Both Domestic And Overseas Investments Leave Tencent In A Very Strong Position

The investment in gaming and shopping player SEA is an example of the opportunities that Tencent is seizing outside of China.

Chinese Internet giant Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has numerous strengths which should appeal to investors. It is a complex company which I detailed in an article last year. Business services, advertising, and fintech will provide strategic long-term growth based on its massive WeChat platform. Its core gaming platform looks set to re-assert a strong growth path. This was further evidenced by recent results. These numbers gave more reason for optimism.

Its stock price has been hit by the U.S.government's trade war on China. Its web of both overseas investments, however, illustrates how diversified it is geographically as well as strategically. The current stock price at today's valuations makes the company a strong long-term Buy. It could still, however, be hit in the short run by U.S. government policy.

Results

Q2 results were somewhat below what analysts had forecast. This was mainly because of strong competition in the advertising space from fast-growing local rival ByteDance (BDNCE) and that company's very popular TikTok app. However, Tencent still managed to increase year-on-year profits to 21.4 billion yuan (US$3.4 billion) from 17.9 billion yuan (US$2.84 billion) previously. Revenues increased 21% to 88.8 billion yuan (US$14.11 billion).

Full details can be seen in slide form here.

The company does have a high bar to please analysts. Recent initiatives represented by advertising, fintech, and business services all continued strong growth. However, the rate of such growth did decelerate. This caused some negative reaction in the stock market. The high profit advertising division was in fact quite impressive under the circumstances. It is subject to outside macro conditions over which the company has little control. What many analysts seem to have missed is that these new business divisions are growing strongly and give a long-term roadway to substantial profits. This will allow for less reliance on a gaming division which remains highly profitable and with a growth trajectory.

Profit margins remain sound. This is despite gross margins inevitably being adversely affected in the short run by the aggressive acquisition policy of the company. This is partially offset by fair-value gains from companies in which they are invested.

These are impressive numbers at a time of trade disputes between China and the USA and a slowdown in threat of growth of the Chinese economy. The company has a strong balance sheet and very healthy free cash flow. This means it can continue its strategy of investing in overseas companies as and when it likes.

A look at the consolidated accounts illustrates the power and potential of these. Such long-term investments are put on the asset side of the balance sheet. Investments in associates this quarter were at 227.1 billion yuan (US$36.1 billion), up from 219,215 billion yuan (US$34.8 billion). Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss were at 107,575 billion (US$17.1 billion), up from 91,707 billion (US$14.5 billion). Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income were at 69,068 billion (US$10.9 billion), up from 43,519 billion (US$6.91 billion).

The company has been refocusing much of its efforts from the consumer on the Internet towards business services. This will focus much on the Cloud and on smart industries. Its current largest revenue generator is gaming. This will likely remain so for a long time. In Q2, gaming revenue was up 8% year-on-year and represented 31% of the top line. Tencent Cloud continues to grow rapidly. This is, however, from a low base compared to its arch-rival Alibaba (BABA). Tencent Video showed strong growth and is being tweaked further to compete against numerous other Chinese video apps.

The investments in the auto industry should also not be underestimated. My article in August last year detailed this. Tencent has a web of investments in autonomous driving and mobility apps. In a country transiting from ICE vehicles to EVs quite rapidly, this can be seen as a key long-term strategy. Ride-sharing using the WeChat platform is one obvious growth avenue. Investments include development of autonomous driving features with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and a financial stake in Tesla (TSLA). Tencent also has a US$150 million stake in Indonesian ride-hailing company Gojek and a similar stake in Indian ride-hailing company Ola. The auto developments should translate into healthy new revenue streams in the medium to long term. This potential seems to have been underappreciated.

Overseas Investments

Tencent is often seen as purely a China play. Its stock price has thus been hit by the China trade dispute and by impressions that the Chinese economy is slowing down. The 3-year stock chart is illustrated below:

Source: Charles Schwab

This stock chart in fact reflects the fact that Tencent is a good company to buy on the dips caused by the latest threats of sanctions from the USA.

The domestic worries underappreciate Tencent's huge and growing overseas influence. This influence can be seen in many ways. The company has invested in over 700 companies in recent years. Many of the most intriguing of these are in overseas entities. It is thought that between 30% and 40% of its investments are in non-Chinese companies. This may partly be a reflection of the culture of its management, which is very international. Its president, Martin Lau, for instance was an M&A specialist at Goldman Sachs (GS) before joining Tencent.

Tencent is the world's largest gaming company. The slowing down of the gaming industry in China by the authorities has been well reported and had hit the stock price of Tencent. The situation now appears to be stabilising, and more games are being approved again. However, this may have stimulated Tencent to increase their overseas gaming focus. The world gaming market is estimated to be worth US$140 billion annually. It is enjoying 13% annual growth. To maintain its position as the world's largest gaming company, Tencent needs to be proactive.

The company has particularly strong positions in e-sports, both in China and overseas. E-sports is an extremely rapidly growing sector. The company has also expanded very rapidly with its NBA franchise through Tencent Sports. A startling 490 million people watched NBA online via Tencent platforms in the past year.

Tencent has a 40% stake in two leading and profitable Chinese video game streaming companies who are also expanding overseas. DouYu (DOYU) recently reported net revenue up 133% in its latest quarter. HUYA (HUYA) recently reported net revenue up 83.6% in its latest quarter. There are indications that Tencent's founder Pony Ma wants the two companies to merge, even though they both only recently listed on U.S. exchanges. Such strength in a fast-growing sector is an indication of the strength of Tencent as a whole.

Tencent's overseas gaming push is evidenced by their tie-ups with numerous gaming companies. These are only partly to promote gaming business in China. They are looking to promote the gaming business in Asia and further afield.

Such investments are also strategic stakes whose value tends to be under-represented when analysts look at bottom line profitability for the company.

Some examples of recent tie-ups are as follows:

* A strategic alliance with Square Enix, makers of "Final Fantasy" and "Tomb Raider."

* A 40% stake in Epic Games, maker of the worldwide blockbuster "Fortnite".

* 5% of French games maker Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY).

* 5% of gaming giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

* A majority stake in Supercell, maker of "Clash of Clans".

* A wide-ranging partnership with Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO).

* A US$150 million investment in American social news and discussion player Reddit.

* An investment in American social media app Snap (SNAP).

* An investment in Brazilian fintech outfit Nubank.

* An investment in Indian fintech outfit NiYO.

The investment in NiYO is following an interesting trend by Tencent. They have been making a series of investments in India. This includes e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, ride-hailing service Ola, and food-delivery company Swiggy. It has been forecast that Indian Internet users will expand 50% to 650 million by the end of next year. If so, this will represent a tremendous opportunity for China's Internet giants, who are following Tencent's lead. This may be a huge new growth market where the Chinese will have a very substantial presence and U.S. companies will not.

For overseas companies, there are many attractions to allowing Tencent a share of their business. One of these, of course, is the very substantial source of funds Tencent can offer. In return, it gives those companies access to Tencent's huge base of WeChat and WeChat Pay users. The market cap of the companies in which Tencent has stakes of over 5% now exceeds US$500 billion. This gives an estimated portfolio value of about US$70 billion. That compress to Tencent's market cap of US$420 billion.

Tencent also has well-placed investments in Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges at higher valuations. Examples of this include HUYA and Pinduoduo (PDD). Its investment in Meituan, which IPO'd in Hong Kong, is starting to pay off. Latest results just released show the company moved into profit for the first time. Meituan is a big player. It is the third biggest tech company in China by market cap. It is known many as a food delivery company. It is however involved in many areas, including ticketing, restaurant booking, and bike sharing. It is an example of the wide range of Tencent's investments and its strength on the back of increased spending by the burgeoning Chinese middle-class.

Concerning hidden value in other companies, Tencent will no doubt from time to time realise such value. This will be much to the benefit of their balance sheet. They have already done this to a certain extent in their music interests, for example.

Music

They are set to spin off more of Tencent Music (NYSE:TME). This is China's biggest music streaming service with an approximate 700 million monthly users. There was an initial but reduced IPO in December that valued Tencent Music at about US$30 billion. Tencent remains a 58% majority shareholder in Tencent Music.

This month, it has been reported that Tencent is in friendly discussions to buy 10% of Universal Music Group from French company Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF). A further 10% stake could be sold in a year's time. The music arm of Vivendi is valued at US$33.6 billion, so this could amount to a stake worth over US$6 billion for Tencent. The two companies already have a licensing agreement whereby Tencent streams artists from the Universal Music Group catalogue in China. It does that on its platforms QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo.

Further strategic co-operation between the two is being discussed. This just shows how Tencent sees music as of strategic long-term importance.

Tencent Music itself has a reciprocal shareholding in Spotify (NASDSQ:SPOT) but has four times as many active users. Sony (NYSE:SNE), the world's largest music publisher, has a stake in the company. Tencent and Sony last year set up an electronic dance music joint venture for the Asian region as a whole. A strength of Tencent Music lies in its mixed offering. 27% of revenues come from music and 73% of revenues come from social entertainment. The paid proportion for music is increasing and looks set to continue to do so. The offerings are spread across Tencent's apps QQ Music, WeSing, Kugou and Kuro. WeSing is a very popular karaoke app.

Tencent Music is highly profitable. As the Chinese become more willing to pay for music online, it should become increasingly profitable. Music is another example of a strong growth business in which Tencent has a key strategic position.

Investment in SEA

Tencent's tie-up with Sea (SE) is an example of how Tencent can profit from their overseas investments. Sea is headquartered in Singapore and listed in New York. Its focus is on gaming and shopping in Southeast Asia. The Southeast Asian market has a population of 655 million people. It boasts young populations and strong growth rates. Its gaming volume growth rates are above the already high global average. This is a fertile demographic for the gaming business and for online shopping. If you factor in the rest of Asia where Sea is active, then that gives Tencent entry into a market equivalent in population to its home market of China.

Tencent first invested in Sea in 2010. The strong stock performance of SE in recent years is illustrated below:

One thing for certain is that Tencent has made a very lucrative investment which will get reflected positively in its accounts.

Sea's Q2 results were released recently. They showed revenues up 203% year on year and EBITDA up 442%. At the analyst call, the extent of the co-operation with Tencent was a recurring feature.

Through "Garena", the registered digital arm of Sea, Tencent has first call for its games throughout Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Already this year there have been highly meaningful developments in this partnership. For instance, "Call of Duty" and "League of Legends" have been released throughout the region on mobile. The "Arena of Valor World Cup" has been held in Vietnam. "Speed Drifters" has been released throughout the region.

Sea also has a fast-growing e-commerce arm through its "Shopee" platform. Shopee is involved in a fight for market domination around S-E Asia with Lazada. That company is owned by Alibaba, itself of course Tencent's major rival in many areas in China. Tencent's proxy seems to be winning the battle. In Q2, Shopee had a monthly average of 200.2 million as compared to Lazada's 174.4 million. Its apps have the highest number of MAUs (monthly average users).

Tencent is helping make Shopee high profile. They managed to get Ronaldo, probably the most famous sporting icon in the world, certainly the most popular in Asia, to advertise for them.

Source: YouTube

The advertisement is regarded as quite bizarre by many and can be seen here. However, it is undoubtedly high profile.

Both Garena and Shopee are being promoted elsewhere outside Asia. This includes a strong presence in Latin America and a growing presence in Russia and the Middle East. This looks like a win-win partnership for Sea and for Tencent.

WeChat Overseas Opportunities for Tencent

Tencent's promise from overseas business does not lie just in outside investments. The solid rock of Tencent value lies in its huge WeChat base. This is similar to how the intrinsic value of Apple lies in its iPhone base, or that of Sony in its PlayStation base.

In the Q2 results, it was reported that WeChat had 1.13 billion MAUs in China. This was up 7% year on year. The WeChat platform is in particular driving the very rapid growth of Mini Programs for the company. There are over 2 million such Mini Programs. Each of them is no larger than 10MB and can be switched seamlessly between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Android systems. These are something else Chinese want access to when they travel abroad.

As Chinese tourists flow overseas in ever-increasing numbers, so WeChat flows with them. In just one small example, Singapore last year saw an increase in Chinese tourists of 13% to 3.2 million visitors. During that time, an initial 600 retail outlets in Singapore opened up for use of WeChat Pay there.

In this way, WeChat and WeChat Pay are being exported worldwide by the approximate 150 million Chinese who will travel overseas this year.

WeChat Pay is the biggest player in Mainland China. This is illustrated in the chart below:

At present, it is estimated that only about 0.13% of its value turnover is outside Mainland China. So, WeChat Pay and Alipay are playing for a huge and somewhat untapped market so far. Tencent has been making various initiatives this year in this regard. These include a mini program for Chinese tourists to do their tax rebates in 81 airports around the world, and new marketing campaigns in Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Japan. In the latter, that is in conjunction with LINE (LN).

For Tencent, the overseas expansion of WeChat Pay additionally serves to reinforce the stickiness of their social network. The big driver for its overseas use will come from Chinese consumers. This will increase in future and provide another strong growth market for the company.

Macro Factors

The wide range of investments in both China and overseas will stand Tencent in good stead. The domestic Chinese economy may be in better shape than many observers understand. China continues to have over 6% GDP growth even as its population growth slows. It is well positioned to ride out the trade war with the Trump administration. It is a mistake to think that the country can be bullied much on trade. Indeed, it might arouse more Chinese nationalism and encourage Chinese people to buy Chinese products. This has already been seen to a certain extent in relation to Huawei and Apple smartphones.

On the trade front, China can play a long game. Investing in Tencent should be a profitable long game in the same way.

Additionally, trade is becoming a lesser focus of the economy. China is transitioning from a low-cost manufacturing economy to a higher cost service economy. It is calculated that the middle-class will double in the next 10 years. In the last 5 years, the country lost 14 million manufacturing jobs and gained 70 million service jobs.

Tencent is very well-positioned to take advantage of this. Its service-based business will grow on the back of the service based economy. Its international diversification gives it some protection from short-term domestic squalls. Its Q2 results evidenced this. It is investing mainly in fast-growing Asian economies. Increasingly affluent Chinese tourists spreading overseas will help speed this international growth.

Conclusion

In the short term, the stock price may be volatile. This will be due to comments on the trade war emanating from the White House. Any dip in stock price caused by trade war talk should be seen as a buying opportunity.

Tencent has a tremendously strong position domestically in China. The country's economy will continue to grow healthily as it transitions from a manufacturing to a service economy.

The drive by Tencent to make overseas investments represents great future value for the company. Their concentration on S-E Asia in particular is a wise choice. A study last year saw the region's digital economy set to triple in size to US$240 billion by 2025. E-commerce would reach US$102 billion in gross merchandise value by then. Its Indian investments are similarly well-timed.

Tencent is invested in numerous strategic growth industries in strategic growth areas. This gives the company strong long-term overseas revenue growth. This is not fully realised in the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, AAPL, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.