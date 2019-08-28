Kohh's 12.7% Total Yield Is Very Attractive

Based on an extensive comparison with its peers, Kohl's is worth at least 47% more than today's price, or $65.70 per share.

Management made it clear on the recent conference call that buybacks will be close to $500 million. Dividends cost $424 million.

Even with an expected sales downturn this year, free cash flow is estimated to be $960 million, or 13.2% of its market value.

Kohl's Total Yield Is Outstanding Value - 12.7%

Kohl's Corp (KSS) has a total yield of 12.7% which is covered by its free cash flow ("FCF"). The total yield is the sum of the dividend yield and the buyback yield. My estimate is that KSS is worth at least 47% more, at $65.70.

For example, KSS pays $2.68 per share in dividends per share. At $44.75 today (Aug. 27) the stock yields 6.0% ($2.68 / $44.75). KSS's market value is $7.25 billion and its planned buybacks this year, according to management, will be at least $485 million. So that gives KSS a buyback yield of 6.7% ($485 m / $7,250 m). Together that means shareholders receive a total return of capital of 12.7% of KSS's market value. That means its total yield is 12.7%.

As readers of my articles know, and also subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide (see below), I focus on stocks with high total yields. I look for those companies that can afford this total yield. They are not borrowing money or issuing equity to pay for the high total yield to shareholders. I will show that Kohl's estimated free cash flow is greater than its spending on dividends and buybacks this year.

KSS Has Been Keenly Focused On Buybacks

Over the past 10 years, KSS has reduced its share count by 45% through share buybacks, including this year's estimate:

Source: Hake compilation of KSS data

On August 20, 2019, management made it extremely clear that they would be buying back close to $500 million worth of shares this fiscal year to Feb. 2020:

Source: KSS conference call Aug. 20

Free Cash Flow Estimate

Based on this and other guidance provided by the company, I expect that KSS will buy back $485 million of shares this year. Moreover, the dividends and buybacks together are estimated to cost $909 million. My estimate is that free cash flow ("FCF") will be $923 million.

By the way, I am using KSS's definition of FCF. They calculate FCF by taking operating cash flow and deducting not only capex spending (which they estimate in their guidance to be $850 million) but also capital lease obligations.

I also estimate that KSS sales will fall this year by 3%, the average of KSS's fiscal Q1 and Q2 (to July 2, 2019) sales drops. The net result is that dividends and buybacks will not be greater than FCF. Here is my model:

Source: Hake compilation from KSS SEC filings

These tables are based on an estimate of operating cash flow as a percent of sales of 9.67%. That is the average ratio for the last 8 reporting periods. Since management made it clear in its conference call that capex spending would be $850 million for the year, the FCF was derived by subtracting capex from operating cash flow. Obviously, if sales fall further than 3% the operating cash flow might be lower. In that case, FCF would be lower. That might mean capital returns of dividends and share buybacks might exceed FCF.

But management really made it clear how much they will spend on buybacks. Since the dividend is already set, I suspect they are highly confident that total capital returns won't exceed FCF for this year. One reason I believe this is because, in the past several years, FCF has always been higher (as a source of spending) than its capital return payments (i.e., uses of spending) to shareholders:

Source: Hake compilation from KSS SEC filings

So the bottom line is the FCF will more than support KSS's 12.7% total yield.

Valuation

In case you are wondering, KSS has the highest total yield in its retail store peer group. This applies only to those companies which don't spend more than their FCF on dividends and buybacks, like KSS. See the table below:

Source: Hake compilation using Yahoo! Finance for dividend yields and SEC filings of companies for the buybacks yields (MRQ buybacks annualized).

(Note the Nordstrom (JWN) 24.6% total yield is not covered by its FCF.) Moreover, KSS has a much better FCF margin than its peers, but significantly more attractive FCF yield and P/E ratios than those peers. Look at this table:

Source: Hake compilation for companies using Yahoo! Finance estimates

This table shows that KSS has much cheaper and more attractive valuation ratios than its peers in every category.

Using this table, we can estimate the comp valuation for Kohl's:

Source: Hake estimates

Note I took a 40% discount to the mathematical model for three reasons. For example, if the Chinese tariffs on goods they import from China are raised even further, there could be a big event risk. So far, management does not seem to be too concerned about them. They seem to have baked in the extra costs for their costs of goods sold margins. I did not include any enhancement to margins from Kohl's move starting in July to become a return center for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) products. KSS expects to get impulse sales from this traffic.

Bottom Line

Kohl's really believes in spending over half of its free cash flow on buybacks. Over the last 10 years, it has reduced its share count by 45%. This not only increases earnings per share but more importantly increases dividends per share for the same amount of dividends paid out. Over time shareholders have benefitted greatly from these buybacks.

KSS has a total yield of 12.7%, the best in its peer group, and is worth at least 47% more than its present price, or $65.70 per share. Seems like a no-brainer total yield play for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.