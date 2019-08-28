CarMax Has Plenty Of Gas Left In The Tank

We estimate intrinsic value of $102 per share. Monte Carlo simulation indicates an asymmetric return profile with 71% probability that the shares are undervalued and 29% probability that shares are overvalued.

CarMax non-recourse debt should not be considered CarMax debt, and financial statement inclusion bloats the balance sheet, lowering return on invested capital, return on assets and efficiency ratios.

We believe CarMax can capture 5% of the total addressable market with the continued roll-out of its omnichannel platform.

The Business

CarMax (KMX) is the largest used car dealer in the US with an approximate 3.3% market share of 0-10 year used vehicle sales (in units). In the markets that CarMax operates in, the firm estimates that it has about 4.4% market share, with access to about 76% of the US population through its brick-and-mortar footprint. The used car market is mature and unit growth results from market share capture. CarMax also earns revenue through wholesale auctions. The wholesale inventory is purchased at CarMax dealerships from potential customers and is typically 10 years old or older. CAF underwrites about 43% of used vehicle financing internally and ultimately issues 'non-recourse notes.' The non-recourse notes require outside investor funding. The notes are packaged as asset-backed securities and sold to investors. However, accounting rules require the notes to be listed as debt on the balance sheet with an offsetting loan receivable on the asset side. This accounting rule causes financial statement complexity, bloats the balance sheet, and is potentially the source of equity mispricing.

Investment Thesis

CarMax will continue to capture market share through the build-out of its omnichannel platform, including the build-out of physical stores, to reach a larger population. There is intense competition on multiple fronts with new entrants like Carvana (CVNA) pursuing an online model, and traditional peers like AutoNation (AN) shifting its focus from new cars to used cars for a slice of higher margin business. We think CarMax will capture 5% of the total addressable market over the next 10 years. CarMax's operating profit margins run mid-6%, about a full percent higher than the sector average, and will remain above average boosted by profits from CarMax Auto Finance ('CAF) and superior inventory management. Reinvestment rates will increase slightly to sector levels as online and physical competition intensifies.

We estimate that CarMax is worth $102 per share implying 26% potential upside from $81 per share. Monte Carlo simulation results give us a median price of $99 per share. Only 29% of the outcomes are below the current price with 71% above the current price, highlighting the asymmetric return profile:

(Source: Author Estimates, @risk)

The Potential Mispricing - Is The Debt Really Debt

From a quantitative perspective CarMax doesn't screen well. The firm shows:

High Leverage Low return on invested capital ('ROIC) Low return on assets ('ROA) Low Asset Efficiency measured by total asset turnover

All four items listed above are affected by an accounting rule that requires CarMax to show 'non-recourse debt' as a liability and requires an offsetting 'loan receivable' entry on the asset side. Note that this rule change took place in 2010 and is reflected in CarMax's 2011 financial statements.

The most recent balance sheet shows total debt of $14.9B and shareholder equity of $3.4B. However, about $12.9B of total debt is listed as "non-recourse debt." CarMax's economic exposure to these notes is far less than what is listed on the balance sheet and it should not be considered CarMax debt for two reasons:

CarMax is not required to pay the interest on these notes CarMax cannot lose control of its business given the non-recourse nature of the notes

CarMax does have some economic exposure to the notes. We believe the exposure is limited to overcollateralization of $291.9M and restricted cash of $111.7M, for a total of $403.6M (KMX_10Q_FY_20_Q1.pdf). Removing the non-economic exposure of the non-recourse debt leaves us with about $2.5B of total debt.

Return On Invested Capital

Bloomberg reports CarMax's ROIC slightly north of 5%, not impressive and below the firm's cost of capital, suggesting the firm is a value destroyer:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Note that the collapse in ROIC (white line) from around 14% to current levels occurred from 2010 to the beginning of 2012. This is due to a bloated invested capital figure (red line) that contains non-recourse debt and is a direct result of the accounting change.

We recast ROIC with the non-recourse debt removed from the capital structure. We added our estimate of the true economic exposure and adjusted for operating leases (off balance sheet debt). Our estimates of the true ROIC are much higher than reported figures and average north of 14% over the time period:

(Source: Author Estimates)

Dupont Analysis Of Return On Equity

Return on equity is not affected by the inclusion of non-recourse debt on the balance sheet:

(Source: Bloomberg)

However, the underlying drivers are affected by the accounting change. Return on equity ('ROE) = Return on assets ('ROA) x leverage (equity multiplier)

Using a Dupont analysis, we can further break ROA down into profit margin ('PM) and asset turnover ('TO). The equation states that ROE = PM x TO x leverage. The Dupont analysis should identify whether returns are coming from high ROA or simply more leverage, with ROA the more valuable source.

Under current reporting rules with auto loan receivables on the balance sheet, the Dupont analysis identifies low asset turnover and high leverage. However, if we strip out the loan receivable (alternate calculation below) we have high asset turnover and low leverage. Note that profit margin and ROE are not affected in either case, but ROA is significantly affected. Both calculations are provided:

(Source: Author estimates, Company financials)

To summarize, current accounting rules shift the source of returns from asset turnover to the equity multiplier (from ROA to leverage), making the firm look less efficient and more levered.

Measuring Asset Efficiency

The Dupont analysis with auto loans receivable included shows declining asset efficiency (asset turnover). A ratio that better highlights the efficiency of the business is inventory turnover, i.e., how many times the dealerships sell their inventory in a given year.

(Source: Bloomberg)

CarMax's inventory turnover has declined over the years as the number of dealerships has increased, but inventory turnover is still a full turn higher than the closest competitor, and indicates superior inventory management.

Valuation

We estimate the intrinsic value of CarMax's shares to be $102. We used a three-stage model estimating free cash flow to the firm.

Revenue & Total Addressable Market

Used Cars -The total addressable market of 0-10-year-old used car sales is about 22M units per year. In the CarMax 2019 Annual Report, the firm estimates that it currently has a 3.3% total market share, and a 4.4% share in markets with established stores. We expect CarMax to capture about 5% of total market share over the next 10 years. Wholesale - Wholesale inventory is purchased from customers and many then buy used cars. Hence, there is a close relationship between used units and wholesale units. Regression analysis shows that used car sales drive wholesale unit sales with a very high R^2 of .93. We used the regression equation to forecast wholesale units sold on an annual basis:

(Source: Author estimates)

Our estimates for revenues, margins, taxes, reinvestment, ROIC and cost of capital are summarized below:

(Source: Author estimates)

The resulting cash flows and equity value per share estimate is presented below:

(Source: Author estimates)

Risks And Valuation Uncertainty

Our single-point valuation relies on the assumptions disclosed above, e.g., 5% market share and projected revenue of $31.1B, up from $18.7B currently ('LTM). There are business risks that may prevent CarMax from growing its revenue to this level. Increased competition from online models like Carvana and new dealers shifting their focus to used vehicles are two risks that jump out. CarMax may also exceed our expectations.

To address these risks and the related valuation uncertainty we have created ranges (distributions) around our revenue, profit margin, cost of capital, and terminal ROIC assumptions, and used Monte Carlo simulation to analyze the valuation output (5,000 valuations). For example, we created a normal distribution around our single point revenue estimate for year 10 ($31.1B). In the simulation, 80% of the time year 10 revenues were between $27.1B and $35.1B, with a median of $31.1B. This range is similar to what we think CarMax's revenue will be if the company captures 4.5-5.5% market share:

(Source: Author Estimates, @risk)

The valuation results of the Monte Carlo analysis give us a median value of $98 per share and 80% of the valuations are between $63 and $140 per share. The valuation range indicates an asymmetric return profile with about 28% downside and 72% upside. Additionally, 71% of the valuation estimates are above today's price with only 29% below, providing a different view of the asymmetric return profile:

(Source: Author Estimates, @risk)

Conclusion

CarMax is on track to capture 5% of its total addressable market and we estimate the intrinsic value to be $102 per share, undervalued by about 26%. Monte Carlo simulation indicates an asymmetric return profile with a 71% chance shares are undervalued and a 29% chance shares are overvalued. The accounting rule that requires the non-recourse debt to be listed on the balance sheet gives the appearance that CarMax is highly levered, and distorts estimates of ROIC, ROA, and asset efficiency (asset turnover). The financial statement complexity caused by the non-recourse debt is potentially the source of mispricing. In reality, CarMax's economic exposure to the debt is far less than what is reported and ROIC is around 14% compared to the reported 5%. ROE is high but current accounting mistakenly identifies leverage as the driver, when the real driver is ROA driven by superior inventory management (inventory turnover).

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

