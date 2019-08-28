If Only McGrath RentCorp Was Tempted To Stretch Its Focus

But it's interesting to imagine what would be next for McGrath if it was tempted to stretch its attention.

McGrath has identified specific growth drivers for each of its business segments. And it intends to stay focused on what it does best - business-to-business rentals.

McGrath RentCorp reported 2019 second quarter results on July 30. All three business segments generated revenue increases. The company increased full-year guidance based on its year-to-date performance.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) is a business-to-business rental equipment provider and it's in a sweet spot right now. It operates in three business segments - Mobile Modular & Portable Storage, TRS-Ren Telco and Adler Tank Rentals. Each business segment is poised to benefit from favorable market conditions.

Most Recent Quarter

McGrath reported 2019 second quarter results on July 30. Total revenue of $127.4 million improved 8.9% year-over-year. Each segment generated improved total revenue – Mobile Modular at 13.1% to $67.7 million, TRS-Ren Telco at 6.5% to $32.3 million and Adler Tank at 14.3% to $26.3 million.

Mobile Modular's revenue improvement resulted from having more modular units to lease, improved utilization and increased rates.

TRS-Ren Telco's revenue improvement resulted from having more test equipment available for lease and improved utilization.

Adler Tank's revenue improvement resulted from having more tanks and boxes to rent and increased rates.

The results prompted McGrath to increase its full-year guidance.

“Based upon the company’s year-to-date results and current outlook for the remainder of the year, we are raising our financial outlook and expect 2019 total operating profit to increase 9% to 14% above 2018 results as compared to our prior expectation of a 5% to 10% increase.”

Future Potential

For 2019, McGrath established overall core business drivers that are already being credited with improving performance. Source

It also identified specific growth drivers for each of its business segments.

In the Mobile Modular segment, education infrastructure needs in its existing geographic footprint, California, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Virginia and Texas, are strong. Of the top 25 largest school districts in the United States, McGrath's Mobile Modular business operates in all but five. Source Source

In the TRS-Ren Telco segment, the roll out of the next-generation 5G wireless networks is driving the need for both general purpose test equipment and telecom test equipment. As well, McGrath intends TRS-Ren Telco to meet the demand for increased expertise relative to the 5G roll out.

“We're in the early innings of a significant technology cycle. There's still a lot of things that we need to learn about how this is all going to unfold. Much of the work to date that we've seen has been work on devices and chip development and that's been in the lab... There are devices and equipment that haven't even been invented yet that will be taking advantage of the Internet of Things. A lot of that is going to take place in the lab. So we see this future unfolding of 5G as a balanced business opportunity in the lab and in the field.”

At Adler Tank Rentals, McGrath intends to continue to expand its reach in established locales with a specific focus on end market applications outside the oil and gas industry.

Yet, What If?

Sometimes it's tempting to stretch a little further when life is going well. I can't help but wonder if it would be worth McGrath's time and energy to entertain a little stretch.

Its balance sheet is healthy. Its capital allocation guidelines are stringent. McGrath has two sets of senior notes outstanding - $40 million due in 2021 at a 3.68% rate and $60 million due in 2022 at a 3.84% rate. Its revolving credit line allows McGrath to borrow up to $432 million. Its outstanding balance under the credit line was $201.9 million as of the 2019 second quarter. Thus, its debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51.

The company has been relatively quiet on the M&A front for the past decade. Its last acquisition was Adler Tank Rentals in December 2008 for $90.8 million. Its return on average equity in the past decade has ranged from 9.8% to as high as 37.1% and averaged 14.8%.

Entertaining some M&A or strategic partnering activity may not be wholly unreasonable.

But, Where?

McGrath does have exposure related to the manufacturing of its modular units.

“During 2018, Mobile Modular purchased 33% of its modular units from one manufacturer. The Company believes that the loss of any of its primary modular manufacturers could have an adverse effect on its operations since Mobile Modular could experience higher prices and longer lead times for delivery of modular units until other manufacturers were able to increase their production capacity.”

Perhaps entertaining the idea of partnering with a manufacturer would be prudent.

Furthermore, the manufacture of modular units has become a critical component in present-day permanent construction.

“Prefabrication and modular construction will increasingly become the norm, to the extent possible, because constructing parts of a building in a factory allows for greater control, increased safety, and reduced risk. It also allows for expedited project delivery, something that clients are demanding.”

The trend to utilize modular construction is being driven by both the demands and challenges in the commercial construction industry.

“While the US construction market is currently experiencing remarkable construction growth, it’s only sustainable long term if builders embrace modern technology and practices. As of now, the labor shortage, lack of digitalization and poor coordination are three major factors that could limit a future flourishment of construction in America.” “Construction teams need to be well equipped to meet the increase in construction demands and can only do so by embracing cutting-edge technology and methods that allow teams to operate at a higher efficiency.”

The construction industry is actually late to the game regarding its embrace of the productivity gained in manufacturing technology.

“We’re very early in the utilization of modularization.”

Thus, the potential disruption to the industry is in its infancy.

“In the last five years, the modular construction industry has doubled in size to over $8 billion. The increased productivity and lower overall design and construction costs were indicated as the most significant factors in the choice of using modular construction for commercial projects.”

The 2019 JLL construction outlook report identified modular construction and BIM software as the two areas in construction technology that could provide the greatest long-term impact.

According to the 2018 Commercial Construction Index report, more than 70% of the contractors surveyed believe there are benefits to modular construction:

increased efficiency,

increased productivity,

increased safety,

increased quality,

reduced risk,

reduced costs,

reduced material waste, and

reduced construction times.

Usage for modular construction is broad, specifically where replication of like units is a requirement such as in hotels/motels.

“Commercial real estate experts forecast increasing demand for modular construction in the healthcare, industrial, education and multifamily sectors.”

But, so far, modular construction is hardly mature. Thus, the anticipated reduction in costs have not been achieved.

“A remarkable 90 percent of contractors reported their modular construction process was either not effective or needed improvement.”

Yet, modular construction has been able to shorten construction time by up to 30%.

“This means the revenue and occupancy stage can begin much sooner, accelerating investment returns.”

Campisano Capital, a real estate and venture capital firm, believes full adoption is inevitable.

“Modular construction is going to “trend towards nearly 100 percent market share of all large commercial projects. It is, without a doubt, the way of the future.”

So, Who?

There's actually a modular unit manufacturer in Mansfield, Texas, that may be a great partner candidate for McGrath. Ramtech Building Systems is a manufacturer of both relocatable and permanent modular buildings. It began operations in 1982.

“Frustrated at the inability to get the kind of product that was needed for more complex projects, Ramtech chose to transition into a direct sale manufacturer and opened its own modular manufacturing plant at the 20 acre site we presently occupy in Mansfield, Texas.”

After 4,000 projects, Ramtech now considers itself the “premier commercial modular design, manufacturing, and construction company in the Southwest.” Like McGrath, Ramtech serves the education, commercial, government and healthcare markets. In fact, its location fits like a puzzle piece with McGrath's Mobile Modular geographic footprint.

The differences in a relocatable and a permanent modular are actually not numerous. Both types are structurally sound, meeting both state and local building codes. A permanent modular is attached to a permanent foundation. A relocatable unit may be up to 80% completed at the factory. Permanent modular units may be delivered in sections and integrated with traditional on-site construction.

McGrath considers its modular units to have 18 years of depreciable life. At that point, the unit retains 50% of its residual value. In fact, there are actually relocatable modulars in the United States that have been in use for as long as both Ramtech and McGrath have been in business.

“Like many school districts in Texas and around the country, they found that a significant portion of their portables that are used to meet shifting enrollments on their campuses were over 40-years-old.” (emphasis added)

Ramtech Building Systems is a privately-held company. But it is intent on growth which could open the door for a company like McGrath.

“Matt’s experience, perspective, and business acumen will be essential as we move forward to position the company for growth in new markets and by expanding our product offerings and developing strategic partnerships.” (emphasis added)

Considerations

A partnership between McGrath and a company like Ramtech would be interesting and, likely, fruitful. But there's nary a hint McGrath is considering this type of expansion. In fact, McGrath made it blatantly clear in the latest earnings call that it's solely focused on its core business, B2B rentals.

“It has been an extremely valuable journey to see our teams readily grasp these important grow concepts that are focused around what we do best, business-to-business rentals. We are realizing success in building shareholder value through these efforts, and our attention will remain there.” (emphasis added)

Rather, I'm just imagining next possible steps for McGrath. And expansion into modular construction certainly seems viable considering McGrath's expertise and exposure with modulars as well as the industry's infancy and potential for disruption. But until McGrath is tempted to stretch, it will be business as usual.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in MGRC.