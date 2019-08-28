Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity

While management raised full year guidance, revenue is expected to decelerate during the second half of the year which could imply a little conservatism.

Five9 (FIVN) continues to disrupt cloud software for the enterprise contact center market. The traditional call center market has started to move away from legacy investments in personnel and has made greater strides towards software innovation. FIVN remains the clear leader in this market as the only pure-play company.

The company reported very strong revenue growth of 28%, well ahead of consensus expectations. The big revenue beat was largely driven by strength in enterprise customers, which now makes up nearly 80% of total revenue. In addition, management raised guidance well ahead of expectations, which helped the stock pop nearly 25% following earnings. While valuation now remains a little expensive compared to historical averages, the company is the leading player in a market looking to disrupt legacy players.

Data by YCharts

Even after the 25% pop, I believe FIVN has long-term potential to continue growing revenue 15%+ and remains a very good investment. Yes, valuation has risen significantly over the past few months, but rightfully so. Management noted they believe the market remains only 10-15% cloud penetrated, and with ~$24 billion of total global addressable market, there is plenty of room left for FIVN to grow and expand. The company's recently raised guidance implies some revenue growth deceleration during the second half of the year, which could prove to be somewhat conservative, given the company's strength and history of beating estimates.

FIVN competes in the cloud software contact center market, focusing mostly on large enterprises. This market, known as the Contact Center as a Service, or CCaaS, is an estimated $24 billion industry which remains highly underpenetrated. According to FIVN, the CCaaS industry has a global TAM of ~$24 billion, with ~6.4 million agents in North America and ~9.4 million internationally.

Source: Company Presentation

Legacy vendors have historically focused on building on large call centers. This market historically invested in people to work the phones and provide customer service. I am sure many readers have an experience calling customer service and speaking with agents. Not all of these experiences are necessarily negative; however, the use of technology has advanced the customer service experience. Another factor of legacy contact center operations is its use of offshore or nearshore operations. Largely held in India and Philippines, these contact centers play host to hundreds or even thousands of workers. While this offshore work is generally cheaper for the company compared to domestic employees, technology has changed the way contact centers operate.

The CCaaS market, led by FIVN, continues to advance the contact center market by providing software communication services. For example, when you call a contact center and receive an automated voice service, FIVN is behind this.

Q2 Results and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 27% to $77.4 million, which came in ahead of consensus expectations for ~$72 million and above management's previous guidance range of $72-73 million. The strong revenue beat was led by strength within the company's enterprise customers, which represents ~80% of revenue and continues to outpace the overall company's growth. Recurring revenue continues to drive both valuation and growth, with recurring revenue remaining above 90% of total revenue. Dollar-based retention remains very strong at 107% compared to 99% in the year ago period.

Source: Company Presentation

EBITDA margins continue to expand and show strength, coming in ahead of expectations at ~18.5% during the quarter, up nearly 300bps compared to the year ago period. This expansion in EBITDA margin was partially attributed to strength in gross margin, which expanded to 65% during the quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Both of these margins during the quarter remain on track to meet management's long-term model, which includes gross margin reaching 70%+ and adjusted EBITDA reaching 27%+, led by a slowdown in operating expenses such as R&D and G&A due to economies of scale. The better-than-expected revenue during the quarter help lead to an EPS of $0.20, which beat expectations for $0.12.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q3, management expects revenue to be $78-79 million which was nicely above consensus expectations for ~$76 million. In addition, EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.14-0.15, though we could see upside from here based on a combination of better-than-expected revenue and margins.

For the full year, revenue is now expected to be $312.5-314.5 million (up from $304-307 million), which was ahead of consensus expectations for ~$306 million. Even with the strength in revenue growth for the first half of the year, management's guidance could be somewhat conservative, given the implied deceleration in revenue during the second half of the year. EPS for the year is now expected to be $0.70-0.73 (up from $0.61-0.66) and ahead of consensus expectations for $0.64. Even with the big raise, I believe guidance could still be achieved and raised during the next quarter, given the underpenetrated market potential and adjusted EBITDA margins expanding nicely.

Valuation

With the recent strength in the stock post-earnings, up nearly 20%, valuation continues to be on the rise. I agree the company should continue to be valued at a premium over the long term due to the large market potential and global TAM. With revenue growing nearly 30% and adjusted EBITDA margins continuing to expand, there are many metrics of the company investors like. The high recurring revenue structure gives investors greater confidence in the revenue stream, which naturally leads to a higher valuation.

FIVN is the largest pure-play competitor in the CCaaS market and continues to be valued on similar metrics as leading software communication companies such as Twilio (TWLO), RingCentral (RNG), 8x8 (EGHT), Bandwidth (BAND), and Vonage (VG).

Data by YCharts

While TWLO continues to have the highest multiple of these software communication providers, their revenue stream just reached the $1 billion run-rate market and is growing well above 50%. However, FIVN's valuation has approached 10x in the past, which seems reasonable, given the strength in revenue is greater and significant opportunity to keep growing over 15% for many years to come.

Management's recently raised guidance could imply a little bit of conservatism, given the deceleration expected in the second half of the year. Over time, FIVN has done a great job beating expectations and surprising investors to the upside. Management's long-term model demonstrates the company's targets of significant margin expansion over time, and coupled with strong revenue growth, the company is poised to continue on their upward trend.

Though not tempting to add more to a position after a 25% pop in stock price, investors should optimistically add to their position whenever the stock goes through a period of weakness. Given the historical beat and raise pattern, we could see the stock continue to beat expectations over the next few quarter, which could lead to further outperformance.

Risks to FIVN include increased competition from other software communication players. In addition, if the market takes longer to invest in cloud-based contact center solutions, FIVN's growth may be limited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.