Yield Curve And Trade War Don't Matter, And Platinum For Golden Latecomers

The trade war doesn't matter either, because Trump will either have to capitulate to save his reelection chances, or a Democrat challenger will run on ending it, pushing up markets.

Back in May of this year, the New York Times published a report on President Donald Trump's finances from the 80's and 90's. The report mentioned that from 1986 to 1988, Trump made a lot of money in stocks when he repeatedly publicly suggested he would buy out numerous companies, but never following through. Investors eventually stopped taking him seriously so it stopped working. Now it appears he's just trying to do the same thing with phantom phone calls from China.

Meanwhile, the trade war and an inverted yield curve and the behavior of the President of the United States of America are bringing the bears out. I'm not one of them, at least not in the short term. I'm bullish through the first quarter of 2020. That doesn't mean we've reached bottom yet, but the prudent move to make now in the indexes is to buy on panic selling. Last week I established positions going long the Nasdaq (QQQ).

The Yield Curve Doesn't Matter Yet

Let's start with the yield curve. First of all, there is usually a significant lag between recession and an inverted yield curve of a year plus, sometimes more. Last time the yield curve inverted, recession did not become official by GDP measures until nearly 2 years after the initial inversion, when the curve was already steeply positive. Traders pressing the panic button immediately when the 10s2s spread inverted are way too premature. It's just herded groupthink.

Data by YCharts

Second, the M2 dollar supply growth rate is on the verge of what could very well end up being a record upside explosion. While the mainstream is fretting about an inverted yield curve between the 10Y and 2Y, money is being sucked out of excess reserves and being thrown into the banking system. The pace really started picking up in February of 2018. As you can see in the chart below, this is when excess reserves really started falling sharply.

Why? Because interest paid on excess reserves is now 2 basis points below the effective federal funds rate and is now sitting at that level consistently. This means if banks don't lend out their excess reserves and push that money into the banking system, they lose money. This being the case, the monetary expansion rate could reach all time record highs by December or January, when seasonal highs in growth rates are typically reached. No way stocks can trend down consistently if that's the case, unless we are already in the stagflationary crack-up boom stage of this business cycle, which I don't think we are yet. That will have to wait for the next global central bank bazooka at the earliest.

The highest monetary growth rate we've seen since the Fed has records on its website took place at the end of 2012/beginning of 2013. See table 2 at this link for that period, not seasonally adjusted. In late August of that year, the annual M2 growth rate was about half of what it is now. See same table, and compare it to the latest Money Stock Measures report apples to apples. That doesn't mean we'll be at double the record pace necessarily by December, but it is likely we will be at new highs in terms of monetary expansion rates by then. Whatever the exact rate will be doesn't matter much.

All that money has to go somewhere. A good portion of it will head into stocks before price inflation really starts to heat up. Usually an inverted yield curve - and the US yield curve is inverted even at the most extreme ends for the overnight rate minus the 30Y - leads to lower M2 growth rates, but not now.

All the money printed in 2008 is finally finding its way through the clogged banking system plumbing. That's what happens when you try to jam trillions of dollars down the pipes all at once.

The Trade War Doesn't Matter Anymore

What about the trade war? What if it gets even worse? Even if it does get a little bit worse, Trump is now in an extremely difficult situation which will probably prevent him from taking his trade war significantly farther. If he does keep going down this path, he is directly endangering his reelection chances. Markets will pick up on this as the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primaries approach. Democrats will run on ending Trump's trade war, among other things. Traders are likely to start positioning themselves for this beforehand armed with all the new high-powered money being poured at record rates into the US banking system.

Alternatively, Trump can simply capitulate to Chinese president Xi Jinping, who doesn't care about reelection. Xi can ride out whatever Trump decides, knowing that he only has to wait for a Democratic challenger (or even possibly a Republican primary challenger) to start rising in the polls in order to neutralize the trade threat from the American side. There is no need for him to mind Trump at all, which is perhaps why China has denied any phone call over the weekend about trade negotiations.

Gold vs Platinum

Meanwhile, while the new money builds up in the system as the fall and winter approach, approaching price inflation and impending chaos in Europe after Brexit and new stimulus measures in the Eurozone should push up precious metals prices even faster than stocks. Two big tells as to the strength of the current gold rally are that major resistance at $1,530 has been overcome after only 2 weeks, and that level appears to be holding. If it holds for another two weeks without a significant pullback, that could mean sellers are few and far between, and upside resistance is weak.

Nevertheless, gold is getting relatively expensive compared to other precious metals, and precious metals investors may want to buy something cheaper. Platinum was recently approaching half the price of gold, and stands only 11% above 15-year lows. If we are at the start of a serious gold run, then platinum should follow even faster over the longer term because the latecomers to the precious metals market are going to want something cheaper in the same asset class. On the other hand, if this gold run is a fakeout, then the downside in platinum is much less. Gold is already 47% above its 2015 lows, compared to platinum's 11%. So platinum offers both a discount and much less technical downside.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion: we may not be at the bottom yet in stocks, but I'm buying the dips in the Nasdaq with June 2020 call options on (QQQ) and adding to platinum positions. I have enough gold already, and while I'm certainly not selling at all, I would rather not chase this move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own platinum.