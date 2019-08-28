Booking Holdings : Brexit Impact Transitory, Google A Bigger Worry

The business possesses a moat courtesy of the network effect that it cultivates, something which has resulted in very good financial health.

Booking Holdings aggregates online travel services (flights, hotels, car rentals) for purchase by consumers. The company's flagship properties include Booking.com and Priceline.com. Booking Holdings (BKNG) is a very compelling network effect business that has outperformed over the long term for investors, delivering more than 28% p.a over the last decade. I have previously held the stock myself for my own personal portfolio. While there is much to like about the business there are a few reasons for pause.

A well established 'moaty' business

I like dominant businesses with natural barriers to entry that help ensure long-term profitability. Booking Holdings has the characteristics of a wide moat business. The company benefits from the broadest range of listed properties available for booking, and is a name and destination that is synonymous with travel reservation. That makes it top of mind for consumers looking to book travel. The more "eyeballs" that visit its properties, the more accommodation owners are motivated to list their inventory on these sites to get bookings. It's a virtuous cycle. Further, what's also notable is that the company, primarily through its Bookings.com portal, has been able to aggregate a variety of smaller properties in the notoriously fragmented European travel market and get them in front of a broad base of consumers. These small European hotel owners are desperate to reach a broad user base to ensure they fill their excess inventory.

Booking also has some impressive plays to generate new revenue opportunities in markets outside its home base.

What makes the long-term Booking story interesting are the trends in emerging markets, particularly in India and China. While online travel should continue to grow at a modest pace in developed economies, emerging markets should see growth at a much faster rate than the rest of the world.

Increasing rates of digital penetration in these markets, coupled with rapidly increasing disposable incomes, should create a ripe environment for a variety of lifestyle experiences, such as increasing discretionary travel. Much of this travel will be booked online.

The coming decade will see an emerging middle class of over 600M in India and China combined, many of whom will be looking to travel both domestically and abroad. Booking is very favorably positioned in China through its $1.3B equity investment and commercial partnership with Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Consistency of financial results

The other aspect of the Booking story that greatly appeals to me is the businesses strength as a steward of shareholder capital. Booking's ability to deliver rates of return on equity of 20% or greater for the last 5 years suggests to me a business with great financial discipline. I'm also amazed by how "capital light" the business is. Booking spends less than 15% of operating cash flow on ongoing capital expenditures, and yet has historically been able to grow revenue at close to double-digit rates of growth on a consistent basis. Bookings is also able to retain almost 30% of revenue generated as free cash flow, affording it the flexibility to maintain control of its own future

While Booking has historically generated double digit revenue growth, recent results are more suggestive of a business that looks to be settling in for high single digit revenue growth, perfectly fine for a business of Booking's size. Booking's most recent earnings report showed a business that grew revenue a little over 7%. What is interesting from Booking's results and commentary is how Booking appears to be engineering for itself a more modest revenue growth profile while maintaining high margins by managing traffic acquisition costs. On the Q2 conference call, CEO Glenn Vogel is reported to have said that "..part of our belief is that [when] choosing profit versus growth, you can always buy more growth, but is that long-term benefit for the franchise?"

Brexit a near term overhang situation

Booking gets north of 50% of bookings, and a similar amount of revenue from Europe. With Britain's impending exit from the EU, and the corresponding hammering of the British pound, there are near term questions as to how this may impact British travelers looking to travel within Europe and even globally.

All of a sudden, the cost of an overseas holiday and hotel stay has become significantly more expensive for these travelers. While there will arguably be some level of impact from a decline in travel originated in the UK, this is unlikely to be an issue in the medium term. Nonetheless, it does create some near term uncertainty.

Airbnb, Google long term threats

The competitive environment for Booking Holdings has noticeably ratcheted up in the last few years, partly as a result of a more aggressive AirBnB in Europe, as well as moves that Google is making in the online travel space. AirBnB is increasingly becoming a force to be reckoned with. It now has roughly 5M listings worldwide across 191 countries. Increasingly, smaller European hotels are choosing to list their properties on AirBnB in addition to OTA's like Booking. More concerning in my view for Booking is the moves that Google is making in the space under the 'Google Travel' umbrella. Google has progressively expanded its travel oriented forays from simply that of flight aggregation, to also making hotel inventory available. It has introduced 'Book with Google' within the last 12 months which allows users to book hotel rooms without leaving the search engine while requiring a hotel ad campaign. This service is now available in the US and a number of countries throughout Europe. While still too early to say just what sort of an impact this may have, it is a development of some concern.

Investors in Booking Holdings should expect robust high single digit revenue and low double digit earnings growth from the business going forward, along with a strong financial profile, with robust operating margins and free cash flow conversion. However longer term questions marks about AirBnB and how Google's more concerted entry into online travel will impact the company will continue to remain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, CTRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.