Target: Full Value Achieved

By successfully implementing their digital channels, improving worker productivity, and remodeling their stores more efficiently, Target has delivered strong results throughout the entire P&L line.

I believe Target is now fairly valued by the market and no longer presents the deep value it did around the turn of the year.

In my valuation article on Target, I presented my analysis stating I believed the company should be worth $105.42/share. That article was written 1/14/19. Today the stock trades at $105.42.

Background Information

I had written a series of articles dating from December 18th, 2018 to January 14th, 2019 on Target (TGT), where I outlined in excruciating detail exactly how the company was performing from a qualitative and quantitative perspective. I will link those articles in chronological order underneath, but I will provide brief color on those articles in this article as well.

In my first article, I outlined why Target had been historically pegged to a 15 PE by the market: they simply did not grow earnings enough. Each year they offered minimal revenue growth.

PE taken literally means Price/Earnings Ratio. Taken implicitly it implies investor confidence. In general (especially with a blue chip company), a PE of 15 is considered a “fair value” PE and suggests investors are neither particularly bullish nor particularly bearish on a company. In other words, investors expect the status quo – and a 4.3% total annualized ROR over six years qualifies as status quo.

However, I wrote that Target’s management team was implementing new initiatives that would propel the company’s revenue forward. Management was making all the right moves, it was just a matter of time. By honing in on their digital channels (Shipt, Drive Up) and in store experience (store remodels), Target became a place where customer and convenience reigned supreme.

Fast forward to my next article, where I presented this chart:

Data Acquired via 10Q.

During the Q3 2018 conference call, analysts obsessed over the 99 basis point drop in margins. Analysts were also quick to criticize that Target had “missed” sales expectations. The stock price fell immediately.

I quickly pointed out in my articles that margins fluctuate in the course of doing business – that is par for the course. The question that needs to be asked is why did they fall? The answer was two reasons given to us by management – gross margins fell because supply chain costs to process and receive inventory were higher than expected in anticipation of the huge fourth quarter and digital channels have higher costs associated with them due to the shipping components.

This was great news. Why?

Because Target’s products were in such high demand. The issue wasn’t how do they lower costs to spur a lack of consumer demand. The issue was how do they minimize costs to fulfill their enormous consumer demand. Big difference.

And lastly, Target did not miss on sales. Sure, they might have missed analysts’ expectations on sales by ¢2/share, but in reality, they beat on sales by a record breaking amount. Target reported adjusted EPS of $1.09 for Q3 2018, which set a new all-time high record. The analysts were the ones who missed on their own postulated sales expectations – not Target. Big difference.

Fast forward to my third article where I presented my fundamental analysis stating that I believe the company is worth $105.42/share which was over a 50% gain compared to the $70.00 it was trading at that day. I even made a YouTube video presenting my analysis. I was called crazy for that article, yet alas here we are – exactly what I predicted eight months ago.

Current Valuation

Since writing my articles, Target has released their 2018 10-K. With access to this past year, we can include an additional year in the calculation of Target’s historical averages. With this data included, year to year revenue has grown an average of 1.40% as opposed to 1.20%. Similarly, COGS and SGA have been updated to their new historical averages.

Target’s effective tax rate was taken straight out of their guidance. For future years, the tax rate has been reverted back to 21% per the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Net current assets as a percentage of sales, CAPX growth (net depreciation), and CAPX (net depreciation), were all calculated using historical averages. For 2019 & 2020, Target stated in their recent 10-Q that they expect CAPX to be $3,500 million as they accelerate their store remodels. In order to offer a conservative valuation, I took this number and netted their historical depreciation (essentially offering a higher than customary CAPX for 2019 & 2020, which drives down the value of the overall business). For the following two years, I used their guidance of $3,000 million and $2,500 million CAPX net historical depreciation. Following 2022, CAPX resumes to the historical averages as Target's store remodels will slow down.

Finally, the terminal growth rate is set to 2%, simply to keep up with inflation and the company's updated WACC or Weighted Average Cost of Capital, comes out to be 8.14%. Here is a table demonstrating the calculation along with one showing their former WACC (7.49%) underneath as well:

You will notice that Target’s WACC has increased slightly. The reason for this is that the equity portion of their financing has gone up substantially. Because equity comes with a higher price tag than debt, Target’s WACC increased by 65 basis points. Another change you will notice is that the yield on the 10 Year Treasury decreased from 2.86% to 1.53%, but that reflection is negligible.

What Could Drive the Price Up?

Let’s start with the positives – and there are a lot. In the most recent earnings call, CEO Brian Cornell stated that their digital channels have experienced rapid growth. Same day fulfillment options such as, in store pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt have all together more than doubled their sales in the last year.

Comparable store sales grew 3.4%, which was primarily driven by a 2.4% increase in traffic combined with a 90 basis point increase in average ticket.

More Store Trips

Now, let’s take a look at Target’s REDCard enrollment (I am using Q1 2019, because the latest Q2 2019 has not been filed on the SEC website). We can see that REDCard enrollment has been relatively flat (which remains true for this quarter as well as it was alluded to during the earnings call). So, we need to understand what that implies…

Source: Q1 2019 10Q

If REDCard penetration is relatively flat, then it is safe to assume Target is not necessarily adding new customers at an alarming rate as if they were, we would most logically see more users in the REDCard system. So, what is driving the strong traffic growth? After all, Target achieved a record high two year stack for traffic growth.

My theory was confirmed on the earnings call as Brian Cornell stated the strength in traffic was driven by four things:

Target’s guests are visiting them more frequently They are shopping more categories They are enjoying the change in the in-store experience. They are taking advantage of the convenient fulfillment options.

In other words, the digital fulfillment initiatives and in-store experience caused traffic to surge. Target successfully got returning customers to take extra trips and increase their ticket size.

And that is exactly what I predicted eight months ago when I specifically wrote,

As far as the existing consumers, I believe Shipt will encourage them to take more “trips” than normal. For example, I believe Shipt will get people who normally take ten trips a year to Target, to take eleven and potentially even more simply due to the ease and convenience of the service.

Improved MarginsAbout a year ago, analysts were obsessing over Target’s gross margin rate for falling 99 basis points. I wrote that margins fluctuate in the course of business and that Target’s merchant initiatives will reduce their cost of goods sold and put upward pressure on margins.

Data Acquired via 10Q

For Q2 2019, gross margins expanded from 30.3% to 30.6% - the first time in nearly three years that they have seen a year over year increase in their gross margin rate and Cathy Smith directly attributed that to the amazing performance of their merchant team who managed the business throughout the entire quarter in issues ranging from assortment to cost to price to promotions.

Data Acquired via 10Q

I have always said great management is the most important qualitative factor in a business and Target’s team has demonstrated a vast understanding of the marketplace, adopted policies accordingly, and shareholders are reaping those benefits.

*Note: Q2 2019 gross margin rate was taken directly from Target’s earning call statement and not manually taken out to the thousandth because their most recent quarter has not been filed with the SEC yet so I did not have the data from the source I use.

Efficiency

Target is putting the consumer at the forefront of everything. Every single strategy implemented is so consumer focused that it is easy to forget that the goal here is profit. Much like in life though, if you focus on the results, you will fail. You have to focus on the process. Target understands that in order to make profit (results), they have to focus on the policies (process) that will impact consumers’ lives positively and make the experience great for them.

They have trained team members to be specialized in the area they are working, which allows for expertise – as opposed to having them be a cashier one day and work in produce the next. They have enhanced data reporting for store teams, which is updated constantly throughout the day and allows leaders to evaluate the teams’ performance in real-time. They have remodeled 84 stores this quarter to make them more efficient and appealing.

Furthermore, COO John Mulligan stated that since the beginning of 2018, order picking efficiency for in store pick up and Drive Up has increased more than 30%. In addition, end to end labor efficiency for their ship from store capability also improved more than 30%. What is the result of this precision?

Impact

In Q2 2019, in store pick up, Drive Up, and Shipt accounted for more than a third of Target’s digital sales (up 20% from last year). Combined sales for all same day services have more than doubled over the last year and were responsible for almost 1.5% of the company’s overall comp growth.

Target has made so many right moves and as a result their FY 2018 sales were significantly above the historical average (3.55% verse 1.20%). As they continue to implement these strategies and fine tune all aspects of their business, it is possible to start seeing revenue growth higher than 1.20% as the norm. If that is the case then surely shareholders will be rewarded with a consistently rising stock price. But what is the flip side of the coin?

What Could Drive the Price Down?

Data Acquired via 10-K

Debt

Target’s debt levels are relatively high. Typically, a solvency ratio over 20% is considered healthy. Some investors only use debt, but I use all liabilities. I included both in separate tables and would like to see Target’s debt levels neutralize – however, I understand they are making crucial investments at this time which are clearly paying off. Nonetheless, as rates rise (which they will have to someday contrary to popular belief), servicing debt would become far more difficult.

Keeping along the lines of debt, the biggest threat to owning shares of Target is the ridiculous, unfathomable, and unwavering rise in household debt. For the same second quarter of the year, while Target delivered great results, consumers dug themselves into a deeper hole.

The CMDs latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit revealed that total household debt increased by $192 billion (1.4%) to almost $14 trillion dollars in Q2 2019. It was the twentieth consecutive increase and highest recorded amount in US history. Furthermore, the CMD reported that the share of credit card balances transitioning into 90+ day delinquency has been rising since 2017, and continued to do so in Q2.

As Americans default on their credit card payments and run out of money to borrow, retailers like Target will naturally suffer. I strongly believe inflationary risk is present and as inflation rises, rates have to rise as well. That makes paying back the money you were loaned significantly more challenging (which it already is for so many consumers).

Ultimate Takeaway

So, which one is it – is Target going to keep going up or is it going to go down?

Eight months ago, I believed that Target was drastically undervalued by the market. I presented my DCF analysis, in which I used historical averages to compute the value of the business. It was clear that if Target were to operate as they had historically, the company should have been worth far more than what it was selling for at the time. Specifically, it was trading at $70/share, whereas it should have been trading for about $105/share.

As I have gone back and updated my DCF to reflect FY 2018, it is clear that if, going forward, Target operates as they have historically, then the company is fairly valued right now and does not present a deep value buying opportunity.

However, if the initiatives Target is implementing continue to drive revenue past the historical norms, then absolutely Target will rise in price. If conversely, the initiatives don’t penetrate as well and we have a debt crisis, then inevitably Target’s share price will slip.

When I forecast, I do not fantasize about the future. I simply go back and look at what the company has historically achieved and given that data, determine what the company should be worth. If an analyst tries to fudge the numbers into “what if” scenarios, sometimes it can lead to trouble as no one can predict the future. The closest thing we can do is extrapolate the past and go from there.

Given the past, Target is fairly valued.

Note: Even if Target is fairly valued does not mean that the price won’t rise in the short run due to momentum, but eventually an equilibrium will be reached. Market price and fair price are two distinct things.

Furthermore, even though Target does not present a strong buying opportunity if you are looking for significant capital appreciation, it does provide a safe place to park your money if you are a long-term (key word) dividend investor. In the long run, I believe Target is a great business to own a share of in your portfolio as it is a consistently performing, dividend aristocrat. Inflationary risk and consumer debt risk are systemic risks which do not concern long-term investors (aside from scenarios which may be extreme).

