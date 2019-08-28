Abercrombie & Fitch Earnings Preview

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reports earnings August 29th. Analysts expect revenue of $852.32 million and EPS of -$0.52. The revenue estimate implies a 1% increase Y/Y. Investor should focus on the following key items.

Will Hollister Continue To Crack?

Abercrombie & Fitch had generated outsized growth on the strength of its Hollister brand. Hollister and the company's fashion sense resonated with consumers. Management was also stayed close to the customer, allowing it to react to customer trends in real time. However, fashion is fickle and it can change rapidly. The company's former growth engine appears to have stalled.

For the quarter ended May 2019, Abercrombie & Fitch's total revenue of $734 million was flat Y/Y. On a brand basis, Hollister's revenue was up 1%, while revenue for the Abercrombie brand was down 1%. Hollister represents 58% of total revenue. Comparable sales for the total company were up 1%. Comparable sales growth for Hollister and the Abercrombie brand was 2% and 1%, respectively.

The days of robust comparable sales growth for Hollister are likely over. Even if Hollister jumpstarted sales in the following quarter, I would question whether it was sustainable. I would like to see a few quarters of consistent top-line growth before I became a believer. Secondly, the potential for Amazon (AMZN) to further disrupt the retail space is always a concern. I have long held the suspicion that Abercrombie & Fitch's growth was dead. Seeking Alpha author Paulo Santos dissented; however, we both cannot be right. The debate could finally be decided by the end of this year.

Little To No Margin Improvement

The quandary several retailers face is the need to improve margins in order to grow earnings. Abercrombie & Fitch is in that category. Last quarter, its gross margin was 60.5%, flat versus the year-earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $444 million, also flat Y/Y. Operating expenses (store, distribution expense, SG&A) were $470 million, down 3% Y/Y. Compensation expense and depreciation related to stores and information technology fell, despite increases in volume-related expenses pursuant to digital sales.

Operating costs as a percentage of revenue were 64%, down from 67% in the year-earlier period. The decline in operating costs helped amplify EBITDA. The company's EBITDA margin was 2%, up around 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Can management continue to cut operating expenses to offset stagnant revenue growth? The company's $112 million in SG&A costs represent a sizeable pool of expenses that management could potentially cut into. I expect this would be a likely target for cost containment efforts in the upcoming quarter.

Solid Balance Sheet

The silver lining is that Abercrombie & Fitch has a solid balance sheet. The company has $586 million of cash, down from $723 million for the quarter ended February 2019. Working capital of $458 million appears robust enough to help support the company in potential downturn in the retail space. Abercrombie & Fitch has a $251 million debt load, which is much less than its cash balance. That said, some economists and experts believe we are at peak economy.

Any economic contraction could negatively impact the retail space. I believe Abercrombie & Fitch's strong balance sheet, robust liquidity, and minimal debt load could be differentiating factors down the road.

Conclusion

ANF is off over 20% Y/Y. The company's growth appears dead. Cutting its way to earnings growth may not work long term. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.