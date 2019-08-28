PolarityTE: Inflection

The upside is huge, but the downside is zero dollars. Be wise and limit your downside.

I will explain the immense scope of the chronic wound market in the US and globally, and how PolarityTE’s first product, SkinTE, fits in.

It was a busy few months for PolarityTE including a leadership change and short-term focus shift. Both are welcome, but there is a huge tail risk involved.

A Roller Coaster Ride

So you say you want to invest in biotech?

PolarityTE (PTE) is a commercial-stage biotech in the regenerative medicine field, where until now there has been much more promise than results. If new management can execute they have an insane amount of runway on their first commercial product, SkinTE, a replacement for split-thickness skin grafts (STSGs).

This quarter saw a bit of turmoil. There is a newish management team, who were all previously part of the company, but the CEO and founder is on indefinite leave. This is an extremely positive development from my point of view, and I will explain why in detail. New management has taken a big pay cut, refocused the company’s commercialization strategy, and stemmed the cash burn.

While PolarityTE has a great product already available for sale, and we are seeing incremental growth there, the risks are still very large. But the price is very low, so I tell people to treat it like a long-term call option. Decide what you’re willing to take a total loss on, and bet that. The upside will be insane if they can make SkinTE the new standard of treatment for any one of the three indications it is very effective at treating, and there is also a pipeline for other tissues and organs.

But the downside is zero dollars, as in a total loss.

Two Important Things

Thing One: My training is in economics and politics, not medicine. I am not a doctor.

Thing Two: There are huge risks involved with any micro-cap biotech; be very afraid.

The Story So Far

With the exception of number 9, I covered all of this in great detail in my Q1 report, so here, bullets will have to suffice:

PolarityTE has developed a regenerative medical technology that is already showing outstanding results in the lab and the clinic. The company's competition for its first commercial product, SkinTE, is the current standard of care for severe burns and wounds, STSGs. There are many reasons why these grafts are terrible. There are three indications for which SkinTE works better than STSGs. Becoming the standard of care for any one of them will send their revenue skyrocketing. They have a pipeline which they believe will launch many products for different organs and tissues. PolarityTE is building a moat comprised of pending patents, a recently granted Canadian patent, trade secrets, compartmentalized internal knowledge, specialized knowledge of key leaders and customer satisfaction. Its products are designed to take advantage of FDA's Section 361 regulatory pathway, which takes one to two years to commercialization rather than ten or more. The company is not stepping on any toes in Big Pharma, for now. 2019 has already been a big year for the company at medical conferences, with more to come. New leadership is focused on cost-cutting and accelerating near-term opportunities. The Directors and Clinical Advisory boards are composed of all-stars.

I covered all of this extensively in my Q1 report, so you can go read about it there, and I’m also happy to answer any questions in the comments.

In this article, I want to focus on the new leadership and direction, as well as the commercialization and capital update, and the many, many headwinds here.

New Leadership, New Focus

In my first article about PolarityTE back in January, I had this to say about founder and then-CEO Denver Lough:

Denver Lough, CEO and head of R&D, is the founder and inventor of the whole thing. SkinTE is already working incredibly well in the clinic, and its pipeline shows great promise. As the head of R&D, he is irreplaceable. But as CEO, he is infected with a mild case of Elon Musk Disease. He tends to express himself in TED-speak that I believe undercuts the seriousness of what he's up to. For example, this leads his official bio: "Dr. Denver Lough has always sought to investigate reality, pursue complex simplicity and develop a new paradigm in translational science." Huh? I believe this sort of thing turns investors off. Dr. Lough should be focused entirely on the SkinTE rollout, interfacing with patients and his fellow doctors, and also leading development of the pipeline. That's where his leadership efforts will be the most valuable. I think the announcement of David Seaburg in the newly created role of President of Corporate Development is an effort to get someone more finance-friendly in front of investors. He is a 25-year vet at Cowen and was already a board member.

It turns out that Micro-Cap Elon Musk Disease was found to be incurable. Dr. Lough’s path here was heavily influenced by his experiences as one of the surgeons who flew in to help out with the Taiwan water park fire, one of the worst mass-casualty burn events ever. It left almost 200 people spread out over 50 hospitals in critical condition, and left surgeons scrambling to find transplantable skin to save people’s lives.

So that is what Dr. Lough was focused on to the exclusion of the other two indications for SkinTE: acute and chronic wounds. I think his motivation here is that he really, desperately wanted to help the worst cases first — the people whose lives could be saved, and whose quality of life afterwards would be dramatically improved.

But he broke CEO Rule Number One: always listen to your customers. The feedback from burn surgeons was that, while the results were impressive, the fact that these giant burns take 8-12 weeks to regenerate full-thickness closure with SkinTE was a non-starter for many of them. Even though they have a terrible effect on post-operative quality of life, they still prefer STSGs, which get the burn closed in about 1-2 weeks. They felt that the risk and patient inconvenience in those extra 7-10 weeks of closure was too much of a hump to get over. The company is working on bringing that timeframe down, and some surgeons are reporting shortened closure time with new dressing techniques. But I think this is a threshold kind of thing, where they need to get it at least close to that STSG timeframe.

But as I said Dr. Lough was determined to help these patients, the ones with the most to gain. I consider him a great innovator and humanitarian, but he was ill-equipped to lead a micro-cap with limited capital, burning it at a fantastic rate.

So new management is a triumvirate, at least for now, composed of the aforementioned David Seaburg, COO Richard Hague and CFO Paul Mann. In regards to that, Seaburg on the earnings call:

The three of us Richard, Paul, myself we are incredibly comfortable working together and collaborating to manage this business. I think the entire organization basically feels the exact same way. Real sense of comfort around the way we think. We're very like-minded and we strategize together in I think a very positive way... But I would say the current leadership structure — I'm thrilled to work with these guys, thrilled to work at this company, couldn't be stronger and I think that that is an overwhelming theme or sort of belief within the entire organization.

This was followed up by the resolution of outstanding issues with Dr. Lough on Monday, for which he received a final settlement:

$3 million in cash. Half in October, and the rest in monthly installments over 18 month.

200k share grant over 18 months

Retains 5% royalty on patents

In addition:

Release of all claims both ways

Lough resigns all positions, including the board.

Lough agrees not to vote his shares against management.

Signs on to financing lock-up requirements as if he were still a board member

As a large shareholder (he owns about a third of the shares), he has 60 days to register his shares for resale as per SEC rules, and he made that request.

His closest allies on the board, Steve Gorlin and Dr. Jon Mogford, are also leaving, likely on the losing side of the vote. Gorlin sold out after the original announcement. Seaburg is now President, off the board, but the triumvirate lives.

The stock? Well, it was pummeled on the news:

That last bit I highlighted is why. But other than spite, I see no reason for him to sell his shares.

It would immediately destroy the value of those shares. See chart. He just negotiated another 200k grant that takes 18 months to award. He just negotiated a $1.5 million payment that takes 18 months to pay off. He just negotiated a 5% royalty.

That being said, never underestimate the power of spite. What everyone forgets is that Steve Jobs lost his job at Apple the first go around because he was about to bring the company down with his profligacy. He would not listen to customer feedback on the original Mac, which sold poorly.

Jobs sold his shares out of spite. You’ll never believe what happened next.

(From Jobs’ resignation date until the October 1987 crash)

Of course, Jobs didn’t own 30% on the company.

I just think Lough wants to be a normal shareholder who can do what he wants without asking permission first. Why would he destroy all the value of what he owns, and what he just negotiated to receive over 18 months? Moreover, if his aim is to bankrupt the company, his patents go in the auction, and who knows what happens then. Maybe his plan is to scoop them up at auction. If so, that’s a terrible plan.

When Do We Get to the Good Part?

There was some other feedback that they were getting from customers: that SkinTE was working exceptionally well and fast with chronic wounds. These are primarily diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and venous leg ulcers (VLUs). These wounds are much smaller than burns or acute wounds, and early results have been excellent.

This led to a bit of investor agita. The other thing about the burn market segment is that the margins are sky-high there. SkinTE is billed by the size of the wound, but the cost of goods to the company is mostly the same for every patient. Larger the wound, larger the margin. For very large burns, it’s in the neighborhood of 99%.

So the chronic wounds, the smallest, have the lowest margins, and they got a couple of small price target downgrades off that. But I think analysts are too transfixed by the insanely high burn margins. They are missing the fact that DFUs are a huge, life-altering problem for large, growing number of people worldwide, and the costs to health care systems is staggering. I had no idea what a huge issue this was until I began looking into it.

This is like the biggest problem you've never heard of. You want to talk about an unmet need — you could drive a truck through through this. Dr. David Armstrong, USC Keck School of Medicine and SALSA

DFUs Are a Huge Problem That is Spreading Globally

The International Diabetes Foundation estimates that there are around 450 million adult diabetics in the world, and that this number will grow past 600 million by 2040. They estimate about half these cases are undiagnosed.

In the US, there are about 30 million diabetics, 38% of them undiagnosed. From 2007-2013, the most recent time period where we have really good epidemiological data, prevalence of diabetes rose by 26% and the cost by 41%. $176 billion annually is the direct cost of diabetes care in the US, and about one third of that cost is for lower extremity care.

Somewhere in the neighborhood of 3 million Americans have DFUs.

The lifetime risk for diabetics is somewhere in the neighborhood of 35%.

About 60% of DFUs become infected.

There will be about 100,000 amputations from current US DFU cases. The amputation rates are much higher outside the US.

Around 40% will have a recurrence within a year. 75% in 5 years. These things are not cured; they go into remission.

The 5-year survival rate among patients with DFU amputations is in the same range as pancreatic and lung cancer.

Moreover, diabetics are using more and more of scarce hospital resources:

20% of all hospitalizations are related to diabetes

80% of patients who visit the ER with a DFU are admitted

16% of those admissions result in amputations

From 2007-2013:

6.7 million ER visits for DFUs or DFIs (diabetic foot infections).

Compared to other ER patients, DFU patients were 3.4 times more likely to be admitted to in-patient

2.1 times more likely to be referred to another doctor

1.9 times more likely to have been a repeat visit

An average visit that lasted 40% longer

This has become a huge burden to hospitals and their emergency departments. Insurance companies are also seeing it.

I had the opportunity to speak with Dr. David Armstrong of the Keck School of Medicine at USC and the Southwestern Academic Limb Salvage Alliance (SALSA). He has spent his entire career, 25 years, dedicated to investigating and solving the problems I laid out above, and ending preventable amputations. He seemed like a man who was very happy that people, not just me, were finally asking questions about this growing problem.

Without exaggeration, I've had well over a hundred conversations with C-suite people over the last 25 years from large health plans around the country, and health ministries around the world, and you know, it used to be, I would show them these data and they'd say, yeah, but there's no way. It's awful, but that can't be right, we’re not seeing it amongst our patients. But now all of a sudden they're checking stuff and they're saying, oh my God, and in the downstream there's this, this and this. There's this long tail. - Dr. David Armstrong

Dr. Armstrong takes what can only be described as a wholistic approach to the problem — the “Alliance” part of SALSA which he takes seriously. He sees it as a team effort involving podiatric surgeons like him, but also vascular surgeons, plastic surgeons, psychologists, occupational therapy, physical therapy, early detection, and vigorous follow up. He is very excited about the potential for connected wearables, and just won an innovation award at CES in January for his connected smart boot co-design. He even has been working with professors at the USC business school on crafting the message to patients on after-care and prevention.

You can go look at his Google Scholar page and see the citations (36k all together), but he’s kind of a big deal, and probably the leading figure internationally on the epidemiology and treatment of DFUs. I spoke with him for 83 minutes. Sometimes you get to listen to someone who understands an issue both on a broad, systemic level, also down to the minutest detail, has thought long and hard about how to communicate it, and is happy to share. That’s David Armstrong.

He also was the lead investigator on the very successful SkinTE DFU trial presented this spring (WARNING: gory clinical photos at that last link), and also a much larger randomized controlled multicenter trial that is enrolling now. They expect to report results in September 2020; Dr. Armstrong described it as a reasonable but aggressive timeline. Dr. Armstrong is also leading a VLU study with a similar design on a later timetable, and it is also enrolling.

In keeping with his philosophy, Dr. Armstrong sees SkinTE’s potential as part of his wholistic program.

So let's say now that you were using a technology, like SkinTE, to help wounds heal faster. But the real thing that you're looking at is not just the wound healing faster. It's the the ulcer free-days, the hospital-free days. So when that wound recurs, which it undoubtedly will if we follow our patients, you now can get at that patient sooner rather than later, rapidly, and heal them with something like this. And so that makes it all the more potentially potent if it's effective because you go at them immediately, rapidly. And that may be the most efficient means to get from wound care to wound closure and into remission.

One of the key benefits here is getting treatment out of emergency rooms and hospitals, and into clinics and offices. Remember, 80% of those with DFUs who show up at ERs are admitted, and there is a 16% amputation rate amongst those admitted.

You’ve seen what a burden this has become on hospitals in the first place. But SkinTE will also allow RNs and nurse practitioners to perform much of the treatment after the first visit, so this will free up podiatric surgeons and other medical and surgical specialists to see more patients.

SkinTE right now is likely singular in this area, but if we're going to be kind of generic to say what’s the Big Idea: imagine if you didn't have to do a skin graft in the hospital, imagine if you could do all that in the clinic, right? And just take a little piece of skin from the clinic, which is what you can do now, right? And if you can create a regime or a culture, where you can work on the fiscal side where you're either assuming risk for this kind of thing, you just get people healed rapidly back home, and you're paying for this that way, or you figure out a way to where you can bill for these things in the clinic, effectively then you win.

Moreover, it is a much deeper market than burns or acute wounds. Treatment for those two indications largely take place at the big burn and trauma centers, and they slow-walk everything. It takes PolarityTE a year from first contact to first paid use. But DFUs are treated by a much larger range of doctors. The most recently published studies show the range. One was headed up by Armstrong, the global leader in this field. On the other end of the spectrum is Dr. Tim Miller, a podiatrist in Mentor, Ohio. He had two intractable cases that had resisted other commercial treatments, and he tried out SkinTE with great success on both. Dr. Armstrong’s study was larger, and also had 100% success with no adverse effects.

There are about 15,000 podiatrists in the US. One of the complicating factors internationally is that most other countries do not have a foot specialty — this problem is treated by endocrinologists, surgeons, vascular surgeons, all of whom see the problem growing where they are. Dr. Armstrong gave me the example of long-time Italian colleagues, trained as endocrinologists, who saw the DFU problem growing in their diabetes patients. Over the past 20 years they became leaders in Italy, now seeing 600-700 surgical patients a year in northern Italy. Dr. Armstrong believes there is a strong need for a specialty just for DFUs that combines skills from podiatrists, surgeons, vascular surgeons and others.

So despite the disappointment regarding those larger margins on burns and acute wounds, chronic wounds are the most likely to show results in the short term, and can be the Trojan horse that gets SkinTE into practices for the wider range of indications. Their sales team has to be careful that it doesn’t get labelled in doctors’ minds as just for small wounds, so there is a risk there.

Let’s put some numbers on it.

Modeling the DFU Market

Turning to the international data from the International Diabetes Federation, globally there is a new DFU every 1.2 seconds, and a DFU amputation every 20 seconds. Some interesting clusters show up when we sort by adult diabetes cases per 1000 total population.

World Bank. International Diabetes Federation.

So for the moment leaving aside the diabetes giants US and China, we see two clusters based around the Arabian Peninsula and the South China Sea. Let’s begin by looking at those two potential markets. These numbers assume that 10% of current diabetics have DFUs and 1.5% will get one annually, both at the low end of estimate ranges.

PolarityTE has simplified their pricing structure based on physician feedback, and it makes our math much simpler here. Instead of charging by the square centimeter, they now have 3 SKUs for small, medium and large. The small, which DFUs fall into, are $1000.

Beginning with the Arab world:

International Diabetes Federation. Rates of current DFUs and annual incidence from Dr. Armstrong of 6% and 1.5% respectively. Revenue is $1000/treatment

A PolarityTE “node” in Riyadh could service over 13 million diabetics. Just a 10% penetration onto that market is $137 million in revenue for current cases, and another $21 million annually.

Jetting over to the South China Sea:

International Diabetes Federation. Rates of current DFUs and annual incidence from Dr. Armstrong of 6% and 1.5% respectively. Revenue is $1000/treatment

A PolarityTE “node” in Singapore could service over 6.8 million diabetics. Just a 10% penetration onto that market is $68 million in revenue for current cases, and another $10 million annually.

Now let’s add the US and China in:

International Diabetes Federation. Rates of current DFUs and annual incidence from Dr. Armstrong of 6% and 1.5% respectively. Revenue is $1000/treatment

Ex-China, a 10% penetration into the other three regions is $500 million in revenues for current cases, and $76 million in annual revenues for new cases. Adding China in brings the value of a 10% market share to $1.6 billion for current cases, and $248 million annually.

I think they can do much better than 10%. This is a $43 billion global market for current cases, and another $6.4 billion annually. That’s the ceiling.

For reference, SkinTE revenues were $500k last quarter. Let’s DCF this thing.

DCF Model

Keep in mind, we are only modeling revenue from DFUs, just a single malady. There’s also much more to this, but let’s keep our focus very narrow here and see what just the DFU business is worth. Also keep in mind that I don’t put much stock in all this, because it’s all dependent on what your assumptions are, and they always turn out to be wrong.

So let’s just begin with a simple revenue model. I’ve made a Google Sheet with all the math, and you can change all the important assumptions and watch the numbers change. I encourage you to do this and see what happens under different scenarios. We’ll look at 5.

Assumptions:

We will begin by assuming DFU market penetration in each of 5 regions for 2019 H2 - 2020 H1, and by 2025 H1: US, China, Arab World, South China Sea, and everyone else. All scenarios will assume a 0.15% penetration in the US for 2019 and 0% for the rest.

Since the problem is growing, we will assume a diabetes prevalence growth rate for each region. I have filled in the IDF estimates in the Google Sheet.

From the first two assumptions, we will infer a 5-year CAGR and grow the intervening years accordingly from 2019. This will give an exponential curve to revenue, growing relatively slowly, then ramping up.

First, we will look at Tall, Grande and Venti scenarios. Like the Starbucks sizes, these are all different versions of large. What we’re trying to look at is what a good next 5 years might look like, because the alternative is probably $0.

See Google Sheet for the math here, and to change assumptions. The 5.87 multiple is the average biotech revenue multiple according to Aswath Damodaran of NYU/Stern. Likely though, if they were showing this sort of growth, the multiple would be higher.

As you can see, these numbers grow fast. I don’t feel like the Tall scenario is absurdly optimistic, and we’re looking at $38/share in revenue.

Let’s put the revenue model into a DCF calculation now. So we need a whole load of new assumptions:

Working Capital Growth Rate

D&A Growth Rate

OpEx Growth Rate

CapEx Growth Rate

Gross Margin

All these growth rates are pretty difficult to assess from our vantage point so early in the game. I kept working capital steady (0%), and went with 15% each for OpEx and D&A, and 20% on CapEx. Play around with the Google sheet and see how it changes the result.

I went with 50% on gross margin for the new small SKU. It’s hard to tell what the actual margins are on this, because there’s other stuff mixed into the consolidated reporting. This will of course change the DCF math a lot if you play around with that one on the Google Sheet.

We also need some other assumptions:

WACC over next 5 years.

Discount rate for inefficiencies from growing too fast

Tax rate

Terminal growth rate

I went with a 12% WACC and a 4% Growing-Too-Fast discount rate for a 16% annual discount rate all together. This very high discount rate accounts for all the risk involved. They don’t pay taxes yet, but we’ll call it 25% for when they do. I’ll use a 10% terminal growth rate, typically on the low-end of high growth situations like we are laying out.

Finally, they may need a capital raise, so you can adjust the 2024 share count and debt. I just went with current numbers, though these are likely to change.

So, on to the assumption-rich results:

Yeah, I know. I didn’t believe it either the first time I did this 3 months ago. But this is a huge, expensive problem that needs a solution badly. What you see is the reward for solving that problem.

Another thing you notice that the astounding growth rates in revenue piles on the extra OpEx and inefficiencies, and even in Venti they don’t see positive cash flow until the front half of 2023. In all these scenarios, there will be a capital raise, so either the share count, or outstanding debt, or both will change. This is because we modeled a constant CAGR which backloads the big jumps in revenue.

But let’s dial it down. In both these next scenarios, I dropped the margin to 40% and bumped up OpEx growth to 25% annually. For the Weak Tea scenario it’s 2.5% in all the regions, and 0.25% in the rest of the world. For Just Here to Use the Restroom, it’s 1% in the regions, and 0% in the rest of the world.

You see how losses pile up quickly here until they hit about 2% penetration in the Weak Tea scenario, which won’t be reached until the front half of 2025. They could be out of business before then, but if still open, $41 is still over 1000% return in 5 years. But our final scenario likely sees them out of business before the end of 2021.

I think the most probable scenarios are Venti, and Just Here to Use the Restroom. All or nothing.

The Part Where I Really Blow Your Mind

The numbers I just estimated are for a single indication, DFUs. According to Dr. Armstrong, this is the largest group of chronic wounds, but all the others put together number about as many as DFUs. What I just described to you is only about half the chronic wound market. Whatever revenue number you come up with playing around in the Google sheet, you can pretty much double that for all chronic wounds.

The chronic wound market is only one of three markets that PolarityTE is targeting for SkinTE.

SkinTE is only the first in a pipeline of regenerative technologies that will cover many tissues and organs.

There is a long, long runway here that stretches much farther than we can see.

But none of that means that doctors will necessarily integrate SkinTE into their practices, which has to be the first step.

What Problem Does It Solve for the Customer?

This is the key question for any new product. Customer satisfaction and experience is my number one metric for all companies, and for new products it’s even more important. In health care, there are four customers for every sale: doctors, administrators, third-party payers, and of course the patient. They all have aligned, but slightly different interests. Doctors drive the process, but the other three can be a speed bump in any number of ways. So what problems can it solve?

Doctors:

Moves treatment from hospitals to the clinic, and allows doctors to offload some of the treatment to nurses and nurse practitioners.

As such, they can see more patients, don’t need to book time in the hospital, and narrows billing down to a single SKU.

Administrators:

Frees up scare resources in operating rooms, hospital beds, and especially overburdened ERs.

Third-Party Payers

Will bring treatment and recurrence costs down.

Patients:

Highly improved outcomes and marked improvement in quality of life.

Life-saving in the worst cases.

So that is the landscape. How is commercialization going? Slowly.

Commercialization Update

The central problem in pacing up adoption of SkinTE is the time it take from first contact with a medical group to the first paid use in that medical group. It’s taking them from 6-9 months to get past approval from the value action committees, and then of course, the first one’s free. Hospitals typically have been trialing it on the toughest cases that have already rejected STSGs or are likely to. So that’s another 2-3 months for them to see results on the freebie. In all, it can take up to a year to get to the first paying patient.

The good news is that they are now almost a year into the process, and they have six large hospital groups representing dozens of hospitals and thousands of doctors finally past approval and free trials. In Q2, only 18 doctors used SkinTE in these six groups, so the near-term potential for growth there is large.

So in Q2, they had 46 paid cases versus 41 in in Q1. There was more of a mix towards the higher margin acute wounds in the quarter, so SkinTE revenue was up 70%. There were 14 new doctors using SkinTE and 14 repeat customers (an average of 2.25 per repeat customer). They are counting on these repeat customers to step up their usage, and also to evangelize the product to other doctors in their system. To that end, the company is setting up a speakers’ bureau.

So this is where it stands — very slow growth, but they have a toehold in several large systems with more to come. I remain optimistic, especially now that everyone seems to be pulling in the same direction.

The SEC

In March, the SEC opened an investigation into PolarityTE stock. I know nothing beyond what was in their SEC filing. That is all anyone outside the SEC knows, though I’m sure someone in the comments will tell you with great assurance they know what is going on. Don’t believe them, they are likely just talking their book.

Here is the entirety of their statement, and everything everyone knows. You can make your own judgements. I have my own, but it is just speculation.

We have been the target of what we believe to be manipulative short seller attacks and coordinated “short and distort” campaigns, including, but not limited to, Citron Research, led by Andrew Left, Sharesleuth and Capital Forum, as well as anonymous persons and entities who post and/or publish what we believe to be coordinated, deliberately and purposefully false materials on or within internet-based platforms, including, but not limited to, blogs, chat rooms, forums and social media. We believe these materials, communications and “short and distort” efforts to be highly coordinated with purposefully manipulative trading activities of our securities and have therefore monitored closely these events, which we do not tolerate. In June and October 2018, Citron published reports with what we believe to be false and misleading information about PolarityTE, including a narrative about Barry Honig and Michael Brauser, the former co-chairmen of the board of directors (Mr. Honig is also the former Chief Executive Officer) of Majesco Entertainment Company, our corporate predecessor prior to its acquisition of PolarityTE NV and our current regenerative medicine business in April 2017. Despite what we believe to be clear inaccuracies in each Citron report and the Capital Forum report, our stock price was significantly negatively affected following the release of each report. After a third-party vendor we retained identified highly unusual trading activity in the Company’s stock took place around the time of release of the Citron and Capitol Forum reports, we reported apparent intentional market manipulation by third parties to FINRA, Nasdaq and the SEC in October 2018. On September 7, 2018, the SEC filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (SEC v. Honig et al., No. 1:18-cv-01875 (S.D.N.Y. 2018)) alleging that certain persons, including John Stetson, our former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Barry Honig, who is also a current 5% shareholder of the Company, and Michael Brauser, who is also a current 5% shareholder of the Company, manipulated the price of securities of three public companies (none of which is PolarityTE). This complaint, which was amended on March 8, 2019 (as amended, the “Complaint”), alleges that the defendants violated the anti-fraud and other provisions of the Securities Act, the Exchange Act and SEC rules promulgated thereunder by writing, or causing to be written, false or misleading promotional articles, engaging in a variety of other manipulative trading practices as well as filing false reports of their beneficial ownership or failure to file reports of their beneficial ownership when required to do so. In October 2018, we received a document request and inquiries from the SEC relating to subjects addressed in the short seller reports and cooperated fully by providing the SEC with all information relevant to their requests. On March 1, 2019, we received a subpoena from the SEC requesting additional documents related to, among other things, communications and agreements between us and, among others, John Stetson, Barry Honig and Michael Brauser, the transaction pursuant to which Majesco Entertainment Company acquired PolarityTE NV and our current regenerative medicine business, the performance of and communications with regulators regarding SkinTE, our lead product, and any promotion of the Company or its securities. On March 4, 2019, we obtained from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to the Company’s public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation provisions of the Exchange Act. We intend to fully cooperate with the SEC regarding their March 2019 subpoena and this ongoing investigation.

In any event, short interest has cooled, but is still very high.

The Shorts

This gets into the short seller’s case, which was launched by Andrew Left and Citron in two of their typically short, incendiary reports last year, including 9 usages of the word “fraud". The case is essentially:

SkinTE does not work, and is a fraud.

PolarityTE is run by a bunch of crooks.

It is a pump-and-dump fraud.

These are claims are absurd on their face. In the first place, I have seen the results of SkinTE with my own eyes and have talked to patients. Moreover, I have spoken with world-renowned medical professors, surgeons and podiatrists who are using it their practices, and vouch for its effectiveness. Whom should I believe? Andrew Left or my own lying eyes and world-renowned medical experts?

Left also makes much of their patent pending status in the US. While this is true, these things take a long time, and they were just recently granted their Canadian patents. Lough made mistakes in communicating the patent status, because again, he was a poor CEO.

The second claim has about 25% truth to it. Dr. Lough was not the savviest of businessmen. When he was trying to find investors, he fell in with a very bad crowd — a group of shady investors led by the notorious Barry Honig. At first, they held prominent positions on the board, but that hasn’t been the case for almost a year now, as one by one they were removed by the adults in the room. The last one, Stetson, was gone on September 7 2018.

This was a shady bunch, and they are most likely going to face stiff fines or jail time for their shenanigans with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and other companies. But this is not one of them. It is not a pump-and-dump scam.

How do I know? Well, in the first place, if this was a pump-and-dump, they are very, very bad at it:

They should have dumped when they were up 900%, but for some reason, they all held on to their shares. Honig even bought more this year after the management shift.

fintel.io

He upped his stake by 31%. Everyone assumed at a minimum he would have to sell to pay for his defense, and if you look, he did liquidate his holdings in two other companies, but at the same time upped his PolarityTE stake. This is not a pump-and-dump.

Insiders are also buying in, in two waves:

fintel.io

There are also a ton of awards and option exercises. The one sale you see there is Steve Gorlin, who was one of Lough’s board members, was not down with the management shift, and will be off the board soon.

This is all nonsense. There are plenty of real reasons to be afraid of investing in this company, but this is most decidedly not one of them.

So What Are Those Reasons?

I went over this in greater detail in my January article, but let’s briefly run it down.

All Microcap Biotechs Are Dangerous

MamboZ

Fear is normally not a healthy instinct in the market, but for high risk/reward investments like biotechs, fear keeps you on your toes.

All new biotechs launching a single product or pipeline are very risky by nature. More than any other business, the regulatory, competitive, news-cycle and macro pressures are huge. How does a tiny company navigate the thicket of the FDA, insurance companies and medical-group administrators? They have four customers for every sale - doctor, patient, hospital administrators, and third-party payers. How do they satisfy all these parties, whose interests are not always aligned? How can their sales force compete with Big Pharma's? Can they survive a bad news cycle? How will they be able to navigate the unpredictable when they already have such a thin margin for error?

The boulder they are pushing uphill is massive.

Never overinvest in risky assets. The rewards from the winners are outsized, so protect your downside. Don't read this report, get too excited, and start dreaming of that house in Aspen you want. Downsize your dreams to a Winnebago; you can always drive it to Aspen.

If you worry that you are overweight biotech, you likely are.

If you are not a doctor or a biologist with specific experience, you will always be operating at an information disadvantage, which is never a good thing. Unless you have devoted your professional life to it, you will never be able to fully understand the medicine involved, and there will always be a level where you will need to trust the opinions of experts: doctors, healthcare executives and patients. Especially in the wake of the Theranos fraud, everyone is on high alert.

Biotechs require regular news-watching, as there can always be a relevant headline from a regulatory agency or from the clinic. Always check your confirmation bias daily; you may have been right yesterday, but wrong today. There is no substitute.

Staying Open

You don’t need to have an MBA to know that keeping the doors open is challenge number one for all new companies. New management has reduced the monthly burn from $5 million to $4.1 million, and they hope to bring it down farther. Part of the cost cutting was the triumvirate and other top management all took a big haircut on their salaries. This both cuts costs and sends the right message to investors and internally. There have also been a rash of insider buys I detailed above.

They finished the quarter with $58.2 million cash, so that gives them until the end of August 2020 at the current burn rate, longer if they can trim it, which they seem confident they can. They also have $170 million left on a $200 million mixed shelf they filed in February.

The Regulatory Thicket

There is a lot of confusion which needs a bit of clearing up. SkinTE and OsteoTE are "registered" with the FDA, and that phrase smells funky to people, but they don't understand the specific regulatory framework under which these products operate. Human cells, tissues and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps) are governed by FDA regulations that provide a different pipeline than for traditional drug candidates.

SkinTE and OsteoTE are registered as HCT/Ps under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act, FDA Title 21CFR1271.10. While still subject to strict oversight, the pathway allows self-designation and commercial use while clinical trials are still underway. So far there have been zero adverse effects from SkinTE and OsteoTE, so the FDA has used a light touch.

This can change in a heartbeat. Either the FDA or Congress can choose to change the Section 361 requirements. Even though PolarityTE specifically designs around current requirements, the FDA might decide it doesn't meet them and push it back to the Section 351 pipeline, which is less self-regulated and requires about 10 years to market, rather than the 1-2 years for Section 361 products. It is also subject to snap facility inspections, and failure could stop it cold, albeit temporarily.

The good news on this front is the recent addition of Minnie Baylor-Henry to the Board of Directors. Baylor-Henry is an attorney who spent eight years at the FDA as Director of the Division of Drug Marketing, Advertising and Communications (now the Office of Prescription Drug Promotion) before 10 years at Deloitte and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), where she finished up as J&J Worldwide VP of Regulatory Affairs for Medical Devices & Diagnostics. She currently runs her own regulatory consulting firm.

Just a hunch, but she may be of some assistance here.

Just the VACs, Ma’am

Another big hurdle is getting approved by medical groups for use in their hospitals and clinics. This is a long drawn-out process, the procedures of which vary from institution to institution. There is no one way in, but all new products must get past the dreaded value action committees (VACs).

Like every committee in history, successful navigation for third parties depends as much on understanding its internal politics as having something of value to offer. Some committees only meet quarterly. The approval process takes up to six months and then of course, the first one's free. Because it takes months for SkinTE to do its thing, it can take up to a year to get from VAC to actual revenue. It is the Great Black Hole of Bureaucratic Uncertainty Number One (GBHBU1).

They are now approved for use in six of these very large groups.

GBHBU2

Insurance companies and other third-party payers. They are the Great Black Hole of Bureaucratic Uncertainty Number Two.

Insurance companies exist to pool and manage risk, so they are naturally averse to it. Changes move slowly and deliberately, and not until they've done a proper cost/benefit actuarial analysis. This can take years of clinical use.

There is not much PolarityTE can do here except keep pushing, but cost versus graft surgery is certainly in its favor. They reported that all the paid uses in Q2 were paid by third parties, so that’s a good start

Big-Footed?

Here's a bit of unambiguous good news. The company's competition is the current standard of care, split-thickness grafts, an expensive and frequently unsuccessful surgical procedure. There is no big pharmaceutical company which is threatened by this except on the very margins, so there is no reason for Big Parma to Big Foot it. Yet.

Competition

Right now, there is nothing else in the exact category of SkinTE — it’s sort of its own thing at the moment. But my conversation with Dr. Armstrong reminded me of one thing: he doesn’t care about the company. He is excited about SkinTE because he sees the potential for solving some of the problems he’s been working on for decades. But if something else came along that proved to be as effective at a lower price, or more effective, I think he would get excited about that.

Right now, however, they have this to themselves.

Investing in PolarityTE for Fun and Profit

I like roller coasters, so the fun part is built in. The profit, as you saw in our DFU modeling, is there for the taking, but this is a business where nothing is guaranteed, and the road is littered with promising failures.

But I’m even a little more bullish than I was before, and I am accepting the possibility that Denver Lough decides to drive the stock price to $1. Like I said, he will find a buyer here.

But none of that changes the math. Learning about the immense scope of the DFU problem, and the market out there for a product that can help fix it really reset my expectations. We won’t know for sure until the study is complete in September of 2020, but it seems like the perfect marriage of unmet need and product.

But beyond that, DFUs and other chronic wounds, with their low SKU price can be a Trojan horse that gets SkinTE into practices, hospitals and medical groups, and it can spread to the other indications from there.

So treat PolarityTE like a long term call option. Decide of what you are willing to take a total loss on and bet that. The upside is insane, the downside is zero.

There are also January 2021 options, which gives the company 15 months, and is 4 months after the scheduled DFU study release. They are very illiquid with giant spreads, but if you are patient, you can pick them up at good prices like I did on Monday when everyone was panicking.

So be careful, limit your downside, and sit tight. Further update forthcoming in three months or as events dictate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.