Watch The Chilean Peso

This is the most recent article in a series on possible diversification for investors. The US dollar is probably going to depreciate. Investors can take advantage now of the strength of the US dollar to acquire foreign currencies and make investments abroad. Chile is the best place for investment in Latin America.

Latin America

Of all the countries in Latin America Chile is probably the best bet for investment. Cuba and Venezuela are practically no-go zones for American investors. Mexico is plagued with crime, corruption and violence. Central American countries like Honduras and Nicaragua are not havens for investors. Argentina should be avoided absolutely. Inflation is a problem there, and the economy is in shambles. Investors who bought 100-year Argentinean bonds two years ago now regret their investment. See the Bloomberg chart.

Brazil is very big but the currency is volatile, and corruption is rife in the country.

Chile

Chile at the present time has a stable government after the many years of military dictatorship with Pinochet. The main problem is taxation of dividends, which is 35% or 44.5% depending on which of two systems is followed. A proposed 20% tax is under consideration. Investors should be aware that taxation in any case will be an issue and presently the situation is in flux. There is a bilateral tax treaty between Chile and the US that is still waiting to be approved by Congress. When this treaty enters in force, US investors will be better protected than under the current treaties.

It is still possible for US investors to buy relatively cheap Chilean pesos. One US dollar is worth a bit more than 700 Chilean pesos.

The stock market has its ups and downs and went from 18,000 in 2016 up to 29,000 in 2018 but has since fallen back to 23, 367. This means that Chilean stocks have become much cheaper recently. The Santiago Stock Exchange is one of the most innovative in Latin America.

Chile Stock Market (IGPA)

The interest rate is 2.5%, and the central bank resorts to stimulus if the economy slows down.

Chile Interest Rate

The inflation forecast is for 3% annually for the next two years. Considering the rate of inflation and the depreciation of the currency, foreign investors do not take on a high exchange rate risk. It therefore seems that Chile has an economy that is stable enough for investors to be able to sleep at night without worrying about catastrophic events.

Mining

Mining is, of course, a major industry in Chile, especially copper as well as iodine, molybdenum, rhenium, gold, silver, iron, coal and lithium. State-owned companies are relatively important in Chile. Codelco, state-owned, is the biggest copper mining company globally.

Santiago

One important point about Chile is that the capital, Santiago, is a big modern city with very expensive real estate. The rest of the country is at a different level.

Wine

One product that has gained momentum in recent years is wine. The wine industry in Chile has expanded considerably and undergone significant changes. Investors can buy a producing fully managed vineyard, make a bit of a profit and have their own labels on their own wine for relatively small amounts, namely, as little as $100,000.00. A reliable real estate agent can be helpful in choosing an appropriate property.

Diversification

Previous articles looked at Australia, Canada and Switzerland. It may be asked why even consider Chile when there are excellent possibilities of investment elsewhere. The point of including Chile as a viable investment alternative is that it widens the scope of diversification on one`s portfolio. If Latin America is to be taken into account, then Chile is the best bet.

