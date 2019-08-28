Apache Corporation: Undervalued With Strong Yield

Apache Corporation (APA), an independent energy company with a long history headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a good buy at current levels. The company operates onshore assets in the Permian and Gulf Coast regions as well as offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, the company has global operations both offshore and onshore. APA is a major player in crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas production.

In a volatile energy environment with dark headlines, APA has been hit in recent weeks from a stock price perspective. This may give investors an opportunity to gain exposure at attractive levels.

A Look at Fundamentals

APA has a market capitalization of just over $8 billion. The company is trading at a price to book value ratio of ~1.2, but a compelling price to free cash flow ratio of just over 3x. In addition, the company pays a dividend of $1/share or a yield of just under five percent. Debt levels are sustainable at the company and the company's margin profile is superior to peers. Share dilution is one thing to watch over coming quarters as the company's number of outstanding shares is high at just under 400 million.

However, the company has strong management who have proven themselves at successful capital allocation. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of commodity price uptrends in the future and has a decently well-diversified portfolio of energy assets with potentially improving operating margins to capitalize on market shifts.

In a consolidating energy market, it makes sense that an acquisitive player like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) or Exxon Mobil (XOM) may find APA's assets to be attractive and indeed accretive to fold into their own operations. In an environment with continued low interest rates for the time being, these larger energy players' cost of capital remains lower and this could spur additional M&A activity in the space. APA remains a prime company as a potential takeover target for a larger energy bidder, especially at these relatively lower levels.

Recent Insider Support

Since May, directors and senior management officials at the company have been purchasing several hundred thousand dollars' worth of shares between $21.83 and $30.25. Buyers of the stock today in the $20 range have an opportunity to gain exposure to the common equity of APA at a price lower than these recent insider purchases. Most recently, board director John E Lowe purchased $109,131 worth of 5,000 shares at a cost of $21.83, bringing his total shareholdings to 30,000 shares. There are many reasons insiders sell stock, but the only reason they buy is that they anticipate the stock price increasing. Many academics have studied the positive correlation between increasing levels of insider buying and prospective stock returns.

Potential Risks

Management performance may deteriorate on a fundamental basis, which could pose a risk to long equity investors. However, given the company's history, this is less likely.

Additional equity dilution could prevent shareholders from maximizing returns to capture the full extent of gains from operational execution at APA. Investors should continue to monitor share dilution levels across coming quarters.

Finally, continued commodity price weakness is a major risk for APA long equity investors. The company is highly levered to commodity prices which are out of management's control in the highly volatile energy sector. However, commodity prices have been weak in recent months and there is potential upside on the other side of the coin.

Conclusion

Long equity shareholders of APA should continue to maintain conviction in their investment in the company, and should look for price weakness to add opportunistically. Those investors seeking additional exposure to the sector should do their diligence on APA as an addition to their portfolio. The company has strong potential to outperform. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.