Dollar General Preview: Managing Costs Will Be Crucial

I will keep an eye on comps, betting to see 4% growth YOY but also believe that margins will be a more nuanced topic of conversation.

The time has come for Dollar General (DG), one of my favorite companies and stocks in the retail space, to report the results of its 2Q19.

The Street is anticipating revenues of $6.89 billion to grow nearly 7% YOY, keeping largely intact a high single-digit trend that has been in place for the past five quarters. EPS of $1.57, if achieved, would be only slightly better than last year's levels, primarily a reflection of margin pressures.

Credit: Good Morning America

What to keep an eye on

The earnings discussions will likely begin with comparable sales, a metric that has remained stable between 2% and 5% since the first half of 2017 (see chart below). The company's ability to execute well on the consumables side of the business, as it has recently, will be important in ensuring that my fairly aggressive 4% comp target can be reached. I believe total revenues will be pressured a bit by a shrinking apparel product category, but I still expect the top line to grow a notch above consensus estimates.

Source: DM Martins Research, using actual data from company reports

The more nuanced topic of conversation on earnings day will likely be margins, more specifically cost of goods. This is perhaps the line in the income statement most likely to fall short of expectations, in my opinion. Serving as headwinds here will be the well-known supply chain pressures that have taken the form of increased transportation costs in the past few quarters. For that reason alone, I doubt that gross margin will expand YOY, and I project the rate to land 25 bps lower, at 30.4%.

The wild card is the effect of increased tariffs on products imported from China. As of late May, Dollar General's management team seemed confident that the company could mitigate the impact of higher taxes through a combination of vendor negotiation, product substitution, and country of origin diversification. But since then, the trade war has escalated substantially, and I will be curious to see if Dollar General's second quarter results (unlikely) or full-year guidance (more probable) could be negatively impacted.

Source: DM Martins Research, using actual data from company reports

All accounted for, I still see Dollar General beating earnings expectations by about seven cents (see table above), provided that margins remain relatively resilient. About half of my projected EPS growth should come from reduced share count, as Dollar General continues to execute on its stock buyback plans.

Still a high-conviction bull

Of course, anticipating the company's financial results in the most recent quarter is always a speculative endeavor. So, when it comes to investing in DG, I try to keep a longer-term investment horizon in mind. In that regard, I still think that the Tennessee-based retailer will continue to produce consistent financial results even through tougher economic conditions, allowing the stock to grow during bull periods but resist market corrections better than most other names in the sector.

Data by YCharts

True, DG has become an increasingly expensive stock in the past 12 months (see chart above), with current-year P/E rising nearly four turns to 21.8x while long-term earnings expectations continue to decline. But I believe the rich price, one that I think is worth paying amid a period of macroeconomic uncertainty, is reflective of the high quality of the company and stock.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on DG (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.