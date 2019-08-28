Mimecast: Valuation Could Be Near Bottom Despite Strong Quarter

Despite the stock being down over 5% since Mimecast (MIME) reported earnings, the company continues to post solid financials as they gain scale and take market share. Revenue grew 32% on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA both came in ahead of consensus expectations. The shares have continued to remain under pressure especially during a heightened time of global uncertainty and talks of trade wars continuing.

Management lowered their full-year guidance by ~$2 million at the midpoint, though this was due to greater currency headwind for the remainder of the year. MIME has a lot of international exposure and with currencies such as the British pound getting weaker, management needed to reduce their guidance.

I believe over the long term, MIME remains a very attractive opportunity and investors could start to see the multiple gap between MIME and their closest competitor, Proofpoint (PFPT), start to converge. These two companies continue to lead the email security market, both trading at premium revenue multiples. However, given MIME's international exposure and revenue growth strength, these multiple could start to converge and investors could start to see MIME trade at a multiple similar to PFPT.

Last year, MIME acquired Ataata, a leader in cybersecurity training and awareness. This product likely competes closely with PFPT's acquisition of Wombat Security. Security training and awareness is a fast-growing sub-market due to enterprises constantly looking to train their employees on proper email security methods. Hackers continue to transform their ability to get information from enterprises and the weakest point of contact remains the employee. Sufficient email security training can lead to less enterprise hacks and exposed confidential information.

MIME believes the TAM related to cybersecurity training and awareness could grow to more than $1.1 billion by 2021, a significant area of growth potential.

Q1 Results And Guidance

Q1 revenue grew 32% constant currency to $99 million, which was similar to Q4's constant currency growth of 32%. MIME has been very consistent over the past several quarters with constant currency growth rate coming in the low-30s, remarkable for a company that is approaching a $500 million run-rate. With 98% of revenue being recurring, the company has high visibility into their revenue stream, which is highly predictable. Over time, customers have continued to grow the average number of products used, which now stands at 3.2 products, up from under 3 products a year ago.

One of the continued drivers of growth has been the Office 365 adoption, with 46% of customers now using Office 365 in addition to MIME, which is up from 34% in the year-ago period. Management noted that customers who use the two together typically utilize 3.5 products per customer on average, which compares to only 2.9 products for non-Office 365 customers. The higher attach rate and higher usage will continue to drive upside to revenue as customers look to seamlessly integrate their email security functionality.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $13.5 million and represented a 13.6% margin, up from 12.7% margin in the year-ago period. FQ1 typically is a seasonally weaker quarter due to higher investments at the beginning of the year. In addition, adjusted EBITDA was ~5% above consensus expectations, demonstrating the company's ability to continue the strong revenue growth in addition to expanding margins. With the company also completing two larger acquisitions in the past year, margins could theoretically be under a little pressure as acquisitions typically come with higher upfront investments, thus weighing down margins in the near term.

MIME is also in a unique position where only ~50% of their revenue comes from the US, with the reaming coming largely from UK/Europe and Africa. Even with the global economy appearing to be slowing down, the company has been able to maintain their 30%+ revenue growth and margin expansion. MIME has been able to do this partly due to the underpenetrated email security market and enterprises constantly looking for ways to better secure their information. Even as some global economies slow down, enterprises are willing to invest in their data and email security systems.

During the quarter, MIME added 900 net new customers, bringing their total to 35.3k, growing 13% compared to the year-ago period. In addition, they reported a net retention rate of 111%, which has been consistent with the past several years. As MIME continues to grow their business, international markets remain a large addressable market. In addition, MIME is not overly concentrated in a particular industry, as enterprises across all markets need to have strong email security services. Thus, MIME is a little more insulated from an economic downturn that could be concentrated in a particular industry.

Management provided guidance for Q2 which includes revenue of $101.1-102.1 million, or constant currency growth of 26-27%. This was pretty similar to consensus expectations for ~$101 million, even though currency has gotten a little worse especially considering MIME's exposure to the UK. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $17.6-18.6 million, which represents ~17.8% margin at the midpoint.

Guidance for the full year was slightly reduced and now reflects revenue of $414-422.6 million, representing 25-27% constant currency growth (down ~$2 million at the midpoint from the previous guidance of $413-427 million). Management did note that the midpoint of guidance would have been raised by ~$3.8 million if they were to exclude the larger currency headwind.

Management also reiterated their long-term model, which includes gross margins of 72-75%, and adjusted EBITDA of 20-22%. Gross margins have historically remained in that 72-75% range. Adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to expand as the company's revenue growth matures and S&M expenses begin to go down.

Valuation

MIME continues to demonstrate their strength with revenue growing above 30% constant currency for the past several quarters, including 32% constant currency growth in FY19. The company has 98% recurring revenue and 70%+ gross margins in addition to adjusted EBITDA margins expanding nicely. With a large addressable market yet to be penetrated, investors could see this type of revenue growth and expansion for the next several years.

MIME, PFPT, and CyberArk (CYBR) were trading around similar multiples at the beginning of the year, however, the multiples have diverted over the past several months with MIME and PFPT both trading a few turns lower than CYBR. MIME now has the lowest revenue multiple at ~6x, despite having the highest revenue multiple earlier on this year.

MIME's current market cap is ~$2.7 billion, and the company has $175 million in cash and $97 million in debt - this implies an enterprise value of ~$2.6 billion. By using the midpoint of management's F20 revenue guidance of $414-422.6 million, this implies F20 revenue multiple of ~6.2x. Historically, MIME has been able to raise their revenue guidance throughout the year, and I believe revenue could end up closer to $430 million by the end of the year, providing upside to the current price based on the current revenue multiple.

Given the recent 5% correction in the name since the company reported earnings, I believe the multiple is near the low point and we could start to see the multiple expand as investors gain more confidence in the name.

Risks to MIME include increased competition among not only PFPT and CYBR but also any new entrants into the market. The company noted that 45%+ of its customers use Office 365, which could present another risk if Microsoft (MSFT) built its own email security platform to be embedded within Office 365. Another risk for MIME is its valuation. Since it trades at a premium revenue multiple compared to the market, a correction in the technology sector for premium names could cause increased adversity.

