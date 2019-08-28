Market Volatility Bulletin: VX Futures Playing It Cool As Equities Look For Direction

Not every day or week has tail event written all over it. That's good for investors and traders to remember.

After a dip in the morning session, US stocks are on the mend, trying to recapture some of the losses from last week.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:08PM EST

Energy (XLE) leads the S&P sectors higher in Wednesday afternoon trade; Utilities (XLU) are the only sector to trail.

The major indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ) are all on the wax, with the Russell 2K (IWM) up almost 1.5%, rebounding from small losses in the morning as the long-bond (TLT) rose yet again (meaning that yields fell).

Spot VIX made it up near 21, but has since punched into lower territory.

Thoughts on Volatility

Bloomberg

MP Johnson, nervous of opposition, has managed to get the Queen's approval to suspend ("prorogue") Parliament for five weeks, leaving little time before the October 31 Brexit date.

It's quite unlikely now that there will be an additional punt on getting the Brexit deal done. This sets up yet another risk for markets to price in and deal with. It also may put a floor on volatility until the fall-out is more clearly understood.

If you're locking up money for 30 years, you've got some grim choices. Yields this low have little historical precedent, and it's likely that when they do unwind, there will be hell to pay.

We covered the Bespoke analysis yesterday that the S&P dividend yield is now higher than the 30-Yr UST yield.

I'd say there likely is some good opportunity here, and there may be a brief stock-buying spree, but I'd argue that's mostly what 2012 through 2016 was already about: the "Buy because rates are low" meme is actually pretty old.

There was plenty of speculation that this week was going to be horrifying. I like Andrew's reminder here: you definitely want to bear in mind that tail events can and do happen, but most days/weeks/months are simply not that groundbreaking. Just as big events can seize markets from out of nowhere, so too can high - and reasonable - expectations for big events fail to impress.

Term Structure

The last couple weeks have stirred up market sentiment quite a bit, and rightly so. Warning signs for the economy loom and trade talks do not seem to be heading in the right direction.

Comparing both roll yield and M1-M2 over the last couple years, the recent surge has actually been pretty mild. The VX term structure remains pretty flat. I suspect that the futures stand a little more ready to break to the upside than the downside, just because markets have lately been so sucker-punched by newsflow ("Tweetflow"?).

FinanceYahoo!

To the extent that you're looking to capture something like roll yield, negative exposure to both long and short vol leveraged products (SVXY, UVXY) could be for you. The best way to do this is likely through options spreads, especially if you have portfolio margin on your account (as these positions represent opposing exposures).

This strategy works best when there's plenty of chop, but ultimately not much direction.

Naturally, you are going to want to take into account that products can and do carry different leverage values. UVXY is 1.5x long its VX index, while SVXY is .5x short.

If you're looking for an altogether different way to consider the recent macroeconomic developments, gold (GLD) volatility is heating up - in fact it's not far from SPX equity volatility here.

Gold has basically been a dead trade since perhaps mid 2013. It's getting some real attention now as the metal trades at the highest levels since that time. With yields low, the opportunity cost of holding the asset, and macroeconomic spats only fuels its allure. It's an interesting way to take a perspective on today's state-of-affairs, and is also probably a reasonable portfolio hedge.

Wrap Up

I have a piece pending with SA right now taking the other side of this argument. Even so, there's plenty that resonates agreeably with me here as it connects to Dudley's Op Ed piece on Bloomberg yesterday.

We can all agree that, all over the world, it's getting harder and harder to talk markets without talking politics. While that can be interesting, it's probably not a good thing for the markets themselves.

