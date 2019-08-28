Teladoc Health: This Is An Opportunity

Teladoc Health's (TDOC) stock has remained under pressure for most of 2019, which is shown by the fact that the broader market is outperforming TDOC shares by almost 1 percentage point over the last 8 plus months.

Data by YCharts

Teladoc has had a tough year - concerns related to its use of non-GAAP metrics, "soft" guidance heading into 2019, and the CFO & COO Mr. Mark Hirschhorn's departure - but I believe that the recent pullback is a buying opportunity for investors that are focused on the long term.

The Latest - Strong Growth Metrics And A Good Story To Tell

The Results

Teladoc reported a Q2 2019 loss per share of $0.41 (in line with the consensus estimate) on revenue of $130.3M (beat by $0.74M), which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q2 2019 10-Q

Below are the top line highlights for the quarter:

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

The company reported impressive total revenue growth of 38% for the quarter with revenue from U.S. Paid Visits coming in 28% higher than the prior year.

Additionally, one of the company's main growth segments, i.e. the International business, reported paid visits revenue growth of 57% and the number of total international visits were higher by over 300% (771% if you compare the first six months of 2019 to the prior year).

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

As shown, Teladoc has reported strong operating results almost across the board so far in 2019. The growth has not resulted in earnings just yet, but I believe that Teladoc's path to profitability is starting to become clearer.

The Story

There was a lot to like about Teladoc's Q2 2019 results and, after you factor in the company's expanding partnership base, it is hard denying that this small-cap company is well-positioned for the future. It also helps the bull case that management agrees with this assessment.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Some pundits viewed management's forward guidance as "lackluster" but I believe that it is too early to get worked up over earnings (or lack thereof) because this company is still in full growth mode. To this point, management highlighted during the conference call that the company plans to continue to heavily invest in 2019 in order to support future growth. This means that investors wanting a company that is able to report earnings growth in the near future should start looking elsewhere. It really should have already been known that revenue growth and improving operating metrics are the real story for Teladoc for the time being.

At the end of the day, management's full-year 2019 guidance was nothing to write home about, but I still believe that the bull case for Teladoc remains very strong.

The Bull Case Remains Strong

Teladoc's story is simple: the company is disrupting an industry that needs to be disrupted. The company's suite of services is really starting to catch on, and the recent acquisitions are already bearing fruit. To this point, this company has report strong results over the last few years and there are no real signs of a slowdown coming anytime soon.

Source: Company Presentation, Canaccord Genuity's Growth Conference, August 2019

Moreover, I believe that Teladoc's growth estimates may turn out to be too low because this company has a significant market opportunity, i.e., a total addressable market that continues to expand. Virtual care is the future, in my mind, and it pays to go with the company that is leading the charge.

Source: Company Presentation, Canaccord Genuity's Growth Conference, August 2019

I do not believe that the company's most recent results (or guidance) have changed the bull case for this exciting, small-cap company. And to be honest, I believe that the management team actually has a better story to tell now than they did even a few short years ago.

Valuation

After the recent pullback, Teladoc's stock is trading at reasonable levels based on its own historical metrics.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, TDOC's shares are trading at a discount when compared to its fair value of almost $68 per share according to Morningstar.

Source: Morningstar

The stock is not cheap by any means, but I also do not believe that the potential growth is fully baked into the stock price either.

Risks

Investing in small-cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for Teladoc is related to the company being outspent by larger competitors. Additionally, the company relies heavily on its partnerships to expand its business, so deteriorating relationships in the industry could have a material impact on Teladoc's business.

In addition, integration risk needs to be considered given the numerous acquisitions that have been made over the last few years. And most importantly, regulatory changes have the potential to greatly impact Teladoc's business.

Lastly, Teladoc is not the only company operating in the telehealth space (it is actually a very crowded space). While I believe that Teladoc is a clear market leader, management sitting on their hands and not investing in the business (either through acquisitions and/or expanding organically) should be viewed as a major risk factor.

Bottom Line

The recent pullback for TDOC shares should be viewed as a long-term buying opportunity. The company reported strong Q2 2019 operating results and I believe that management still has a great story to tell. In my opinion, Teladoc is positioned for growth and I view the next few years as the coming out party for this disruptive technology company. Teladoc is definitely not the only telehealth player but I believe that this company is leaps and bounds ahead of its competitors. As such, I view Teladoc as an attractive three to five-year investment at today's price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a Teladoc Health position in the R.I.P. portfolio, and I have no plans to sell any of my TDOC shares in the near future.