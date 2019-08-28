Hard Work Pays Off At Carriage Services

The company’s stock appears undervalued and is an attractive option in the industry based on fundamental analysis.

Mel Payne, CEO, estimates Carriage Services is currently operating at 70% of potential earnings capacity, and management’s goal is to raise this to 85% by the end of 2019.

Investment Thesis:

In my previous article on Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV), I wrote about how acquisitions would be key for the company to reach higher revenues and earnings in the coming quarters.

I still think this is important for CSV’s long-term growth; however, management has been focusing on improving the performance of their same-store funeral businesses.

In Q4 2018, management began revising the company’s standard operating model, which included some outdated and rigid metrics that were used to incentivize sales performance.

The old metrics were difficult to achieve and were demoralizing to the company’s sales team. Management revised these metrics to better incentivize compound revenue growth over the next three years. I expect this to revitalize the company’s sales teams in order to provide long-term sustainable revenue growth over the next five years.

Management is in the process of evaluating CSV’s entire portfolio, and they have identified businesses that are performing below the company’s minimum standards through the first six months of the year.

Mel Payne, CEO, mentioned in the Q2 2019 earnings call that he thinks the company is currently operating at 70% of its potential earnings capacity. Management plans to evaluate each business throughout 2019, and remove the businesses that are underperforming.

By doing this, CSV will have a higher revenue and margin portfolio in the coming years. Management’s goal is to reach 85% earnings capacity by year-end 2019, which seems reasonable considering the progress they have made in the first half of 2019.

I used a discounted cash flow analysis to come up with a target price for CSV, and the stock price still appears undervalued. I consider CSV an attractive stock in the funeral services industry based on fundamental analysis.

Income Statement:

CSV’s results were impressive in Q2 2019 with the highest reported revenues in the second quarter in the past five years.

Q2 10-Q Dates 3 mos. Ended Revenues 6/30/15 59,261,000 6/30/16 61,865,000 6/30/17 63,852,000 6/30/18 63,847,000 6/30/19 67,752,000

Source: SEC.gov

Revenues for the quarter increased $3.9M, or 6.1%, to $67.8M compared to $63.8M in Q2 2018. The increase in revenues was mainly due to an 8.2% increase in total funeral contracts, while the average revenue per funeral contract remained flat.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $0.4M, or 0.3%, to $136.8M compared to $137.2M during the same time in 2018. The decrease in revenues was primarily driven by a decrease in same store contract volumes. The first quarter of 2018 was much higher due to the severe flu season compared to 2019.

CSV has a great opportunity to grow revenues through 2019 by improving the same-store funeral businesses that were performing below the company’s minimum standards for the first half of the year. Management is currently evaluating underperforming businesses in their portfolio in order to improve the company’s earning capacity.

The chart below shows CSV’s quarterly year-over-year growth for the past year compared to Service Corp International (SCI) and Matthews International Corp (MATW).

CSV’s revenue growth has been better than MATW for most of this period, and each company showed a decline in the first quarter of 2019. In the second quarter, CSV has shown significant revenue growth compared to their competitors. I think CSV’s recent success is a result of management’s actions of revising the company’s standard operating model and reviewing the entire portfolio of businesses.

During the Q2 earnings call, management reaffirmed their full year revenue outlook for 2019 which ranges from $270M to $274M. I think revenues will be closer towards the high end of this range. CSV’s revenues grew at a CAGR of over 2% for the past three years, and I projected revenues to grow consistently at around the same rate for the next five years.

Source: Historical amounts from SEC.gov

The table below shows the income statement projections used in the analysis. I analyzed the field costs and expenses and corporate costs and expenses as a percentage of total revenues over the past four years, and I came up with average rates to apply to the total revenues estimates.

Management has been focusing on operating efficiencies and cutting costs so I adjusted my estimates to account for lower field costs and expenses and higher gross profits. For instance, the average field costs and expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 69% over the past four years, and average gross profit as a percentage of total revenues was 31% for the same time. I think CSV will perform slightly better than these past averages over the next five years as management refines the company’s portfolio and continues to incentivize the sales teams.

Overhead expenditures for the first half of the year decreased $1.7M to $11.3M from $12.9M during the same time in 2018. Overhead as a percentage of revenue fell to 11.5% and management expects overhead to decrease $5M to $6M in 2019 primarily due to less stock-based compensation expenses. I expect management to meet their target in reducing overhead in 2019, and these costs should remain stable over the next five years.

I used the interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and annualized this amount to come up with an estimate for the full year. I expect the company’s interest expense to remain relatively consistent over the next five years.

Per the Q2 10-Q, the company’s estimated effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 is 28.5%, and I used a tax rate of 28% to project the tax expense for the next five years.

Balance Sheet:

The table below shows the change in working capital estimates used in the analysis. I used a rolling average assumption looking at these account balances over the past four years to come up with accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory estimates for fiscal years 2019 through 2023.

In regards to the company’s debt levels, the company’s leverage ratio of debt to EBITA fell to 5.05 at the end of the second quarter due to improved operational performance. Management’s goal is to reach a leverage ratio of 4.5 over the next 12 to 18 months. CSV’s current ratio is .79 which is adequate considering the company has consistent cash flow from earnings, and it is also in-line with SCI.

Fair Value Calculation:

The table below shows the free cash flow calculation used in the analysis. The depreciation and amortization amounts were estimated using a rolling average assumption over the past three years. The capital expenditure estimates were also calculated using a rolling average assumption based on the property, plant, and equipment purchases over the past three years.

I used the capital asset pricing model to calculate the cost of equity shown below. I calculated the after tax cost of debt by annualizing the interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 divided by the company’s current debt balance. I estimated a tax rate of 28% similar to my income statement projections discussed previously.

Description Amount Source Risk Free Rate (10-year Treasury) 1.55% Bloomberg Beta (3Y Monthly) 0.80 Yahoo! Finance Risk Premium 5.05% Damodaran Online: Home Page for Aswath Damodaran Cost of Equity 5.58% Cost of Debt 7.07% Est. annualized YTD Q2’19 interest expense Tax Rate 28% Est. from Q2’19 10-Q After Tax Cost of Debt 5.09%

I captured the free cash flow for each year in the fair value calculation below.

To come up with a terminal value, I considered CSV’s past growth in revenues, and a 2% terminal growth rate seems reasonable for the funeral services industry.

Based on these inputs, I came up with an enterprise value estimate of $480M. I divided the enterprise value estimate by 17.9M outstanding shares, and I calculated a target price of $26.70. The target price is approximately ~24% more than the current price.

The revenue growth estimates used in the calculation seem conservative to me, while there is a risk that the cost reductions may not hold over the next five years.

Risks:

Company Specific Risks:

My investment thesis mainly depends on management effectively evaluating the company’s portfolio and improving operating efficiencies. The company had an impressive second quarter, but it is uncertain whether management will be able to maintain this performance throughout the next five years.

CSV also faces price competition. The company will need to compete with new independent funeral homes and cemetery operators that typically enter the market with lower prices. CSV may need to lower prices or offer discounts in certain markets to compete. If management does not effectively deal with price competition, the actual revenue growth could be lower than expected.

CSV is required to meet certain covenants as part of their debt instruments. Although management seems to have effectively dealt with these restrictions in the past, the covenants could limit their flexibility in operating and growing their business.

Industry Specific Risks:

The funeral services industry is subject to declines in the number of deaths, which can cause a decrease in revenues. The number of deaths in their markets is not predictable over the short-term and the company’s results may vary due to this factor.

The industry is adjusting to an increase in cremations in the U.S., which could cause revenues to decline. The average cremation service costs $1,000 to $2,500 compared to the average traditional funeral that costs $8,000 to $10,000. CSV will need to effectively adjust their acquisition strategy to account for changes in consumer preferences.

Funeral homes and cemetery businesses have high fixed costs as they need to pay salaries, utilities, property taxes, and maintenance costs on funeral homes and cemeteries regardless of their volume of business. As a result, changes in revenue could have a disproportionate large effect on cash flow and profits, thus challenging their growth strategy.

Takeaway:

Overall, CSV is currently undervalued and well positioned to grow in the next five years as management refines the company’s portfolio and improves earning capacity.

