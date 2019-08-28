Investment Thesis

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF) (TSX:INE) delivered solid Q2 2019 results thanks to its Cartier Wind Farms acquisition last year. The company also has two major projects reaching completion before the end of this year that should increase its current capacity by 30%. It also has a rich development pipeline that will enable it to expand its capacity through 2022. The company pays a growing 4.7%-yielding dividend. However, it is trading at a premium valuation to its peers. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Recent Development: Q2 2019 Highlights

Innergex delivered a solid Q2 2019 thanks to its Cartier Wind Farms acquisition that the company closed in late 2018. As a result, its total power production increased by 15% year over year to 1,742 GWh. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA also increased by 15% to C$105.2 million.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Looking forward, we continue to have a positive view of Innergex’s growth outlook for the following reasons:

Two major projects reaching completion in H2 2019 should boost its top and bottom lines

Innergex has two major projects that will reach commercial operation date in the second half of 2019. Its 250 MW Phoebe solar project in Texas is the largest solar project in Texas. This project is expected to reach completion before the end of the year. Innergex’s 350MW Foard City wind project expects to reach completion by the end of September. These two projects will increase its power generation capacity significantly. For the reader’s information, Innergex has 66 operating facilities that has 1,988 MW of total capacity. Therefore, these two projects will increase its capacity by 30.2%.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

A rich development pipeline

Besides its two major projects reaching completion, the company also has several development projects. As can be seen from the table below, these projects have capacities of 377.5MW and are expected to reach completion before the end of 2022.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Innergex has additional greenfield projects with capacity of 750MW

Innergex plans to build a portfolio of greenfield projects in the U.S. The company has so far secured about 300-400 MW of greenfield projects and hopes to reach 750MW. This should add additional growth projects beyond its current development pipeline.

Long weighted average PPA duration

Innergex has 66 facilities in commercial operation as of June 30, 2019. It has a weighted average remaining life of 16.9 years (based on gross long-term average production). This is much longer than Northland Power’s (OTCPK:NPIFF) weighted average remaining life of 11.1 years. Innergex's long weighted average PPA duration provides good earnings visibility in the next decade.

Valuation Analysis

Innergex currently trades at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 16.60x. This is significantly higher than Northland Power’s 9.64x, TransAlta Renewables' (OTC:TRSWF) 10.84x and Algonquin Power’s (AQN) 13.34x. Therefore, we think its shares are trading at a premium valuation already.

A growing dividend with a manageable payout ratio

Innergex currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.175 per share (C$0.70 per share annualized dividend). This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.7%. The company has increased its dividend in each of the past five years. The company’s dividend is safe with a sustainable payout ratio of 65% based on its trailing 12-month free cash flow.

Risks And Concerns

Innergex faces several risks:

(1) Rising construction cost due to higher wages and raw materials (e.g. steel price).

(2) Regulatory risk. Once its PPA expires, the company needs to negotiate a new PPA. It may be difficult to negotiate a new PPA with a favorable contract price. This is because many of its PPAs were signed with a favorable government subsidy many years ago.

(3) Since most of its projects are located outside of Canada, its revenue and net income are subject to currency risk.

(4) Rising interest rate may increase interest expense for its future projects.

(5) Construction delays due to shortage of labor as the U.S. unemployment rate remains at a record low in 2019.

Investor Takeaway

We like Innergex’s rich development pipeline, and its long weighted average PPA duration. However, we think its shares may be a bit pricey right now. We think a pullback will provide a better risk/reward profile.