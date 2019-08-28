VMware: Building A Software Powerhouse

VMware (VMW) delivered strong second quarter results, but the bigger story was the new acquisition announcements. VMW has been on a buying spree with five companies brought into the fold so far this year. The purchases have all had strategic merit, and the planned acquisitions of Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVLT) and Carbon Black, Inc. (CBLK) are both likely to further boost top line growth in VMW's targeted businesses if they are integrated well and nurtured. Overall, VWM is in the process of building an impressive line of product offerings beyond its core business - its strong performance thus far is likely to be followed by more. Projecting a conservative EPS trajectory to 2021, I believe VMW has $7.00 EPS within sight and at a price of ~$130 (implying a very modest ~18x PE multiple) shares look cheap.

An Acquisition Spree

VMW is now run as a publicly-traded subsidiary (81% ownership) of Dell Technologies, Inc (DELL), which was formed by the acquisition of EMC by Dell in 2015. The company is a leader in virtualization — the process of software simulating hardware functionality, creating a “virtual machine” — which allows multiple operating systems and applications to be run on a single desktop or server, which is great for efficiency and operating costs.

The company is currently leveraging its virtualization expertise to foray into the hybrid cloud market (a common operating environment across on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud services) as well as the Software-Defined Data Center Platform (SDDC), and more broadly, the Software as a service (SaaS) arenas. The core infrastructure and networking focus are shifting toward application development and security.

To this end, 2019 already has seen the acquisitions by VMW of Avi Networks for multi-cloud application delivery services, Bitfusion for hardware virtualization, Veriflow, for network verification, assurance, and troubleshooting, Heptio for its Kubernetes (K8s) technology and Uhana, a company that's employing deep learning and real-time AI in carrier networks and applications, to automate network operations and optimize application experience.

VMW has now announced it intends to acquire PVLT, a cloud-application developer and CBLK, a security system provider for the client-server model (endpoint security). Both companies are fairly well known to VMW - PVLT was spun out by Dell in 2013, and CBLK’s technology is part of VMW’s AppDefense endpoint security. Both deals are expected to close by January of 2020 at the latest.

Pivotal Moment

VMW is looking to pay US$15 per share for PVLT or around US$3.8 billion in total, which represents a price premium of around 80% at the time the filing was made. Also, DELL is requested to exchange PVLT’s class B common stock for Class A common stock in VMW. This lowers the acquisition price to around US$ 2.7 billion or around three times the consensus estimate of 2021 revenue for PVLT. Additional scrutiny of this proposal is likely because of the existing relationship between the three parties.

The deal would add to VMW’s K8s capabilities and complement the Heptio purchase. PVTL has runtime and application products for K8s, and VWM will have a strong K8s portfolio which is being expanded by its expansions being launched this week. Through the acquisition, VWM will have capability across the K8s “build, run, manage” stack. It had the “manage” part down, and Heptio provided the “run” and now PVLT brings fuller “build” capabilities. Since the companies have already had integration, validation, and testing exposure to each other as part of the DELL family, I see this substantially reducing execution risk post acquisition. There's also a potential threat to VMW’s core virtualization business from the K8s technology, and being able to deliver the full stack is a smart hedge, but at this stage, core growth is good.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of CBLK will cost around US$2.1 billion, which is around seven times revenue, and in-line with peer multiples in the enterprise security space.

Adding CLBK’s portfolio and expertise will be good for AppDefense. The VMW, NSX Data Center, delivers virtualized networking and security in software — a key pillar of the SDDC — so VWM has some exposure already to the security space. CLBK also brings cloud-based subscription revenue from its endpoint offerings which are growing at a clip.

However, CBLK has seen tough competition and has lost security end-point market share of late, and if this continues, then at some point revenue growth in the acquisition may suffer. I do have some concerns about integration here because it is not clear how committed VMW is to the security space. It would be wasteful to take on CBLK if only to support the existing presence VMW has, and not develop further, and with the competition in the market, this would be compounded.

A Strong Quarter

In conjunction with the acquisitions, VMW delivered strong 2Q2020 results as well, with total revenue up by 12% year-on-year to US$ 2.439 billion. The reorganization of the sales department in the first quarter has produced results.

License billing revenue growth slowed dramatically in this quarter compared to the last — still positive at 12% but not the 23% seen before — but hybrid cloud and SaaS revenue growth have been upbeat, and they now account for 12.5% of revenues.

This is very much the result of positioning, and not so much due to a dying off of perpetual licenses for services or the core business in general. Key product lines also grew well, with NSX and the hyper-converged infrastructure and hybrid cloud offering, vSAN, posting 30% and 45% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Management was positive about the second half of the year, while noting that there was some uncertainty in customer spending from their point of view. They have offered guidance for 2020 revenue of US$ 10.03 billion.

Meanwhile, the acquisitions are set to add 2%pts of additional revenue growth to in the first full year after integration, with $3 billion in hybrid cloud and SaaS revenue being added in the second. This implies negative effects to both cash flow and earnings per share in the first year, before swinging to positive from year two onwards.

Conclusion

I'm less optimistic about the prospects of the CLBK acquisition compared to the PVTL one. The latter has a better chance of a successful integration, is relatively cheap, and complements recent acquisitions. CLBK would not be an expensive deal (on revenue multiples), but integration will be more of a headache, and while it will raise revenues, there's some concern that its growth may be hampered if it's stifled somewhat by a lack of commitment to the market. When compared to recent similar acquisitions by other companies, with multiples in the 11x to 23x range (e.g., Tableau, Qualtrics, Marketo), VMW looks to have got a good deal for both.

That being said, VMW's existing business is posting some good results - the strong set of financial results posted in Q2 spanned both core and newer businesses, and I am confident that both acquisitions will add to the top line, and cash flow and EPS will benefit as the years roll by.

I think full-year 2021 adjusted EPS could hit as much as $7.00 per share - that is, a modest compound annual growth rate of a little over 5% from the US$ 6.34 reported for 2019, and also takes into account the impact of the acquisitions. Using a PE multiple of 27.5x on the estimated 2021 EPS, I arrive at a price target of $ 193 per share for VMW, implying almost 50% upside relative to the current share price of around $ 130.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.