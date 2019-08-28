Esperion: Establishing A Position Ahead Of The PDUFA Date

In addition to the PDUFA dates, the company is also waiting on the EMA's decision for bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination in Europe.

Esperion has two PDUFA dates in February of 2020 for bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination. I believe now is an opportune time to establish a position in ESPR.

Back in May, Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) announced the FDA set two PDUFA dates in February for the company's two leading products, bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet. Both of these product candidates are looking to be approved to treat elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol "LDL-C". What is more, Esperion has roughly $302.2M in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investment securities available to sell. Back in January, the company was able to close a licensing and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe (OTCPK:DSNKY) to commercialize bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet in the "European Economic Area and Switzerland." Esperion received an upfront payment of $150M and is eligible for milestone payments as well as a healthy royalty on net sales. In addition, the company closed a revenue interest purchase agreement with Oberland Capital. As a result, the company expects they will have a cash runway to make it to cash flow positive.

Considering the points above, I believe ESPR is worth a speculative buy that could transform into a long-term investment. Although the PDUFA is not until February, I am looking to enter a position in anticipation that both applications will be approved by the FDA and in Europe in the first half of 2020. The stock is close to a 52-week low and its current valuation points to a buy.

Company Overview

Esperion brands itself as "The Lipid Management Company," which is appropriate considering its goal is to develop and commercialize "complementary, cost-effective, convenient, once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated LDL-C." The company is engrossed with developing clinical excellence and is committed to evolving novel LDL-C lowering therapies to improve outcomes in the battle against cardiovascular disease "CVD". Esperion's lead product candidates, Bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet, have demonstrated their ability to considerably lower LDL-C levels in hypercholesterolemia patients, including those who were ineffectually treated with existing lipid-modifying therapies.

Thus far, bempedoic acid has been studied in about 4,800 patients and has completed several Phase II and III studies piloted across several hypercholesterolemia patient populations, including patients with elevated LDL-C levels, that also have/are:

Type 2 Diabetes

Statin Intolerance

Already Taking Statins

Hypertension

The current Esperion was founded in 2008 by the executives from the original Esperion Therapeutics, who were focused on therapies that controlled high-density lipoprotein "HDL". The original Esperion was eventually acquired by Pfizer (PFE) in 2004. The original Esperion actually discovered Bempedoic acid before being acquired, so the new Esperion has acquired the rights from Pfizer in 2008.

Mechanism of Action

Bempedoic acid is a prodrug that when triggered, impedes ACL, an enzyme upstream of HMG-CoA reductase in the cholesterol synthesis pathway. Bempedoic acid reduces cholesterol synthesis in the liver, which drops intracellular cholesterol, increases LDL receptor activity, and escalates LDL-C clearance from the blood. Bempedoic acid has been shown in clinical studies to provide incremental lowering of LDL-C when used in combination with both ezetimibe and statins at all doses.

Figure 1: Bempedoic acid Mechanism of Action (Source: ESPR)

Pipeline Overview

Bempedoic acid is a first-in-class, ACL inhibitor that has shown the ability to reduce LDL-C by upregulating the body's LDL receptors. Bempedoic acid demonstrated an ability to drop additional 20% in their LDL-C when used with highest tolerated dose of statins, up to 30% reduction of LDL-C as monotherapy, an additional 35% reduction in LDL-C for the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination when used with statins, and up to 48% reduction for the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination as a monotherapy.

Figure 2: Bempedoic Acid Benefits (Source: ESPR)

Figure 3: Bempedoic Acid Studies (Source: ESPR)

The bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet is Esperion's leading LDL-C lowering product; which has a synergistic effect of the bempedoic acid up-regulating the LDL receptor, while the ezetimibe reduces the absorption of cholesterol from the GI tract, thus, upregulating the LDL receptors.

Figure 4: bempedoic acid/ezetimibe (Source: ESPR)

On February 20th, the company submitted the NDA for bempedoic acid and on February 26th, they submitted the NDA for the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet to the FDA for reducing LDL-C. In addition, the European Medicines Agency "EMA" finished their formal validation of the MAAs for bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet for the same indications.

In addition to the LDL-C indication, Esperion is are also leading a global cardiovascular outcomes trial "CVOT" for bempedoic acid in ~12K patients with hypercholesterolemia and high CVD risk and who can be considered statin intolerant. Esperion anticipates using the CVOT data to support the potential approval for a label expansion into CV risk reduction indication in the United States and Europe by 2022.

Daiichi Sankyo Europe Deal

On January 2, Esperion closed a license and collaboration arrangement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe. As a result, Daiichi Sankyo has the commercialization rights to bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet in the European Economic Area and Switzerland. In return, Esperion gets an upfront cash payment of $150M as well as $150M milestone upon the first commercial sales by Daiichi Sankyo. The company is eligible to collect a considerable added regulatory milestone payment if they are able to be approved for the CV risk reduction indication in Europe. Furthermore, the company is entitled to obtain additional sales milestone payments and a tiered 15-25% royalties on net sales.

In summary, the Daiichi Sankyo Europe deal is a huge breakthrough for the company. Now, Esperion has reputable European partner who is willing to pay a large upfront payment, plus substantial milestones and royalties. One can argue that Daiichi Sankyo is getting a better deal considering they just got the commercial rights to two promising product candidates. However, Esperion will be able to focus on the U.S. and find a way to supply in Europe.

Downside Risks

Obviously, the near-term downside risk comes from regulatory actions and a potential CRL for both products in the U.S. and a denial in Europe. This would crush the share price and could prevent a recovery for an extended period of time. More often than not, I would put more weight on the U.S. approval, however, the European decision will determine if the company will receive their milestone payments from Daiichi Sankyo. If the company fails to receive European approval, Esperion could miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars in milestone payments. The company is expecting to make it to cash flow positive with a fundraising event, but owing to those milestone payments. So, if the products are denied, Esperion wouldn't get those milestone payments and the company would most likely have to fundraise, which might have a negative impact on the stock.

Another major downside risk comes from the existing and potential competition. Statins are the standard-of-care for hypercholesterolemia and are highly operative at lowering LDL-C. Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin) is one of the most prescribed LDL-C drugs in the world and will most likely be for years to come.

PCSK9 inhibitors are injectable monoclonal antibodies to lower LDL-C. Back in 2015, the FDA approved alirocumab by Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron (REGN) and evolocumab by Amgen (AMGN). They were approved as an adjunct to statin therapy. However, Sanofi and Regeneron are chasing an expanded label to have a risk reduction in overall major adverse cardiovascular events.

The Medicines Company (MDCO) and Alnylam (ALNY) are co-developing inclisiran, which is currently in Phase III clinical studies of eighteen months in length. Unlike the PCSK9 antibodies, inclisiran is an injectable long-acting RNAi agent that inhibits the synthesis of PCSK9. The Medicines Company recently released positive results for inclisiran and will discuss the numbers on September 2nd.

Amarin's (AMRN) Vascepa is eicosapentaenoic acid "EPA", which is an Omega-3 that is filtered out of fish oil. Vascepa is indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in "adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia." Vascepa has been shown to lower triglycerides by about 27% from baseline in clinical trials. In September of 2018, Amarin announced top-line results for the REDUCE-IT study where Vascepa was added to patients on stable statin therapy who had their LDL-C under control (median LDL-C levels of 75 mg/dL). Icosapent ethyl demonstrated a statistically significant 25 percent reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events. Amarin was supposed to have their PDUFA date on September 28th, but the FDA decided to announce a late-breaking AdCom on November 14th, which would put the new PDUFA at year-end.

Looking at the competition, I have to admit Esperion will have to be on their "A-Game" to fight for a piece of this market (Figure 5).

Figure 5: ESPR Eligible Patients (Source: ESPR)

Not only do you have longstanding standard-of-care Lipitor by Pfizer but you also have cutting edge RNAi candidates heading towards the finish line. In addition, you have Amarin's Vascepa which could be adjunct therapy of choice.

Still, I think Esperion will find a place in the LDL-C market. In fact, according to ESPR's survey, 70% of physicians are likely to prescribe bempedoic acid (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Physician Outlook (Source: ESPR)

Is ESPR a Buy?

ESPR has been on my peripheral for a while now, and the recent progress in financials and current valuation has me looking for a buy. The timing of the PDUFA and technical analysis of the daily chart has me looking to buy… now. Despite the strong competition, I expect Esperion to find an acceptable piece of the U.S. market and in Europe, which will lead to substantial revenue growth in the coming years. Looking at figure 6, we can see that Street analysts expect ESPR to record sequential growth over the next six years. At that time, analysts expect ESPR to pull in about $1.4B which would be a forward price-to-sales of 0.73. Meaning, the company will record more in revenue than its current market cap of about $1B.

Figure 7: ESPR Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This revenue growth will eventually lead to improved EPS and a positive EPS in 2022 (Figure 8).

Figure 8: ESPR EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

What is more, the company could have enough cash from fundraising events, revenue, and potential payments from their partners to get them to cash-flow-positive.

Figure 9: ESPR Financial Timeline (Source: ESPR)

Considering the revenue, EPS, and financials, I see ESPR worth a long-term investment. When considering the upcoming catalysts and technical analysis, I believe ESPR is a buy at this point in time.

Figure 10: ESPR Key Milestones (Source: ESPR)

Looking at figure 10, we can see that the company has several critical binary catalysts over the next few years that drive the share price well above its current trading range. Most notably, are the FDA and EMA decisions in the first half of 2020. Then, the CLEAR study results in 2021 to determine if the products could get a label expansion into the reduction in cardiac events.

Figure 11: ESPR Daily (Source: Trendspider)

When looking at the daily chart (Figure 11), we can see the share price has come down to the 52-week low that we saw in October. I expect the stock to find some support at these trading ranges and could see a good bounce as it pops out of the oversold area.

Conclusion

The FDA has scheduled two February PDUFA dates for bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet for the treatment of elevated LDL-C. In addition, Esperion also has an EMA decision for both treatments in the European Economic Area and Switzerland in the first half of 2020. What is more, Esperion was able to close a licensing and collaboration deal with Daiichi Sankyo, which came with a healthy upfront payment of $150M, and another $150M upon first commercial sale, plus regulatory and commercial milestones payments. The company has five pivotal studies that showed impressive results that points to a strong likelihood that they will receive both FDA and EMA approvals. The recent market volatility has provided me an opportunity to start a pilot position in ESPR near a 52-week low. In addition, forward valuations indicate that ESPR is currently undervalued, which could make ESPR a long-term investment. On the other hand, the FDA and EMA decisions are will be powerful binary events that will have commercial and financial effects. Therefore, I will start off with a conservative position and will look to add around the PDUFA dates in February. If ESPR is able to achieve two FDA and two EMA approvals, I anticipate holding ESPR for at least five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in ESPR, but I may initiate a long position over the next 72 hours.