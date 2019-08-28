AT&T's Stock Still Has Further To Rise

With every day that the 10-year yield drops, the value of AT&T's (T) dividend yield becomes more attractive. Currently, the spread between the dividend yield and the 10-Year Treasury is around 4.35 percentage points. That is the widest the spread has been for between the two ever. It makes AT&T undervalued when compared to the 10-Year bond.

The only way that spread will contract is if the yield on the 10-year yield begins to rise, or the price of AT&T stock begins to climb, causing the yield to fall.

It would seem that some options traders are betting that the equity continues to rise. I first talked about this options activity in my Marketplace service Reading The Markets on Aug. 27 - AT&T: The Trend Is Your Friend

My performance calling AT&T's stock direction has been mixed at 50% since February at 3 for 6. It's about 13 percentage points below my free article success rate of 62.50%. Maybe, my lackluster performance is overdue for a revision to the mean. You can track all the free articles I write on Seeking Alpha on this spreadsheet I have made public.

Bullish Betting

Over the past five days, the open interest for the AT&T Oct. 18 $36 calls has increased by more than 41,000 contracts. It pulls the total number of open contracts to almost 61,000. The contracts trade for a price of $0.43 on Aug. 28, and that means the open interest has a dollar value of about $2.6 million.

For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $36.43 if holding the options until expiration. That would be an increase in the shares of approximately 5%.

Technical Take

The technical chart shows that the stock has been trending higher since the December lows. It also indicates that the next level of technical resistance comes around $36.20. Additionally, the relative strength index has been steadily trending higher, a bullish sign that the stock continues to rise.

However, should the stock decline is likely to find meaningful support at $34.25. That's because that price level had acted as a strong level of technical resistance before the equity breaking out.

There are operational risks for AT&T which continue to center the performance of its DirecTV business unit. As noted previously, the business unit continues to lose hundreds of thousands of subscribers per quarter. However, that's a topic not likely to come up again until the company reports results in October. The biggest problem has been that the number of subscribers leaving the service is accelerating currently.

The momentum in AT&T favors shares rising. As long as Treasury yield continues to remain at the current levels the stock is likely to have a tailwind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.