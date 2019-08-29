Waste Management: Trash Is A Recession-Proof Business

The growing odds for a recession in the US and around the world could impact the prices of markets across all asset classes. The escalating trade war between the US and China threatens a ripple effect across the globe. At the same time, the deadline for the UK's departure from the EU is at the end of October. The new British Prime Minister has promised that his nation will divorce from the union by the deadline with or without an agreement. A hard Brexit could have a severe impact on the economy in Europe on both sides of the English Channel. Those effects could cause a period of contagion that impacts asset prices. The last significant global financial crisis occurred in 2008. The volatility that followed caused central banks around the world to unleash a period of unprecedented stimulus via record low interest rates to flood the globe with liquidity.

During periods of economic uncertainty, investors seek safe and stable investments to protect capital. US government bonds, the US dollar, cash, and even gold can serve as safe-havens.

In the equity world, the companies that weather financial storms best often have the best growth potential while paying dividends. A recession-proof company is not easy to find. One of the attributes of the select few in this category are the firms in industries that continue to operate and grow regardless of economic conditions. Trash removal and processing is a business that will continue to operate despite economic downturns. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. The company with almost a $50 billion market cap has been around since 1987 and has its headquarters in Houston, Texas. The price trend in the stock has been bullish since the turn of this century because the business in trash creates lots of cash and profits for Waste Management shareholders.

A beautiful long-term trend

WM shares traded to a low at $13 per share in early 2000. At $115.93 on Friday, August 23, the company has experienced consistent gains over the past two decades as its business has grown.

The monthly chart highlights the ascent of WM shares. Monthly historical volatility at 12.20% shows that the shares have risen slowly and steadily. The most recent high same this month, in August at $120.58. Since 2013, the company's stock has made a new and higher high in each consecutive year. In 2019, WM posted gains in each month.

Earnings growth in WM

In Q2, WM reported sold results and beat analyst estimates on earnings. Adjusted earnings of $1.11 beat consensus by four cents and were higher than in Q2 2018 by ten cents per share. Total revenues of $3.95 billion surpassed average estimates by $5.3 million and increased by 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from healthy yield and volume growth in WM's collection and disposal business, which contributed $230 million in revenues. A $38 million decline in recycling revenue partially offset the gain. Revenue growth from collection and disposal at 2.7% compared to 2.3% in Q2 2018. The financial data generally pointed to a growing business. At the end of Q2, WM had cash and equivalents of $2.25 billion. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2019 guidance as it expects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.28 to $4.38 per share.

WM is a company that provides prudent guidance and tends to outperform consensus earnings estimates each quarter.

A dividend pays while waiting for capital growth

On August 19, WM announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5125 per share payable on September 20 to shareholders of record on September 6, 2019. The $2.05 annual dividend on the shares amounts to a 1.74% yield on the stock at $117.73 per share on August 28.

Waste Management is uniquely positioned in the industry. The output of garbage and recycling rises with the population, industrialization, and urbanization. However, places to store or dump trash are reaching maximum capacity and will begin to decline. Landfills will be filled and closed. At the same time, the increasing use of technology in collection and recycling processes will cause garbage removal prices to rise. As an industry leader, WM will benefit from rising prices borne by the company's customers.

Garbage piles up regardless of the shape of the economy, which makes the demand for WM's services and the revenue flow stable over time. Since WM services customers over diverse industries, the risk is not concentrated on any one sector.

Meanwhile, on the cost side, conversion of the collection vehicle fleet to natural gas will reduce fuel cost risks resulting in higher earnings. The company has been increasing its dividend steadily for the past sixteen years.

Risk-off in other markets, but the trash needs to go out

The stock market is heading into September and October, which are traditionally months where the risk of correction rise. In 2018, stocks suffered a significant correction during the fourth quarter.

As the chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows, the correction took the futures from 2944.75 during the week of October 1, 2018, to a low at 2316.75 in late December, a decline of 21.3%.

Over the same period, WM moved from $90.82 to $83.48 per share or 8% lower. In 2019, the shares posted gains each month through August. To keep the bullish streak intact this month, WM will need to close August above $117 per share at the end of this week.

There is lots of cash in trash

We could be heading into a challenging period in markets across all asset classes. Even if the trade war continues to escalate, Brexit causes disruptions, Iran provokes the US in the Middle East, or any surprises hit markets, the trash will still need to go out. When it comes to Waste Management Inc., an industry leader in the US, that trash equals cash for the company.

WM has an excellent track record of gains for its shareholders, and there is no reason to believe that the trend in the stock is anywhere near an end.

