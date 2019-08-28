Altria And Philip Morris: Who Wins The Most From A Remerger

This isn't a new theory, however, given the recent developments within the United States tobacco industry it's worthwhile taking another look at the idea.

Introduction

Once again speculation is rife that Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) are preparing to remerge into one company after previously demerging in 2008. If this eventuates it would recreate a tobacco industry titan that sports a market capitalization in excess of $200b. This isn't the first time the idea has taken hold and given recent industry events that have caused a great deal of uncertainty, I will discuss which group of shareholders appears to have more to gain from a conceptual standpoint.

What Altria Has To Gain

The primary benefit Altria would receive is from dramatically reducing their exposure to possible new future FDA regulations that are designed to significantly reduce smoking rates. These have already been discussed frequently and include lower nicotine levels, banning menthol cigarettes and adding graphic warning labels to packaging. If these new regulations have the desired impact it will spell bad news for Altria, whose earnings will likely continue relying heavily on their core tobacco business segment in the medium-term despite their non-tobacco investments.

Secondarily, Altria through their subsidiaries, Juul (JUUL) and Cronos (OTC:CRON), could benefit from Philip Morris' expertise in managing a global supply network. It's no secret that both of these companies aspire to continue growing internationally and managing the differing regulatory landscapes can become difficult.

What Philip Morris Has To Gain

Whilst the benefit that Altria would receive is quite large and focused, Philip Morris would likely receive smaller but broader ranging benefits. The primary benefit would be diversifying their future investments and thus long-term earnings away from tobacco. Presently their focus has remained on traditional tobacco products and heated tobacco, however, merging with Altria would bring exposure to the world leading e-cigarette brand Juul along with cannabis and to a lesser extent, alcohol. Admittedly these currently form only a small part of Altria's mini-empire and hence why they still face threats from the new regulations in the short to medium-term, however, in the long-term these investments should help mitigate the secular decline in the tobacco industry.

Additionally, they would face less risks of future competition from the international expansion of Juul, as owning 35% of Juul through acquiring Altria provides a suitable hedge if their sales were to be cannibalized by customers switching. The ability to capture more of the earnings and value from the sale of their IQOS heated tobacco products in the United States would also be beneficial once they launch next month. Merging with Altria would also lower the impact they routinely face from unpredictable changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Finally it could be argued that another benefit they would receive is exposure to the highly lucrative United States tobacco market, however, considering the aforementioned uncertainties surrounding possible new regulations this may not fully eventuate.

What They Both Have To Gain

Synergies, it's likely that everyone knew that this word was coming eventually as no discussion regarding a merger is complete without talking about the possible synergies. Naturally it's essentially impossible for an outsider to accurately estimate the extent of any synergies, however, given the size of the combined company and Altria's current cost cutting program of $575m, it's not unrealistic to imagine these exceeding $1b per annum. Whether this or any other amount of synergies are adequate to justify a merger would depend on the terms of the transaction.

Conclusion

Although the exact benefit that each company's shareholders would receive ultimately depends on the terms of any transaction, it appears that from a conceptual standpoint both groups of shareholders stand to win to a similar extent. Considering both shareholder bases likely overlap quite significantly, with many investors such as myself having investments in both companies, this would further lower the overall execution risk. Whilst very few people actually know whether this merger will ever proceed, I believe there are enough benefits for each side to justify a pure script, no cash merger.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria's Second Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.