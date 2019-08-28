WageWorks: Growth Has Stalled, Vote In Favor Of The Takeover

The company was the subject of an investigation for irregularities in its financial reporting.

WageWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAGE) provides Consumer-Directed Benefits and Health Savings Accounts. HealthEquity has made a takeover offer and due to the expected subdued growth outlook and high P/E multiple of WageWorks, I would vote in favor of the deal.

Financials

WageWorks is a profitable company operating with reasonable margins. Since listing in 2012, the company's profits margins and return on equity have both averaged around 7%. The company's debt levels are well managed with its total liabilities representing 60% of its total asset value. The company's working capital is adequate with a current ratio of 1.4 (meaning that the company can easily pay its bills using its cash reserves and short-term deposits). WageWorks' 2020 P/E multiple is quite high at 66x based on diluted earnings and 29x based on operational earnings.

The chart below visually shows WageWorks' revenue and earnings trend since listing in 2012 along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

WageWorks data by Seeking Alpha

As the above chart shows, WageWorks' revenue steadily increased up until 2017 with a solid growth rate of 33% per year. However, the company's revenue was flat last year in 2018 and the forecasts shows this trend continuing for 2019 with only a slight pickup of 5% expected for 2020.

WageWorks produced a solid earnings result for 2017, but the company couldn't repeat this for 2018. The company's earnings generally trended higher from 2012 until 2018 with an average growth rate of 12% per year. The company's earnings are expected to drop slightly for 2019 before recovering in 2020.

The Takeover Deal

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) has made a takeover bid to acquire WageWorks' stock in a deal worth $2.0 billion. HealthEquity has offered $51.35 per share in cash.

The only press release from WageWorks was dated April 29, 2019. In their press release WageWorks acknowledged that they had received the takeover offer from HealthEquity and that management was reviewing the proposal. The impression I got from the press release was that management was not that keen on the offer and more interested in working on the company's future growth.

WageWorks' management is a new team that was recently appointed after the company's former top level management was dismissed for financial irregularities that were discovered in the company's 2016 and 2017 filings.

The CNBC report dated September 13, 2018 stated that WageWorks' board investigated financial irregularities for the company's 2016 and 2017 financial results. KPMG, its outside auditor, had raised the issues with WageWorks' board about information being withheld.

I think that WageWorks' new CEO, Edgar Montes wouldn't be too keen with the takeover, considering that he was just recently appointed. The impression I get from HealthEquity's press release is that they saw an opportunity to acquire WageWorks whilst the company's stock price was down due to the financial irregularities. HealthEquity stated in their press release that their offer is a 28% premium to WageWorks' average stock price for the month prior to their acquisition proposal being made public. I think HealthEquity included this statement within their press release so that the offer sounds more impressive and substantial. The problem is that WageWorks' stock price had reached around $80 back in 2017, which is considerably more than the $51.35 takeover offer.

I have no doubt that WageWorks' product lineup of Consumer-Directed Benefits and Health Savings Accounts are a good strategic fit for HealthEquity, but I do question whether it's best for WageWorks' shareholders. WageWorks does have a solid history of growth and I personally would have been curious to see the effect WageWorks' new management team would have on the company's future growth (now that the company's financial irregularities are out of the way).

The takeover offer is still subject to both regulatory approval and shareholder approval. There appears to be some unhappy investors as there's legal action against the takeover claiming that the offer omits material information necessary for shareholders to make an informed decision. I think there will always be unhappy investors and while the company has a solid history of growth, the forward P/E multiple is quite high. High P/E multiples are fine as long as the company continues to grow, but the forecasts are for subdued growth until 2020. Without growth, this makes the stock very expensive with its forward P/E multiple of 66x based on diluted earnings. Based on this, if I owned voting stock in WageWorks I would vote in favor of the deal.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to view stock charts as this shows me how the stock has performed.

WageWorks chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade WageWorks' stock price initially surged higher to peak in 2014. The stock then pulled back and essentially traded sideways in the $40 to $65 range until the stock rallied higher in 2018 to peak at around $80. From here the stock sold down to bottom at around $25 at the end of 2018. The stock rallied early this year and continue to rally to around $50 once the takeover was announced.

The takeover offer of $51.35 sits in the middle of the broad trading range since 2014. This means there's plenty of shareholders who bought stock above the takeover price. These investors will no doubly be unhappy with the takeover price and would have hoped for a higher offer. Considering that the forecasts are for subdued growth until 2020, the current stock price is expensive which means that the takeover offer price from HealthEquity is expensive. In other words, HealthEquity is paying a hefty price to acquire WageWorks.

Without the takeover, if WageWorks' growth resumes then I suspect that its stock price would likely head back towards the $80 mark and higher. But if growth remains subdued, then I think its stock price would be vulnerable to a correction (in order to deflate its rather significant P/E multiple).

This makes holding onto WageWorks a riskier investment and investors should take this into account with regards to the takeover offer. While no investor likes the idea of parting with a stock for less than what they paid for it, I think that in this case it's best to support the deal even if it means a loss (as there's a real risk that stock prices could drop back to the $25 low seen this year or even lower if growth continues to stall).

Conclusion

WageWorks has produced solid growth in the past; however, the company's future revenue growth looks like it has stalled. The stock is expensive based on its forward P/E multiple and the company has being the subject of investigation for irregularities in its financial reporting, which resulted in the company's top level management being replaced.

HealthEquity has made a takeover offer of $51.35 per share in cash which is subject to shareholder approval. While there's no doubt that there's going to be unhappy investors (as they bought stock above the takeover offer), I think that WageWorks' growth has stalled and due to its high P/E multiple the stock is vulnerable to a price correction. If I owned voting stock I would vote in favor of the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.