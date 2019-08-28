Cincinnati Bell: A Company Crushed By Its Debt Burden And CAPEX

Still, I think that much lower valuations for CBB are easily justifiable as well. Thus, I believe it's best to simply pass up on CBB until it significantly deleverages its balance sheet.

Cincinnati Bell (CBB) is trading at a seemingly cheap valuation. CBB's low P/S and P/FCF multiples make it undoubtedly appealing for investors. However, investors need to keep in mind that CBB is extraordinarily indebted. In fact, CBB's shareholder equity is negative, while its total debt is approximately $2 billion. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-FCF ratio is a whopping 52, which means that debt will haunt CBB for decades to come. Thus, I think that after we take into account CBB's debt-related risks, it quickly loses its appeal. In my view, it's best to pass up on CBB until it significantly deleverages its balance sheet.

Source: CBB

Overview

CBB is a diversified communications and technology services company. Its main customers are residential (i.e., individuals and families) and businesses (SMBs). Originally, CBB was incorporated in Ohio in 1983 and has since then operated in Cincinnati. Then, in recent years, CBB went through a couple of M&A transactions. As a result, CBB now operates in Hawaii as well. In this case, the subsidiary "Hawaiian Telecom" is also a legacy company which was incorporated in 1883 as the "Mutual Telephone Company." So, historically speaking, CBB has been your typical legacy telecom company.

Business-wise, CBB now operates through its subsidiaries and offers interconnection services, data transport, internet access, ethernet products, VoIP, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, and other value-added services. Additionally, CBB provides entertainment channels, including music, movies, and even sports programming. Thus, as a whole, CBB's revenues are broken down into four distinct segments: Communications, Consulting, Infrastructure Solutions, and Cloud.

Source: CBB's earnings call slides.

Since CBB has been operating in the sector over many decades, many of its assets still use copper-based technology. Naturally, this type of infrastructure is quickly becoming outdated, which is why the company is actively transitioning towards fiber-based assets. So far, CBB is still in the process of updating its infrastructure. Thus, as a whole, it is fair to say that CBB is almost split 50/50 between legacy and fiber infrastructure.

Source: CBB's earnings call slides (see link above).

Capital intensive and indebted

As you might expect, CBB's efforts to update its infrastructure is probably going to demand a substantial amount of additional capital expenditures. Nevertheless, I believe that CBB must update all of its assets to remain competitive. After all, CBB competes with a variety of providers such as wireless, cable, broadband, and even internet providers. Furthermore, video and audio content can also be streamed through broadband internet connections. So, the company is undoubtedly facing competitive pressures from all angles, which gives its clients many alternatives. Therefore, it only makes sense that substantial CAPEX is likely going to remain constant for CBB.

As a result, CBB's free cash flow is probably going to remain relatively depressed for at least a couple of years. After all, CBB currently has a substantial debt burden and high maintenance CAPEX. So, interest payments and CAPEX alone are going to drain most of CBB's FCF. So, repaying its debt is going to be a challenging task due to its cash-constrained situation. However, to make matters worse, CBB doesn't even have much cash on its balance sheet. Thus, it has to finance itself from its operations. Unfortunately, CBB's CFOs aren't enough, which is why it continually has to raise additional capital through debt. As a result of these circumstances, I think CBB's FCF will suffer for the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha, plus author's elaboration.

The problem of this dynamic is that this makes valuing CBB particularly challenging. For example, CBB's equity is negative due to accumulated losses and its substantial liabilities. CBB doesn't have profits, nor is it expected to be profitable for the next couple of years. Thus, CBB's FCF is the only tangible metric that we can use to calculate its fair value.

Estimating CBB's fair value

Typically, a reasonable estimate of a company's FCF is obtained through the company's cash from operations minus its capital expenditures. Forecasting the company's CFO figure is tricky and can involve many assumptions that can skew our valuation results. This is why I prefer using a regression model that forecasts CBB's CFOs based on revenue and earnings estimates.

Source: Seeking Alpha, plus author's calculations using Minitab software.

As you can see, the regression model in the figure above has an R squared of 0.79. Therefore, I think it is reasonable to use this regression model to forecast the company's cash from operations. The inputs I will use are the analyst consensus for CBB's revenues and earnings for 2019 and 2020.

As you can see, my valuation model implies a 16% potential downside from the current levels. This is because I am using a 20% discount rate. Typically, I use a flat 15% discount rate for my valuation models. This is mostly inspired by Warren Buffett's technique of using a 15% return on equity filter. But instead, I generally use this number as a discount rate.

However, for CBB, I think a much higher discount rate is granted. This is because of the company's indebtedness and negative shareholder equity. In these types of cases, I typically default to the discount rate suggested by the CAPM. After all, this model is generally useful when accounting for a company's indebtedness. Unfortunately, the CAPM breaks down when I use CBB's inputs. This is because of CBB's extremely high debt, negative equity, and even its negative effective tax rate.

As you can see, the CAPM suggests that CBB's valuation should be lower by almost 90%. This happens because the model is trying to account for the company's extremely high D/E ratio. You see, a higher D/E ratio translates into a higher discount rate. Unfortunately, this suggests the potential downside is so massive that I think its results are of little practical use for investors. In my view, this is simply due to the CAPM breaking down, given CBB's extreme circumstances.

Don't underestimate CBB's risks

The Company depends on its Revolving Credit Facility and Receivables Facility to provide for its short-term financing requirements in excess of amounts generated by operations, and the availability of those funds may be reduced or limited. - CBB's 2018 10-K.

Nevertheless, I do think that the appropriate discount rate probably falls somewhere in between 20% and 111%. In a way, if you think about it, this is akin to demanding to recoup your investment between one to five years. I believe this time frame is reasonable, given CBB's desperate situation. After all, many factors could spell disaster for shareholders in the next couple of years. For example:

A recession could occur within the next few years, which would likely result in permanent loss of capital due to CBB being unable to refinance its debts.

If a significant client defaults, CBB could breach its debt covenants, which would limit its ability to refinance. For example, General Electric (NYSE:GE) accounts for 10% of CCB's accounts receivables. Unfortunately, GE has recently been accused of fraud. If right, GE could soon go bankrupt and default. As a result, this would have a devastating effect on CBB and its ability to refinance.

CBB's market continues to become increasingly competitive, which could translate into depressed margins. Since CBB has very little room for maneuvering, a "margin shock" could prove lethal.

New technologies could replace some of CBB's services. If CBB fails to adapt, it could result in a disrupted business model.

If CBB's CAPEX could be significantly higher than its estimates, this would jeopardize CBB's razor-thin FCF margin.

Finally, CBB could theoretically fail to realize the benefits of its previous M&A transactions. Also, restructuring costs could be significantly higher than anticipated.

In my view, these are only a few of the various types of risks that the company faces. So, unfortunately, if any of them materializes, it could hurt CBB's FCF significantly. As a result, CBB could become unable to finance its operations, which could result in chapter 11. Alternatively, these risks could result in an ever-increasing debt burden that eventually becomes impossible to repay. However, the point is that, in either scenario, CBB's shareholders would probably face substantial losses.

Conclusion

I will admit that CBB's short-term outlook is supportive of a turnaround and deleveraging story assuming no external shocks occur. You see, CBB appears to be improving its CFOs, and CAPEX appears to be moderating as its latest acquisitions become fully integrated. However, the truth is that many types of risks could completely derail this optimistic perspective. After all, CBB doesn't have that much room to maneuver. So, any mistakes can prove lethal for shareholders.

Hence, I think these risks deserve a high discount rate. Such a discount range could range from 20% to 111% (depending on your selected approach). Thus, my valuation model suggests further potential downside from the current levels. This is why I believe it is best to pass up on CBB, at least until we see a substantial reduction of its debt. Otherwise, I think the risk of permanent loss of capital in CBB is exceptionally high over the next few years. Furthermore, if the credit markets suddenly dry up, then CBB can quickly end up filing for chapter 11.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CBB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.