another very strong quarterly earnings led by impressive billings growth, the stock proceeded to pop over 30% the following day. BL continues to demonstrate why they deserve to trade at a premium multiple compared to other leading software providers. Not too long ago at their analyst day, management was very bullish about their long-term potential and confidence in the underlying trends.

For Q2, revenue grew an impressive 26% but what caused the stock to pop so much was billings growth of 30%. Billings surprised investors to the upside as in the past few quarters, billings growth has remained in the mid-teens. The re-ignition of growth has caused investors to believe in the long-term potential now more than ever.

With the stock now trading down a little bit from recent highs, investors should look to build up a position in the name, even despite the premium valuation. In my opinion, this is one of those software names that you put in your portfolio and watch it grow over the next 10 years. Yes, there will be some volatility in between quarterly earnings, but BL has outlined how under-penetrated the accounting software market is and being the clear leader, there is significant room for this $3 billion market cap company to grow.

Analyst Day Recap

BL recently presented some very positive industry trends and momentum at their recent analyst day. Immediately, some of the statistics around the accounting process were a bit alarming. For example, BL noted 56% of accountants believe they need to automate more just to keep up with growth (Source: Company Presentation). This is part of BL's basic thesis. The need to increase automation in the accounting industry is apparent and as long as accountants believe this is essential for growth, the industry will continue to expand.

BL also presented a great chart depicting all of the different industries they have penetrated so far. To date, they compete in a variety of industries with the greatest concentration in manufacturing (18% of revenue), hi-tech (13%), and financial services (11%). Their ability to touch many different industries provides them a great opportunity to be known as the leader in accounting automation across all industries.

Though BL continues to grow revenue near 30%, they still have a lot of opportunities to continue this growth rate. BL still has under 50% penetration of the Fortune 50 companies and just over one-third of Fortune 500 companies. As BL continues to grow and scale, they should be able to get into these companies and further penetrate the larger enterprises. For comparison, BL only has an 18% penetration rate into the Global 2000, signifying they still have a lot of room left to penetrate the market.

Management also provided a preview of their long-term model, which looks very achievable. They see gross margins at the 80%+ level, something they have accomplished over the past five years. The more impressive long-term metric is their operating margin. YTD, BL's operating margin is positive for the first time, standing at 2%. Over the long term, they see operating margin expanding to 20%+, which I believe is highly achievable.

Q2 Earnings And Guidance

Q2 revenue grew 26% during the quarter to nearly $70 million, which was ahead of consensus expectations for ~$68 million. Revenue growth also accelerated slightly from 25% compared to last quarter, a testament to the company’s strong operations. The company also achieved a 108% dollar-based net retention rate, relatively consistent with previous quarters. What impressed investors most this quarter was billings growth accelerating to 30% compared to mid-teens over the past few quarters. On the call, management talked about the strength in billings growth coming from larger deals they won throughout the quarter. This demonstrates the company’s ability to move up the market and penetrate larger enterprises.

Due to the software-based nature of the company’s operations, gross margin remained very healthy at nearly 83%, similar to the year ago period. The low-cost software operations will likely lead to gross margins remaining above the 80% level for the foreseeable future.

The strength in gross margins help lead to operating margins expand to ~7.6% for the quarter, which is expanding from ~0.5% during the year ago period and was well ahead of consensus expectations for ~1% margin. Even as the company has been able to maintain their mid-20% revenue growth, they have also been able to significantly expand their margins, leading to greater profitability. The revenue beat combined with better than expected margins led to EPS for the quarter of $0.10, ahead of expectations for only $0.01.

Management also provided guidance for both Q3 and FY19. For Q3, management expects revenue of $71.7-72.7 million (22-24% growth), which was ahead of expectations for ~$71.5 million. In addition, EPS for Q3 is expected to be $0.02-0.04.

For FY19, the company now expects revenue to be $281-284 million, a raise of ~$4 million compared to their previous guidance. While the revenue raise was larger than the ~$2 million revenue beat during the quarter, I believe guidance could be slightly conservative as the company has historically done a great job at beating estimates. Revenue guidance also implies some slight deceleration of growth during the second half of the year, another reason for some conservatism. In addition, EPS is expected to be $0.22-0.25.

Valuation

After growing ~30% during 2018, BL remains on track to only decelerate slightly to ~25% revenue growth for 2019, which could ultimately prove to be conservative. With the stock approaching all-time highs again, I believe now could be a good opportunity to take in some profits. Considering valuation has ramped as of recently and the stock is coming off a 30% move since reporting earnings, we could see some investors start to take profits.

The chart below does a good job showing other industry-leading names in the software space. A majority of these names are breaking into near markets and are defining how business is done in those industries. These "best of breed" names deserve to trade at premium valuations compared to the market and other software names.

Before the late 2018 stock market correction, BL’s revenue multiple was approaching 13x, which admittedly seemed to be a little high for the time. However, their current valuation appears to have stronger support, considering billings growth just reached 30%, nearly doubling from recent quarterly growth rates.

BL has a current market cap of ~$2.8 billion and with ~$145 million in cash and no debt, they have a current enterprise value of ~$2.65 billion

Management’s new 2019 revenue guidance of $281-284 million implies some deceleration in growth for the remainder of the year, appearing to be a little conservative considering recent quarterly performance. However, if we assume only modest revenue beats for the rest of the year, we could see 2019 revenue reaching ~$290 million. Especially as BL continues to further penetrate the large enterprise and middle-market customer cohort, BL could continue to see their revenue grow over 25% for the next few years.

Assuming $290 million in revenue for 2019 and another year of 25% growth, we could see 2020 revenue of ~$365 million, which would represent a multiple of ~7.3x. While this does appear a little rich, compared to other leading software players, this revenue multiple is appropriate. Even after the 30% run-up in the past few weeks, long-term investors should look to hold onto this name in their portfolio for some time to come.

One of the bigger risks BL faces is new entrants into the market and their valuation approach. Over the long term, there will be other large competitors in this market, especially those companies which already compete in the accounting services and software industry. Due to their relatively expensive revenue multiple, if the market comes under pressure, these more expensive names are usually the first ones to self-correct.

However, over the long run, BL will remain the market leader in the accounting software industry and will ultimately trade at premium valuations until their operations begin to mature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.