Not All Earnings Are Created Equal

Overview

I believe that many investors look at the earnings to value a stock. I also believe that many of them ignore the fact that every net income generated may come in different quality. It is not only the final absolute number but also (and even more importantly) how that bottom line was formed that matters.

In our stock ranking model, the quality of earnings is one of the key factors to assess business fundamentals. Some of the assessments are quantitatively straightforward while others require some deeper analysis.

Let's take a detailed look below.

Return on Capital

Different businesses require greater or lesser amounts of capital to generate the same amount of net profit. Good companies deliver high ROIC (i.e., return on invested capital) - they are so efficiently leveraging capital that you would hope for them to retain more earnings (i.e., less dividend payout) in order to compound the growth. On the contrary, capital-intensive businesses, such as Caterpillar (CAT), Ford Motor (F), would have to consume so much more capital (often from debt issuance) in order to maintain or increase the earnings power that you should wish for a complete payout of their residual capital for you to redeploy for higher-return investments.

Our factor-based stock ranking model heavily examines the aspect around ROIC, including its absolute level, relative level compared to the industry average, trend, and consistency.

Acquisition

According to many statistics, two-thirds of all acquisitions did not end up well mainly because of overpaying and integration risk. Therefore, if a business highly depends on M&A to grow, it is very likely that the odds are against its owners.

You may recall the acquisition route pursued by IBM (IBM) for its 2015 roadmap.

These deals conducted by IBM turned out to be the unsustainable support of its earnings power and led to little but the increased accumulation of goodwill on the balance sheet. As a result, the asset turnover started to turn south in 2012 and have kept its downward trend until now (see below).

As of last quarter, roughly 30% of the total assets at IBM is goodwill, while our factor-based ranking model favors companies with 5% or less goodwill on the balance sheet.

In my opinion, it would be truly rare for a growth strategy through acquisition to work out well for its long-term shareholders (like what Halma PLC (OTCPK:HLMAF) (OTCPK:HLMLY) has achieved). Hence, investors are better off stay away from most serial acquirers.

Share Repurchase

Alongside an overheated market is usually the popularity of repurchasing shares among corporates. These days, you may often hear that managers talk about their plans to return capital to owners by spending a certain amount on share buybacks. But here, the real question - which is usually left unanswered (or even unasked in the first place) - would be: At what cost (of shareholders' money)?

Given that everything else is equal, a reduction in outstanding shares would surely lift EPS. However, shareholder value is only created if those shares are repurchased at the price below the intrinsic value of the business. There have been numerous cases (e.g., IBM) that corporate managers "eagerly" buy back their shares in order to meet the EPS target.

On the bright (but minority) side, the shareholder-friendly management teams at Rollins (ROL) and Credit Acceptance (CACC) demonstrate their prudence in share repurchase. In 2012, 11.3 million shares of ROL were authorized to be repurchased, but the company did not buy back any shares on the open market in 2017 and 2018 when the stock was pricey (i.e., P/E of roughly 50x). Credit Acceptance explicitly expresses in their policy that excess cash can be used to repurchase shares as long as the current share price does not exceed the current estimate of the intrinsic value.

Investors can easily check the prices those shares were repurchased in the quarterly/yearly financial reports. Compared to historical price multiples (e.g., P/E, P/S, P/FCF), they would know whether the management overpaid or not.

It is also worth mentioning that a growth strategy based on share buyback (just like cost-cutting) is not sustainable, as you have already imagined (think about IBM again).

Cash Conversion

Not all earnings are delivered in cash. The value of a business is essentially the net present value of all future cash flows from now on until Judgment Day. Therefore, investors should favor more cash-generative earnings, all other things being equal.

Our business ranking model assigns great weight to free cash flow conversion, giving high scores to businesses consistently generating more free cash flow than net profit and low scores to those often doing the opposite. For example, Anta Sports (OTCPK:ANPDY) (OTC:ANPDF) has reported higher annual earnings than its annual FCF for 6 years in a row now (see below), which should cast concerns among investors. Investors should look further and figure out the root cause (e.g., overstated earnings, less bargain power against suppliers/customers).

By now, you may have asked how a business creates more free cash flow than its net earnings. Such cases may often happen to businesses particularly with prepaid revenue models, such as subscription fee (e.g., Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP), franchise fee (e.g., Domino's Pizza (DPZ)), retailers with strong bargain power with suppliers (e.g., Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL)), and, of course, companies recognizing their revenue conservatively as well.

Predictability and Sustainability

For long-term buy-and-hold investors, predictable earnings with sustainable growth are more valuable, reducing future uncertainty.

Investors should favor businesses mostly generating highly recurring sales streams. For example, approximately 87% of revenues at OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) are of a subscription-based recurring nature, derived from trading services, market data, and corporate services.

Additionally, particularly in the retail space, companies could open new stores to easily grow their total revenue (and hence, total profit) but in an unsustainable way. As the market becomes eventually saturated, cannibalization takes place. Investors should really check the like-for-like growth contributor to the bottom line. Take a look at Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY) (OTCPK:PNDZF), where the continuous negative like-for-like has been there for a while from quarters to quarters, sending warming signals even though the earnings were increasing.

Summary

As described above, not all earnings are created equal. Hence, I tend to underweight those companies that focus a lot on EPS (including linking the management compensation mainly to the earnings performance of the business).

It is also suggested that investors should pick businesses that are able to organically and efficiently grow their earnings power, with predicability and sustainability, that generates cash.

