AMD Captures 23% Of The Cell Phone Market In One Deal

AMD (AMD) ran out of steam recently as the stock had run out of short-term catalysts. With the massive run up and the post earnings slump, little was left to keep the stock rising day after day. Yet, after the recent trade war related decline, it's - now - time to buy AMD.

The AMD Samsung Deal - Bigger Than Most Realize

I do not think most investors realize the extent of the AMD-Samsung deal. Samsung is not playing around, rather they are going all in with AMD on the phone front -- to the tune of AMD earning $100 million in revenue for 2019 per the Q2 earnings call. Lisa Su:

"On the Samsung side, it's a multi-year, multi-generational deal that we have across our graphics portfolio for mobile. In terms of 2019, the revenue is approximately $100 million, that would be added. This was not originally in our guidance and it offset some of the headwinds that we talked about in semi-custom and in China. As it's not pure IP though, so the way you should think about it is, there's some specific development expenses that are being that are part of that deal. And so those will be part of the COGS portion of that."

The key wording is: Multi-generation, Not Pure IP, Specific development expenses: They are designing the processor for Samsung or have a hand in it and it will be for several generations. Think years upon years of product development and collaboration. Given the time frames, we can assume high gross margin payments will continue to flow at an unknown rate. Once Samsung ships product (in roughly two years), we can expect a very long stream of royalty payments. Per Samsung:

"To answer your second question about our AMD partnership. As you know, AMD has been a leader, especially in the GPU area since the early days of the PC market and is one of the leaders in terms of technology. We think that with this partnership, we will be able to leverage the GPU competitiveness of AMD to enhance the performance of not only our mobile SOCs, but also in other applications. But considering the usual time it takes to vet out IT technology, we expect that the GPU technology will start being adopted in products that will be launched two years down the road roughly."

Did you notice what Samsung said? "Not only our mobile SOCs, but also in OTHER applications." With that... we think tablets.

Looking Forward

AMD missed the cell phone boat when it sold the mobile graphics division to Qualcomm back in 2009. The Samsung deal is a step in the right direction for the company to reenter this market. Samsung currently has 23% of the cell phone market depending on where you look.

Will the AMD-Samsung chip address that entire market? That's an unknown, but we can assume it will address a large chunk of it. This is a tremendous opportunity for AMD to enter this market and partner long term with Samsung. Given the massive market share Samsung commands and the length of the deal (multi generational) this is a slam dunk for AMD if you are playing the long-term game.

Lawsuits

In other news, Nvidia (NVDA) was swept up in a "throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks" lawsuit by GlobalFoundries (aka GoFo). Since GoFo threw in the towel on 7nm technology, it appears they are going down the lawsuit road. AMD does not appear to be in the defendant's list, most likely due to the WSA (wafer supply agreement) with GoFo and also due to the hundreds of millions of business AMD gives to GoFo. This case will be easily tied up in courts for years but it's not welcome news to Nvidia or the other defendants.

AMD meanwhile settled a frivolous lawsuit from 2015 concerning eight core bulldozer processors purchased in California or on AMD.com. Total to be paid out is $12.1 million and this wraps up the case. While never fun, it was best to give the lawyers peanuts rather than drag this on at appeals for several more years.

How We Are Playing AMD

With AMD fluctuating in the high $29 range to the low $31 range, we are buying the June 2020 $32 calls, the January 2021 $35 calls, and some speculative October 4th $31.5 calls. Meanwhile, we are selling the short-term puts, such as the August 30th $30.50 put. If we are assigned stock, we can easily sell a covered call against the stock in a bid to reduce our total exposure (assuming the stock stays around the $29-plus range.)

Wrap Up

AMD is a wonderful stock to trade around, and given our long-term outlook we are very comfortable speculating with options and common stock. Do note, however, that options are subject to time decay and are not for the faint of heart. You can and will lose money on options if you play with them long enough. Thus, if you decide to wade in these dangerous waters, get a broker to assist you if you are new or keep the positions very light till you get a feel for how options behave.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own the options listed in the article along with AMD and NVDA common stock.