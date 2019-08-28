Considering Whether Kirkland's Is Walking Its Talk

Two of the categories have landed in brick and mortar locations. It's time to evaluate whether Mr. Woodward is walking his talk.

In 2019, the retailer introduced three categories intended to "change the trajectory of the company" - tabletop, bedding, and rugs.

In October 2018, Steve Woodward became CEO at home decor retailer, Kirkland's. In his first earnings call, he stated there wouldn't be rug-pulling out from under the Kirkland's loyal.

Two of the three categories of goods intended to "change the trajectory of the company" have landed in stores near me for struggling home décor retailer, Kirkland's (KIRK).

During his first earnings call last November, the then-new CEO pledged the company would "stay in the lane of affordable home decor". In his second, he defined value based on "design, price, and quality". As well, he certainly seemed to be operating with an awareness of competitors.

"I think that we require the customer that expects us to give her a better look for the dollar than she can find at other retailers." (emphasis added) "We do win by being a value retailer in this space and I really like that part of our DNA and want to make sure that we are providing the lower alternative cost than some of our specialty retailers that we compete with." (emphasis added)

In fact, it was this awareness of the competition that drove the introduction of new categories - rugs, bedding, and tabletop.

"I was really kind of amazed that we were lacking some of the large category drivers that really benefit most retailers in the first, second, and third quarters. We just didn't have that in our mix."

Concerns

From the initial announcement in October 2018, I've waved a warning flag about whether Kirkland's new CEO, Steve "Woody" Woodward, was a good fit for the retailer. Sure, his reputation in the home décor industry is enviable. In 2016, Better Homes and Gardens named him an influential style maker. He joined Kirkland's from Crate and Barrel Holdings, and his career spans executive positions with other higher-end retailers.

Still, I've questioned whether Mr. Woodward would be able to relate to the Kirkland's loyal. In the marketplace, Kirkland's considers itself a lower-cost provider. Source

And, from the beginning, even Mr. Woodward acknowledged the disconnect.

"Because I honestly respect the current customer - she has been loyal to Kirkland's, we want to make sure that she is engaged in part of our, what I would not call a turn-around, but a refresh of the Kirkland's brand. I love the DNA of this company."

And, he's talked the talk since he took the helm at Kirkland's. But, now, there's evidence to judge regarding whether he's walking the walk. All three categories of trajectory-altering merchandise are available online, and two categories are available in stores for in-person inspection.

Before Evaluating

Before judging the merchandise, it's important to review the requirements (besides "value") the retailer attempted to meet.

First, Mr. Woodward insisted the lines be proprietary.

"Because we felt like we needed to, if we're going to introduce those new large categories, we needed them to be proprietary and unique and not following things on the same looks that other retailers had, to really approach it with our modern farm house aesthetics."

Second, he ensured the lines were recognizable as a Kirkland's product.

"We are very bullish about our new product assortments that we've got coming in, such that it will be identifiable to both our core customer as well as new customers."

Kirkland's was one of very few retailers not yet employing a direct sourcing model. The third requirement for the new categories was to employ the retailer's newly-developed direct sourcing model.

"We've also done some of these new categories with our direct sourcing model and that's why most of these categories land at the beginning of the third quarter and will benefit in the third quarter and fourth quarter."

Let the Testing Begin

Since Kirkland's lists its competitors as Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx (TJX) and At Home (HOME), it would certainly be fair to start there. In the image below are three dinnerware lines, including Kirkland's new proprietary products.

Sources: T.J. Maxx, At Home, Kirkland's

It's probably already obvious the characteristic of being recognizable from the competition would be debatable. Yet, in a sea of Kirkland's products, this dinnerware would "fit in".

Much more pertinent, it is quite obvious Kirkland's products are pricier - a lot pricier. At $6 each, a 16-piece set would cost the Kirkland's loyal $96 - 92% more than the offering from T.J. Maxx (pictured as the top option in the above image) and 60% more than the offering from At Home (pictured as the middle option in the above image).

One could argue the Kirkland's enthusiast could take advantage of the retailer's promotions. Yet, even with a rarely-offered 25% discount on total purchase, the 16-piece set would cost $72 - more than the offerings at competitors.

In a nutshell, Mr. Woodward has done exactly what some suspected he would do - push prices higher. Yet, the retailer is purporting its average item price is actually significantly lower. In its 2018 annual report, Kirkland's redefined its "strong value proposition".

"While we carry some items online and in our stores that sell for several hundred dollars, our average item price is approximately $10 to $15, and our items are perceived by our customers as affordable home décor, accessories and gifts." (emphasis added)

This statement differs from the version in previous annual reports.

"While we carry some items in our stores that sell for several hundred dollars, most items sell for under $30 and are perceived by our customers as very affordable home décor, accessories and gifts." (emphasis added)

This average item price has been "cut in half" through an interesting, arguably misleading, strategy. For example, Kirkland's is selling its dinnerware by the piece. Now, instead of having one product SKU for a 16-piece dinnerware set priced at $96, it has 4 product SKUs - plate, bowl, salad plate, and cup - each priced at $6. The impact to "average item price" is illustrated below with a random set of products.

Source: Author-created from company data

Likewise, its new flatware product is sold by the place setting dissimilar to competitors' products packaged for a family of four. Thus, this product SKU retails for $10. Again, it does help lower the average item price. Source

Comparatively, competitors' products range from as low as $14.99 to as much as $59.99 for a 20-piece flatware set. Curiously, Kirkland's seemed to miss an opportunity to offer its flatware individually or as open stock. Competitors, on the other hand, do have such offerings. Source: At Home

Regardless of the competition's product assortment, the adherence to a traditional definition for a flatware place setting could be considered quizzical.

Many are already noticing the largest consumer demographic, millennials, don't necessarily embrace the values of their elders. Grandma's fine china is less cherished.

"But now times have changed and most fancy "hand wash only" place settings are eschewed in favor of pretty yet practical dishes. Most couples opt for everyday dinnerware, even for fancy parties and holidays, leaving the china industry in a big slump."

And, not surprisingly, the flatware utilized at a meal is being culled, leaving soup spoons and salad forks deemed unnecessary.

"Home improvement company Porch conducted a survey and found a shocking statistic-one third of millennials cannot identify a butter knife."

Kirkland's could have, even perhaps should have, embraced the trend and, at the very least, offered multiple packaging options on its flatware.

For the tabletop category, my initial reaction is mixed. Kirkland's did hit the target of "modern farmhouse". But, in my opinion, it completely missed the "strong value proposition" goal.

The rug category fared no better, in my estimation. Brick and mortar locations are featuring twenty styles, while the website offers hundreds more. The featured offerings come in two sizes - 5'x7' and 8'x10'. The 5'x7' option costs $199, while the 8'x10' option doubles in price to $399.

Comparatively, 5'x7' rugs on the T.J. Maxx website typically range from $79.99 to $129.99. There are far fewer 8'x10' options. The price range on the few 8'x10' rugs available is from $349.99 to $399.99.

At Home devotes much more retail space to flooring compared to Kirkland's or T.J. Maxx. Brick and mortar locations offer hundreds of options while the website features thousands. As such, the price range at At Home expands in line with the myriad of options. At Home's website does not allow a search on rug size which makes it impossible to compare alternatives from Kirkland's in an apples to apples fashion. It does appear the high point of its range is also $399.99 while the lower end of the price range is far below $199.99.

The following image captures rugs a consumer might consider when shopping for a multi-color Boho-inspired 5'x7' rug. As shown, when compared to competitors, the Kirkland's loyal must make a strong case for spending more.

Sources: Kirkland's, At Home, T.J. Maxx, T.J. Maxx

Once again, Kirkland's brick and mortar flooring options would be considered attractive and "on target". But, again, in my opinion, it does appear to have missed the "strong value proposition" goal.

The bedding category should hit brick and mortar locations near me in late September. But a website search for farmhouse-inspired product at kirklands.com reveals enough to validate the suppositions formed in the other two categories. Two more searches on athome.com and tjmaxx.tjx.com provide a similar story. Kirkland's is charging much more for its offerings.

Source: At Home, T.J. Maxx, Kirkland's

A Hypothesis

During the first quarter earnings call, Mr. Woodward reminded patience would be necessary.

"The strategy we are executing was never going to be a first quarter story."

With the new product categories now available to judge, the reason for his comment appears much more explicable - Kirkland's customer base will need to turn over first. Clientele finding Restoration Hardware (RH), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel too expensive must first find Kirkland's. The retailer may have to bank on Woody's fans from the specialty retailers following him.

There were other crumbs along the way.

"It's very value-driven and I want to stay with that proposition because there's a lot of white space, I believe, above the big box value players but below the specialty players."

Unfortunately, his claim in his first earnings call with the retailer does seem to now be a contrarian position.

"Analyst: But, just to clarify, it sounds like you're not planning on pulling the rug out from under the existing customer, pun intended. Mr. Woodward: I'm not a rug-puller-out there."

Shareholders will, most likely, be excited by the possibility of higher price points for Kirkland's new wares. But shareholders must also be cognizant of the perception the company is pulling rugs from under its loyal customers.

Time will tell if the Kirkland's loyal is still standing or has been tripped up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.