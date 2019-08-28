Royal Dutch Shell: An Achilles' Heel Issue Called Gas Price

I believe this "perfect storm" situation is an excellent opportunity for a new investor in search of a reliable company trading at a discount.

Upstream production was 3,583 K Boep/d for the second quarter, up 4.1% compared to a year ago and down 4.5% sequentially. North America Production is now 846 K Boep/d.

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the 2019 second quarter of $91.84 billion, down 7.5% year over year and up 7.2% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is my favorite oil supermajor from a long-term investor's point of view, and I continue to believe that it is one of the first oil stocks to be held in your long-term investment portfolio.

The company is the last of my "six oil majors" group which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP Plc (BP), Equinor (EQNR), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly. I have already published Total S.A. and Equinor, and the others are following soon.

Royal Dutch Shell is by far the biggest of the five oil supermajors in terms of revenues. Below, I have indicated the 2Q'19 revenues and net income of the six oil supermajors for you to compare.

The Anglo-Dutch integrated oil company is paying a high secure dividend as well. The company has never missed one single dividend payment since the end of World War II and has been considered a preferred stock for various institutional investors for many decades.

However, despite this appealing profile and as I have said in my previous articles about Shell and others, I firmly believe that it is always imperative to trade short term a portion of your long-term position to profit plainly from the inherent volatility of the market.

What happened to Shell since the second quarter of 2019 has been released on August 1, 2019, is a stark reminder of this basic rule that can be applied to any sector or any stock.

Royal Dutch Shell's Ben van Beurden, the CEO, said in the last conference call:

First, the macro environment. So our Q2 results reflect lower realized oil, gas and LNG prices. We've also seen weaker industry conditions in Downstream, particularly in refining and even more so in petrochemicals. The macro conditions of these businesses are, of course, cyclical in nature, and we have seen these types of declines and in subsequent recovery before in oil and gas, but definitely also in refining and chemical margins.

Royal Dutch Shell - Financial Table 2Q'19, the raw numbers (per ADS).

Important Note: Each American Depositary Share [ADS] represents two Royal Dutch Shell plc ordinary shares.

Royal Dutch Shell 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 85.42 89.24 96.77 100.15 102.23 83.74 90.54 Total Revenues in $ Billion 88.12 91.11 99.27 101.55 104.63 85.66 91.84 Net Income in $ Billion 3.81 5.90 6.02 5.84 5.59 6.00 3.00 EBITDA $ Billion 13.33 14.64 15.90 15.84 15.12 16.52 12.87 EPS diluted in $/share 0.92 1.40 1.44 1.40 1.34 1.46 0.74 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 7.28 9.43 9.50 12.09 22.02 8.63 11.03 CapEx in $ Billion 5.86 4.79 5.28 5.80 7.15 5.12 5.15 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.41 4.64 4.23 6.29 14.87 3.51 5.88 Total Cash $ Billion 20.31 21.93 19.47 19.11 26.74 21.47 18.47 (non-current and current) Debt in $ Billion 85.67 88.02 80.47 78.38 76.82 92.54 92.65 Dividend per share [ADS] (Nasdaq.com) in $/share 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.94 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion [ADS=1/2] 4.18 4.19 4.19 4.18 4.14 4.11 4.09 Oil Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,756 3,839 3,442 3,596 3,788 3,752 3,583 North America Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d - 681 697 825 826 844 846 Global liquid price ($/b) 55.28 60.74 66.24 68.21 59.89 57.42 61.26 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.40 4.95 4.86 4.92 5.75 5.37 4.21

Sources: Royal Dutch Shell filings and Morningstar.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil & Gas Production

1 - Revenues and other income were $91.84 Billion in 2Q'19.

Royal Dutch Shell has reported revenues and other income for the 2019 second quarter of $91.84 billion, down 7.5% year over year and up 7.2% sequentially.

Profit declined to a multi-year low due to lower refinery margin and low gas prices. Its flagship liquefied natural gas unit ("LNG"), known as "Integrated Gas" division underperformed this quarter, with $479 million impairment charges of its segment in Trinidad and Tobago (production was also 3% lower year over year).

The company also blames a weaker global economy and harsh environment for its chemicals business. A lot of questions in the conference call were about the "LNG" issue because of the severe oversupply, which is building up triggering lower gas prices.

Below is the chart breaking down the earnings per segment from 2Q'17 to 2Q'19.

This quarter saw a weakening of the prices of oil and gas sequentially. Global liquid price of oil was $61.26 compared to $66.24 in 2Q'18. Same trend in Natural gas price.

Below are some financial components and trend which will be developed below:

Source: Shell presentation

2 - Free cash flow (organic FCF not including divestitures from Morningstar).

Free cash flow has increased significantly sequentially and is now $30.6 billion yearly and $5.88 billion in 2Q'19, according to Morningstar.

Shell concentrates on cash generation as a central component of business growth, forecasting free cash flow of $25-30 billion a year between 2019 and 2021 and around $35 billion by 2025.

Shell is paying a current dividend yield of ~6.8%, which is one of the best returns in the oil sector as we can see in the graph below.

Warning: US investors may receive less depending on their specific situation (Please contact your broker). In general, RDS.B is more appropriate for US investors because B shares have no withholding tax applied.

In Shell's case, the company's 'A' shares (LON:RDSA) are listed on the AEX/Euronext in the Netherlands, and the 'B' shares (LON:RDSB) are listed on the London Stock Exchange in the UK... London-listed 'B' shares have no withholding tax applied to the dividend payout thereby putting the full dividend amount (by shares held) into the holder's coffers.

Below is the free cash flow (Morningstar) in 2Q'19 for the six oil majors (BP shows the FCF for 1Q'19 because the FCF for 2Q'19 was not available at the time of publication):

While I believe the generous dividend is, of course, a strong positive; however, as a shareholder, I am concerned with the share buyback program that I find too large. I would have preferred to see the company cutting the debt significantly instead, while the business is generating steady cash flow.

Ben van Beurden said in the conference call:

We have now reached around $9.3 billion in total since we started this program in July 2018, and this is in line with the progress that we expect towards completing the $25 billion of share buybacks by the end of next year.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and others

Upstream production was 3,583 K Boep/d the second quarter, up 4.1% compared to a year ago and down 4.5% sequentially. North America Production is now 846 K Boep/d in 2Q'19 from 844K Boep/d in 1Q'19.

New projects are expected to deliver new output in 2019 which is qualified by Ben Van Beurden as "more than enough" to offset field declines. It is too long to enter the details as you can imagine, but exciting start-ups for the company are the Appomattox in the US Gulf of Mexico (first oil), the Lula North FPSO in Brazil, and Prelude Offshore Australia (Floating LNG).

Shell production 2Q'19 compared to its peers:

4 - Net debt and cash (effect of accounting-rule changes IFRS 16)

The net debt increased to $74.18 billion at the end of June 2019 compared with about $61 billion a year earlier.

Source: Shell 2Q19 presentation - Cash allocation

Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 1.23x, which represents the number of years Shell needs to pay off the debt theoretically. It is an excellent ratio that went up recently due to new accounting requirements (IFRS 16).

As I said earlier, Shell should focus on reducing the debt as a priority. I do not think the share buyback program is the best solution for the company. I know many investors like it, but with net debt of over $74 billion, there is no doubt in my mind.

On a side note: One alternative that should be investigated for Shell investors is Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) with a dividend yield of 8.98%.

SHLX experienced a decisive breakout recently, and the stock has reached support at $19, which is a good entry point. However, if oil prices continue to weaken, SHLX may eventually drop to $17.90.

5 - Q3 2019 outlook and 2019.

Source: Shell presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Royal Dutch Shell recent earnings were a definite disappointment, and the stock endured a rare selloff which appears to show some sign of stabilization now at around $55. It is a fall of nearly 15% in about three weeks, and we may not have reached a bottom entirely either, I would not be surprised if RDS.B drops to the ~$53 support.

Of course, this setback is just some sort of misfortune and has not happened very often. But, the industry is cyclical, things of those types happen on both sides of the spectrum, we should be confident of that.

Now the question for us, shareholders, is what to do next. Above all, let's try to figure out the current geopolitical situation and the multiple headwinds that the oil and gas industry is facing full force. One issue is that the LNG market is oversupplied which will keep the pressure on gas prices in 2019-2020.

It is not enough to say that Shell is a beautiful company with a reliable prospect and a strong balance sheet. The ones who bought at over $67 just a month ago can tell you that it is not necessarily a recipe for success.

Thus, timing the market is paramount, and the only solution that could help is trading about 30% of your position short term as I have recommended for years on Seeking Alpha.

Technical analysis - short-term and midterm.

RDS.B experienced a decisive breakout on the negative side on August 1st, and the stock has been sliding since then. I believe we have reached support around $53.50-55, but we need a few more days for confirmation. RDS.B is considered an essential proxy for oil and recently oil prices have shown some weakness.

I believe this "perfect storm" situation is an excellent opportunity for a new investor in search of a reliable company trading at a discount. It is not sure where the stock will stabilize but buying RDS.B at this price is a rare opportunity that should not be discarded.

